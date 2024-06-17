These New Bentley Bentaygas Are an Ode to Wanderlust

Bentley is using the Bentayga as a canvas to convey the joy and wonder of world travel.

The marque’s customization department, Mulliner, has just unveiled five bespoke Bentayga Azures models inspired by some of the planet’s most spectacular destinations. The luxe SUVs were also designed to evoke well-being, tranquility, and, of course, adventure.

More from Robb Report

The five Bentayga Azures make up what is being called, rather cumbersomely, the Extraordinary Journeys Collection by Mulliner. The quintet features bespoke exterior and interior details informed by the atmosphere of the individual locations—New Mexico, Scandinavia, China, New Zealand, and the U.K.—each of which is also an inspiration for a curated travel experience offered by the automaker. The unique specifications are also meant to serve as a showcase of Mulliner’s abilities—though it would appear that most Bentley drivers are already well aware of what the department can do.

Inside the Bentley Bentayga Azure Extraordinary Journeys Collection China

Nex Mexico attempts to capture the warm browns and tans of the region, specifically the Sangre de Cristo mountains. It features an Amber over Burnt Oak two-tone finish and body-color wheels, while the interior is done up in Saddle, Camel, and Coral. Scandanavia channels the area’s crystal-clear fjords and surrounding waters with a Portofino blue exterior and Dark Sapphire wheels. Its cabin is white and Imperial Blue leather, along with a Slate Stone open-pore veneer trim. China’s Arabica exterior paint with Pale Brodgar silver wheels are meant to conjure feelings of relaxation and serenity. Its interior, which is inspired by the country’s northwest, features linen-colored leather seats with Burnt Oak and Odyssean tweed accents and a center console that combines Gold Green stone and Piano Burnt Oak veneers.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has a White Sand exterior and Pale Brodgar silver wheels that are meant to convey the calmness of the Milford Sound. The two-tone interior is covered in Portland and Burnt Oak leather offset by Highland Hare accents and dark green and bronze contrast stitching. Finally, the U.K. spec features a satin Alpine Green finish and satin grey wheels meant to celebrate the country’s wilderness. Its interior is done up in British Racing Green, which is a nod to the automaker’s rich racing heritage.

Bentley Bentayga Azure Extraordinary Journeys Collection U.K.

Bentley didn’t announce pricing for the exclusive Bentayga Azures, but expect them to cost north of the model’s $238,200 starting price. You can also reach out to the automaker if you’d like to visit the destinations that inspired the gorgeous SUVs.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.