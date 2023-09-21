19 best advent calendars for kids in 2023: Lego, Playmobil, Barbie & more

Best advent calendars for kids in 2023 (Photos via Amazon, Lego)

The holiday season may still seem far away, but for little ones eager to see Santa, Christmas can't come soon enough.

Much like this year's roster of adult advent calendars, the options for kids are more creative than ever. From Lego sets to a wishlist-worthy Build-A-Bear kit, these kid-friendly advent calendars will keep them entertained long after Christmas Day.

To shop the 19 best advent calendars for kids in 2023 — all available in Canada, scroll below.

Lego City Advent Calendar 2023 (Photo via Lego)

Christmas has come early at the Lego store. The ultimate pre-Christmas gift for kids, the 2023 Lego City Advent Calendar is packed with fun builds and festive surprises for little ones who love hands-on, creative play. Figures include Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a carol singer, an ice hockey player and more.

$45 at Lego $45 at Amazon

Playmobil Advent Calendar Christmas Baking (Photo via Amazon)

A fun gift for kids ages 4-10, Playmobil's Christmas Baking advent calendar includes three full-size cookie cutters and a cookie stamp to encourage the growing bakers in your family. Once all doors have been opened, kids will have a complete holiday playset, including a Santa, sleigh, snowman and kitchen accessories.

$40 at Amazon

Disney Princess Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Inspired by some of Disney's most popular movies, this dreamy advent calendar includes familiar faces like Flounder and Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid," Jaq from "Cinderella," Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast" and Naveen from "The Princess and the Frog."

$39 at Amazon

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Set the scene for a fun Barbie Christmas with this Little People advent calendar. The "Amazon's Choice" 24-piece set includes six figures, 17 play pieces and one holiday memento.

$40 at Amazon

Colouring Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy)

This one-of-a-kind Christmas advent calendar includes 24 pictures to colour and hang with the included mini pegs. "What a great alternative to an advent calendar," writes one Etsy shopper. "So sweetly packaged, it will be a brilliant gift."

$12 at Etsy

Fidget Advent Calendar 2023 (Photo via Amazon)

This 24-day Christmas countdown includes popular fidget toys like fidget spinners, infinity cubes and a holiday push bubble. According to one shopper, the toys are "really high quality" and "appeal to the senses."

$40 at Amazon

Crayola Christmas Countdown Activity Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" advent calendar includes 24 Crayola gifts, including doodle scent markers, glitter crayons, paint pots, washable window markers, sticker sheets and more.

$27 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023 (Photo via Lego)

Count down to Christmas with Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and more. This advent calendar is packed with collectible characters, mini build toys and accessories to play out "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."

$60 at Lego

Thomas & Friends Minis Advent Calendar 2023 (Photo via Amazon)

Thomas & Friends Mini Advent Calendar comes jam-packed with 24 surprises, with miniature toy trains and other railway vehicles as highlights. Shoppers call the gift set a "fun surprise for kids" and "10/10 recommend if your littles are obsessed with Thomas."

$43 at Amazon

Playmobil Bathtime Fun Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

If your little one loves the bath, this is the advent calendar for them. Playmobil's bath time advent calendar includes everything you could want for water play, including large and small marine animals, boats and other accessories.

$50 at Amazon

Crazy Scientist Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Get their creative juices flowing this holiday season with this unique science advent calendar. The set includes 24 science experiments and tricks to keep them engaged for hours.

$49 $55 at Amazon

Pokemon Advent Calendar 2023 (Photo via Amazon)

This 24-day advent calendar is flying off the (virtual) Amazon shelves. Reviewers call the Pokemon set "cute" and say it arrived in "great shape."

$11 at Amazon

Jurassic World Dominion Holiday Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

This Jurassic World advent calendar is packed with 24 holiday-themed Jurassic World toys to enjoy each day, making it a fun and festive way to countdown to Christmas. According to one reviewer, it's "perfect for any [dinosaur] lover."

$57 at Amazon

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Count down to Christmas with all your favourite How the Grinch Stole Christmas friends, including Cindy Lou Who, Groopert and the Grinch himself.

$21 at Amazon

Personalized Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy)

This Christmas, gift an ultra-unique gift with this personalized advent calendar. With daily puzzles, colouring-in pictures, crafting ideas and even cookie recipes, this advent calendar turns the long wait for Christmas into a fun, festive adventure.

$49 at Etsy

The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

A must-have gift for your Halloween-obsessed child. Each day of this 24-door reveals a spooky surprise, giving children a perfect start to a thrilling holiday season.

$16 at Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023 (Photo via Lego)

This Harry Potter Lego set is a magical buildup to Christmas. Behind every door is a surprise toy from the Harry Potter movies, including Harry Potter, Hermione Grange, Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy.

$60 at Lego $60 at Amazon

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

A dream come true for Barbie fans, this 25-piece gift set includes a pair of wings and a mermaid tail, tiaras, necklaces, a wand and more. "If you are a Barbie lover, this is a must," according to one Amazon shopper.

$64 at Amazon

Build-A-Bear Beary Merry Advent Calendar (Photo via Build-A-Bear)

Have a "beary" good Christmas with this Build-A-Bear advent calendar. The holiday set includes six mini plush friends and 19 mini clothing and accessory pieces.

$74 at Build-A-Bear

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.