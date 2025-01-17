These are the best adjustable dumbbells of 2025, according to personal trainers and strength coaches

Walking into a gym and seeing the rows of carefully organized dumbbells all lined up on their racks, slowly growing in incremental size, is an incredibly satisfying experience — it's like the weights are calling to you, saying, "Look at all the possibilities." Unfortunately, those perfectly organized dumbbells are also, quite literally, weighty. Each one takes up space, can be unwieldy to move around and, if you're going to buy a complete set, can cost a relative fortune.



Adjustable dumbbells, on the other hand, are a fantastic solution when building a home gym. They allow you to use a range of different weights, but they take up considerably less space and are easier to store away. And while they can still cost a fair amount, when you compare the price with purchasing a full set of individual dumbbells, adjustable dumbbells are usually a much better deal.



These versatile pieces of weight-lifting equipment also serve as an all-purpose strength-training tool, allowing you to keep your workout space small but mighty. Whether doing bicep curls, shoulder presses or weighted squats, adjustable dumbbells offer the flexibility you need to knock out a full workout without the clutter of an entire weight set.



But with so many options available, how do you choose the best one? To help make your search for the best adjustable dumbbells easier, I used my own knowledge and experience as a certified personal trainer to identify and test 13 options. I also consulted with other personal trainers, strength coaches and weight-lifting coaches to get additional input about which key features we should consider for different populations and needs. We tested each dumbbell with bicep curls, tricep kickbacks, shoulder presses, chest presses and lower-body weighted movements including squats, lunges and bridges. Each brand was rated on grip, ease of use, adjustability, feel, look, price and convenience.



Ready to upgrade your home workout? Here’s a look at the best adjustable dumbbells to get you started.

Table of contents

Update, Jan. 17, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability. Our number one pick for best adjustable dumbbell remains unchanged.

Best adjustable dumbbell overall

Bowflex Best overall Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Weight range: 5 to 52.5 lbs. per adjustable dumbbell | Individual or set: Set | Number of dumbbell sets replaced: 15 | Adjustment method: Dial Our top choice for adjustable dumbbells is the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. They offer a smooth weight adjustment range from 5 to 52.5 pounds, easily controlled by turning the dials at each end. What sets them apart is that you can adjust them in increments of 2.5 pounds for the first 25 pounds, providing more precise progressions in your training. Most other brands begin with larger 5-pound increments. This feature makes them ideal for gradual strength-building and fine-tuning your workouts. "Bowflex generally makes pretty high-quality equipment across the board," says Domenic Angelino, CPT, of the International Personal Trainer Academy. He goes on to emphasize that the ability to make micro-adjustments of 2.5 pounds is essential "because being able to make minor adjustments allows you to better tailor the weight of your dumbbells to your current level of fitness." He also likes that the brand offers a wide range of weights. "It's better to purchase an adjustable dumbbell with a wide range of weight options because it will last you longer," he says. As you get stronger, you'll need to increase the weight, which means you could outgrow your dumbbells if the weight range isn't wide enough. This makes the Bowflex SelectTech 552 version a responsible investment that fits most people's needs. A disadvantage is that the length of the dumbbell and bar itself remains the same regardless of the weight you choose, so if you prefer more compact equipment at lighter weight ranges, these might feel a bit unwieldy or awkward. Pros Weight increments of 2.5 pounds

Storage tray included

Easy to grip Cons Time-consuming to change weights

More expensive

Bar length not adjustable $399 at Bowflex

NordicTrack Smoothest weight-selection system NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbells Weight range: 10 to 55 lbs. per adjustable dumbbell | Individual or set: Set | Number of dumbbell sets replaced: 15 |Adjustment method: Pin The NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbells scored high for the weight selection system, which was our favorite usability feature. The pin adjustment is safe and easy to use, allowing you to adjust the weight in 2.5- or 5-pound increments ... although the 2.5-pound adjustments aren't available between every 5-pound marker. There are 15 total weight options including 10, 12.5, 15, 20, 22.5, 25, 30, 32.5, 35, 40, 42.5, 45, 50, 52.5 and 55 pound dumbbells. The set comes with custom-molded storage trays featuring clear weight labels that are easy to read, even for my aging eyes. This set is also priced in the midrange — less than the Bowflex version, but more than some of our other options (which feature smaller weight ranges), providing excellent functionality without the higher cost. Jason Kozma, CPT, says that NordicTrack makes a good choice, especially if you're interested in trying the trainer-led strength workouts that the brand makes available through their iFit app. Just keep in mind that while the weight adjustments are smooth, you may need to change multiple settings to select your desired weight. This might not be an issue if you typically take a few minutes to rest between sets, but if you prefer circuit workouts with little to no rest between exercises or sets, the process could slow you down. It’s also important to store the dumbbells in their trays immediately after use as the dumbbell heads are round (not hexagonal with flat edges) and could roll around or move. Pros Smooth pin weight selection system

Storage tray included

Trainer workouts are available for an additional cost, with a free trial Cons More expensive

Slow to adjust weight

Could roll away when not on trays $399 at NordicTrack

Flybird Fitness Best 25-pound set Flybird Adjustable Dumbbells Weight range: 5 to 25 lbs. per adjustable dumbbell | Individual or set: Set | Number of dumbbell sets replaced: 5 | Adjustment method: Dial We found the Flybird Adjustable Dumbbells to be the best value — they were more budget-friendly than others and offered plenty of safety features. During lifting, the buckle structure on the weight plates locks the plates so they don't fall off. The safety lock design also ensures the weights can only be adjusted while sitting on the provided tray. The noncircular shape is also appealing to our experts. Sergii Putsov, CPT, PhD, and head of Sport Science at Torokhtiy Weightlifting, says this is ideal because they won't roll away if you're placing them on the ground between sets, and the design works well for push-ups and floor circuits, thanks to their stability. Gregor Parella, CPT, CSCS and fitness consultant for Ringside 24, also prefers this brand due to the 5-pound increment adjustments available up to 25 pounds and the fact they come with storage trays. Of course, it's important to note that these dumbbells top out at 25 pounds, which may not be ideal if you're working on building strength with the goal of lifting heavier weights. The brand offers a 55-lb adjustable dumbbell for roughly $350, but the weight increases at 10-pound increments (15, 25, 35, 45 and 55 pounds), which may not offer the versatility you need, particularly when performing exercises that require less weight. Pros Shape prevents them from rolling away

Easy, no-nonsense weight gears at 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 lbs.

Concise dial Cons Warranty lasts a year, whereas most brands offer 2 years

25-pound limit $229 at Flybird Fitness

PowerBlock Most versatile and expandable for heavy lifters PowerBlock Elite USA 90 Adjustable Dumbbells Weight range: 5 to 50 lbs. (expandable up to 70 or 90 lbs.) per adjustable dumbbell | Individual or set: Set | Number of dumbbell sets replaced: 15 | Adjustment method: Pin Yes, the PowerBlock Elite USA 90 Adjustable Dumbbells cost a pretty penny; you would need to consider these to be an investment in a home gym. However, with the 2.5-pound weight increments (5, 7.5, 10, 15, 17.5, 20, 25, 27.5, 30, 35, 37.5, 40, 45, 47.5, 50), purchasing the "stage 1" 50-pound set allows you to effectively replace the equivalent of 825 pounds of free weights. Plus, you can buy expansion kits to increase the weight range of each dumbbell up to 70 or 90 pounds ("stage 2" or "stage 3"), and with the purchase of additional accessories, they can be transformed into a straight barbell or curl bar too. Hooking the dumbbells onto the straight bar (which costs an extra $149) was relatively easy. The bar itself is 15 pounds, so with the 50-pound set we were able to perform exercises like chest press and deadlift in a range of 25 to 115 pounds — not too shabby. Had we had the 90-pound expansion set, it would have allowed us to lift up to 195 pounds total. For anyone looking for one piece of equipment to do it all, this saves a ton of home space, as purchasing separate Olympic barbells and plate weights isn't necessary. We like the fact that the weights are color-coded, but until we had used the dumbbells multiple times and memorized the colors of the weights we used most frequently, it was a little tricky to switch between the options. Finally, the block shape is good for balance and preventing the weights from rolling away on a concrete floor. However, the shape itself and the unique plate-weight system look quite intimidating. They may not be the right fit for a beginner or light strength trainer looking for an option that mimics the look of traditional dumbbells. But for lifters looking for versatility, top quality and space-saving, they could be an appealing choice. Pros Can convert into a barbell and curl bar with added accessories

Replaces 825 pounds of free weights

Durable, high-quality plates Cons Expensive

May appear intimidating $419 at PowerBlock

Yes4All Best budget-friendly, 10-pound increments Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells Weight range: 15 to 55 lbs. per adjustable dumbbell | Individual or set: Set | Number of dumbbell sets replaced: 5 | Adjustment method: Dial For anyone who wants a decent range of weights on a limited budget, the Yes4All version is a good option. This set ranges from 15 to 55 pounds, with increments at 10 pounds each (15, 25, 35, 45 and 55 pounds). This may not be ideal for those who are new to strength training or who need lighter weights, but for intermediate lifters who are happy knocking out a set of dumbbell curls at 15 pounds, shoulder presses at 25 pounds, chest presses or rows at 35 pounds and lower-body exercises at the higher weight limits, it's a good choice. We found this brand easy to adjust, with a simple twist of the handle — just make sure you hear the "click" to ensure the weight is selected correctly. Overall, the dumbbells offer a good value for a lower price considering the range goes up to 55 pounds but without as much flexibility in weight increment as some of our other choices. Pros More affordable

Easy adjustment with a twist of the handle

Good for intermediate lifters Cons Weight adjusts in 10-pound increments

May not be ideal for beginner lifters as it starts at 15 pounds $220 at Walmart

Dick's Sporting Goods Best budget-friendly, 5-pound increments ETHOS 50 lb. Selectable Dumbbell – Pair Weight range: 5 to 50 lbs. per adjustable dumbbell | Individual or set: Set | Number of dumbbell sets replaced: 10 | Adjustment method: Dial What we really like about the ETHOS 50-pound selectable dumbbell is that it seems to fill in a weight/price gap that's missing with some of the other adjustable dumbbells we tested. It offers a wide range of weights — from 5 to 50 pounds — at a price point that's more reasonable than some of the other options that offer the same range. While most of the higher-priced models offer smaller incremental increases in weight of 2.5 pounds, providing extra versatility in strength training programs, many of the budget models have a much larger increment range of 10 pounds. ETHOS found the middle ground with a solid 5-pound increment increase all the way through. This means that while it doesn't replace 15 sets of dumbbells like some of our other, more expensive choices, it does replace 10 sets, which doubles the 5 sets provided by some of the budget picks. Plus, for most people and situations, a 5-pound increment is a reasonable choice. The weight itself is also easy to change with a quick twist of the dial. We did find that it can be a little hard to fit the dumbbells back on the tray in the correct position after use. This isn't too much of an issue at lower weights, as it's easy enough to hold the weight while working to wiggle it back within its "holster," but at heavier weights it can be a bit tricky to keep holding the weight while trying to settle it back in. Pros More budget friendly with a range of weight options

Clear and simple weight selection Cons Doesn't always fit easily into the provided trays $300 at Dick's Sporting Goods

LifePro Most compact Lifepro PowerFlow Plus Adjustable Dumbbell Set Weight range: 5 to 25 lbs. per adjustable dumbbell | Individual or set: Set | Number of dumbbell sets replaced: 5 | Adjustment method: Dial The compact, non-intimidating shape of the Lifepro PowerFlow Plus Adjustable Dumbbell Set got top points for price, design and beginner-friendly usability during testing. We found the adjustment dial to be one of our favorites. It was intuitive and quick, making changing weights easier than several other brands. For those who don't lift above 25 pounds or who are beginning strength training, this brand felt very comfortable as an entry point to adjustable dumbbells. Because of their small shape and compact design, they can easily be stored in a closet or next to the television to entice you to work out — at just 14 inches long and 8 inches wide, they're the most compact option (other than the super-lightweight Stakt Weights) on this list. The blue color and shiny black alloy steel make for an aesthetically pleasing set too — we wouldn't find them an eye-sore to have sitting out in a room. That said, they are smaller than most of the sets we tested. If you have larger hands, they might not feel comfortable. The weights also are limited to 25 pounds (increasing from 5 to 25 in 5-pound increments). If you think you'll need a heavier challenge as your strength improves, the LifePro set might not be the best investment. Pros Quality, alloy steel material

Compact shape

Easy-to-use dial Cons Limited to 25 pounds

Not ideal for big hands $160 at Amazon

Stakt Best lightweight set The Stakt Weights Weight range: 2 to 6 lbs. per adjustable dumbbell | Individual or set: Set | Number of dumbbell sets replaced: 3 |Adjustment method: Screw You won't break any weight-lifting records with the Stakt Weights, but if you're looking for a lightweight set of adjustable dumbbells to use during barre, Pilates or power yoga classes, these will do the trick. Each dumbbell (which is shaped just like a bar with two screw-off ends) maxes out at 6 pounds but drops to 2 pounds when you take the ends off. They're ideal for workouts that focus on light resistance, like barre, Pilates and power yoga but also come in handy if you're a true beginner who's just starting to dabble in strength training and don't want to mess with anything larger or heavier. I actually found they were easy to throw in the bottom of my kids' jogging stroller so I could take them with me to the park. At just 12 pounds total (for both weights), they weren't overly cumbersome to lug around and made it possible for me to do some weighted core work while my kids played. They're extra compact, which is great for storage, but I did find that the ends could come loose on their own. I never had an end fall off while I was lifting, but it's definitely worth checking between exercises or sets — you wouldn't want to take a 2-pound weight to the foot if one fell while doing biceps curls. The price itself is also a bit steep — it's typical to pay anywhere from $2 to $4 per pound of weight when purchasing free weights. If you were buying three sets of dumbbells at 2, 4 and 6 pounds, that would be a total of 24 pounds. The expected cost would range from about $48 to $96. This adjustable set costs $98, placing it just outside of the upper end of the range. Where most adjustable dumbbells offer a cost savings over purchasing the equivalent in individual dumbbells, these come out a bit high ... though not so high that it seems unreasonable. Pros Very compact

Easy to throw in a bag or travel with

Good for barre, Pilates and yoga workouts

Good for true beginners who want lighter weights Cons Expensive for the total weight

Ends can come loose $98 at Stakt

Types of adjustable dumbbells

To help your dumbbell selection process, here’s an overview of the various adjustment mechanism options:

Spin-lock or plate-loaded dumbbells have a rotating collar that locks separate plate weights in place. These are typically "lower tech" and require more manual adjustments when switching between weight increments.

Dial-tech dumbbells use a dial mechanism to change the weight with a simple twist.

Selector pin dumbbells use a pin system to select different weight increments.

What to look for when purchasing adjustable dumbbells

For the uninitiated, Angelino offers these purchasing recommendations for beginner weight lifters and those looking to switch from traditional dumbbells:

Adjustment increments. Opt for dumbbells that allow you to increase in small amounts, such as 2.5 to 5 pounds.

Buy two dumbbells, not one. Try to purchase a pair of adjustable dumbbells, which gives you more flexibility in incorporating the equipment into your training. Buying a single dumbbell may be more cost-effective, but you won't be able to use it for bilateral exercises like chest presses or dead lifts where it's ideal to use two dumbbells at the same time.

Low minimum weight . You want dumbbells that you can use for as many exercises as possible, even ones that involve small muscles. Having a dumbbell with a low minimum weight (about 5 to 10 pounds) can make more exercises accessible.

High maximum weight. A common mistake is to base your purchase on your current level of strength. Your strength will increase if you plan to resistance train frequently. While you might be tempted to purchase dumbbells that top out at 25 pounds (and we've included some options on this list), you'll have more flexibility to increase resistance if you opt for dumbbells that adjust up to 50 pounds (or more).

Size. When storage space is limited, it’s easy to underestimate how much room dumbbells (even the adjustable kind) can take up. Be sure to consider the size of the adjustable dumbbells themselves and the storage tray or rack that holds them.

Weight selection mechanism. How you adjust the weight on dumbbells varies across brands, with dial mechanisms typically being the most straightforward and intuitive. Testing different options can help you determine which is the most convenient for your workout routine.

How we tested

As I'm a certified personal trainer who tests and reviews fitness products for a living, reviewing these adjustable dumbbells was right up my ally. I started by interviewing four different personal trainers, strength coaches and weight-lifting coaches to get their input on which features are most important for a variety of populations, combining their expert advice with my own. I then researched a range of the most popular products, selecting 13 sets of dumbbells to test. (I decided not to test individual adjustable dumbbells as I believe purchasing a pair is the best option.) I put each dumbbell set through a range of exercises, including bicep curls, tricep kickbacks, shoulder presses, chest presses, squats, lunges and bridges. Each brand was rated on grip, ease of use, adjustability, look, feel, size, weight (range and increments), price and convenience.

FAQs

Do you have any buying recommendations for beginners?

According to Parella, beginners should choose dumbbells with smaller increment adjustments, such as 2.5 or 5 pounds, for easy progression.

How should I test the grip of adjustable dumbbells?

Before you purchase a set, Putsov suggests testing for grip. "Nothing is more frustrating than a slippery, sweaty dumbbell," he says. He suggests considering the comfort of the grip, ergonomics and slip-resistance. The handle should have enough padding for a secure grip that feels comfortable in your hands.

Do I need a dumbbell stand for adjustable dumbbells?

Jason Kozma, CPT, recommends a dumbbell stand because they're at the ideal height. "You don’t want to use an overly high table or workbench," he says. If you leave the dumbbells on the floor they may still be easy to access but may be harder to manage when you're performing exercises at higher resistance levels.

If you'd like to purchase a stand, they're available on Amazon and where adjustable dumbbells are sold.

I'm afraid to try them. How can I prevent injury when starting with adjustable dumbbells?

Angelino recommends using a quality routine to warm up before using adjustable dumbbells. He provides this example:

Start with a general cardio-based warm-up of 5 to 10 minutes to increase your body temperature. Anything from a light walk to light stationary cycling will work.

Perform dynamic stretches to prepare your muscles for work. Movements like walking lunges or a sun salutation — exercises that move and don't involve holding a fixed position.

Finally, do a practice warm-up set for the dumbbell exercise you'd like to do using about 50% of your planned weight. If you want to do dumbbell chest presses, for example, do a set, but at a light weight before you start your actual workout.

Other adjustable dumbbells we tested

We tried four other brands that were not included in our list. But just because they weren't included, that doesn't mean they may not be a good fit for you.

Merax Deluxe Adjustable Dumbbells

Weight Range: 15 to 55 lbs., 10-pound weight increments

The Merax Adjustable Dumbbells feature a weight adjustment system similar to the others on this list, but they didn't score as high. The dumbbells also have a higher starting weight and a bigger weight increment change of 10 pounds, replacing only five sets of individual dumbbells, similar to the Yes4All set. However, Yes4All is more budget-friendly, landing it a spot on the list above.

Ironmaster Quick-Lock Adjustable Dumbbells

Weight Range: 5 to 75 lbs. (expandable to 120 lbs.), 2.5-pound weight increments

The Ironmaster Quick-Lock Adjustable Dumbbells have a solid construction, a wide weight range and small increments of 2.5 pounds. They also cost almost $700 — much more than the other products on this list (although the weight range is also higher). We didn't include them because of their high price and the fact that we prefer the expandable PowerBlock set for those who want heavier dumbbell options.

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbells

Weight Range: 5.5 to 55 lbs., 2.5-pound weight increments

Ativafit Adjustable Dumbbells have a weight range and increment level similar to the Bowflex and NordicTrack options we featured above, and they function just as well. They could have edged out one of those options, but their typical list price of $540 is more than the other brands. That said, if you can get them on sale (they're currently selling for $360), their form and function is comparable.

Matrix DB50 Adjustable Dumbbells

Weight: 5 to 50 lbs., 5-pound weight increments

Although these scored highly in quality ratings and were explicitly recommended by one of our personal trainers, we chose not to include them because their regular list price is $799 and, even when on sale, typically cost more than $600. They also max out at 50 pounds with 5-pound weight increment increases, replacing only 10 total pairs of dumbbells instead of the up to 15 pairs of Bowflex, NordicTrack and PowerBlock. But their form, function and adjustability all ranked well, so if budget isn't an issue, they may be a good choice.

Meet Our Experts

Domenic Angelino, CPT, of the International Personal Trainer Academy

Jason Kozma, CPT, and former Mr. America, based out of Los Angeles

Gregor Parella, CPT, CSCS, fitness consultant for Ringside 24

Sergii Putsov, CPT, PhD, head of sport science at Torokhtiy Weightlifting

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.