19 best advent calendars for kids in 2023: Lego, Playmobil, Barbie & more
From Lego to Barbie, these fun and unique advent calendars are perfect for children this holiday season.
The holiday season may still seem far away, but for little ones eager to see Santa, Christmas can't come soon enough.
Much like this year's roster of adult advent calendars, the options for kids are more creative than ever. From Lego sets to a wishlist-worthy Build-A-Bear kit, these kid-friendly advent calendars will keep them entertained long after Christmas Day.
To shop the 19 best advent calendars for kids in 2023 — all available in Canada, scroll below.
Lego City Advent Calendar 2023
Christmas has come early at the Lego store. The ultimate pre-Christmas gift for kids, the 2023 Lego City Advent Calendar is packed with fun builds and festive surprises for little ones who love hands-on, creative play. Figures include Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a carol singer, an ice hockey player and more.
Playmobil Advent Calendar
A fun gift for kids ages 4-10, Playmobil's Christmas Baking advent calendar includes three full-size cookie cutters and a cookie stamp to encourage the growing bakers in your family. Once all doors have been opened, kids will have a complete holiday playset, including a Santa, sleigh, snowman and kitchen accessories.
Disney Princess Advent Calendar
Inspired by some of Disney's most popular movies, this dreamy advent calendar includes familiar faces like Flounder and Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid," Jaq from "Cinderella," Lumiere from "Beauty and the Beast" and Naveen from "The Princess and the Frog."
Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Advent Calendar
Set the scene for a fun Barbie Christmas with this Little People advent calendar. The "Amazon's Choice" 24-piece set includes six figures, 17 play pieces and one holiday memento.
Colouring Advent Calendar
This one-of-a-kind Christmas advent calendar includes 24 pictures to colour and hang with the included mini pegs. "What a great alternative to an advent calendar," writes one Etsy shopper. "So sweetly packaged, it will be a brilliant gift."
Fidget Advent Calendar 2023
This 24-day Christmas countdown includes popular fidget toys like fidget spinners, infinity cubes and a holiday push bubble. According to one shopper, the toys are "really high quality" and "appeal to the senses."
Crayola Christmas Countdown Activity Advent Calendar
This "Amazon's Choice" advent calendar includes 24 Crayola gifts, including doodle scent markers, glitter crayons, paint pots, washable window markers, sticker sheets and more.
Lego Star Wars Advent 2023
Count down to Christmas with Emperor Palpatine, an Ewok and more. This advent calendar is packed with collectible characters, mini build toys and accessories to play out "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."
Thomas & Friends Minis Advent Calendar 2023
Thomas & Friends Mini Advent Calendar comes jam-packed with 24 surprises, with miniature toy trains and other railway vehicles as highlights. Shoppers call the gift set a "fun surprise for kids" and "10/10 recommend if your littles are obsessed with Thomas."
Playmobil Bathtime Fun Advent Calendar
If your little one loves the bath, this is the advent calendar for them. Playmobil's bath time advent calendar includes everything you could want for water play, including large and small marine animals, boats and other accessories.
Crazy Scientist Advent Calendar
Get their creative juices flowing this holiday season with this unique science advent calendar. The set includes 24 science experiments and tricks to keep them engaged for hours.
Pokemon Advent Calendar 2023
This 24-day advent calendar is flying off the (virtual) Amazon shelves. Reviewers call the Pokemon set "cute" and say it arrived in "great shape."
Jurassic World Advent Calendar
This Jurassic World advent calendar is packed with 24 holiday-themed Jurassic World toys to enjoy each day, making it a fun and festive way to countdown to Christmas. According to one reviewer, it's "perfect for any [dinosaur] lover."
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Advent Calendar
Count down to Christmas with all your favourite How the Grinch Stole Christmas friends, including Cindy Lou Who, Groopert and the Grinch himself.
Personalized Advent Calendar
This Christmas, gift an ultra-unique gift with this personalized advent calendar. With daily puzzles, colouring-in pictures, crafting ideas and even cookie recipes, this advent calendar turns the long wait for Christmas into a fun, festive adventure.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar
A must-have gift for your Halloween-obsessed child. Each day of this 24-door reveals a spooky surprise, giving children a perfect start to a thrilling holiday season.
Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023
This Harry Potter Lego set is a magical buildup to Christmas. Behind every door is a surprise toy from the Harry Potter movies, including Harry Potter, Hermione Grange, Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy.
Barbie Dreamtopia Advent Calendar
A dream come true for Barbie fans, this 25-piece gift set includes a pair of wings and a mermaid tail, tiaras, necklaces, a wand and more. "If you are a Barbie lover, this is a must," according to one Amazon shopper.
Build-A-Bear Beary Merry Advent Calendar
Have a "beary" good Christmas with this Build-A-Bear advent calendar. The holiday set includes six mini plush friends and 19 mini clothing and accessory pieces.
