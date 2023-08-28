FALL FASHION:

The 27 best fall boots for women in 2023 | Ankle, knee-high, western & more

We've rounded up the best picks at every price.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I transformed my bedroom for $1,000 — these 5 things made it look way more expensive

These five chic yet affordable room products helped transform my space for under $1,000.

Farah Khan
·3 min read
Here are the before and after photos of my bedroom makeover. Top 2 images are after and bottom 2 images are before. (Photos via Farah Khan)
I made over my bedroom with under $1,000, and here's what I bought. (Photos via Farah Khan)

As we inch closer to September, I felt the urge for a fresh start in my room. Not only because of the changing season, but my room doesn't have a built-in closet so things have been piling up.

Quick Overview

I was in desperate need for some new room decor and organizational pieces, but my goal was to revamp my room without breaking the bank. With a budget of $1,000, I began shopping to transform my room affordably.

If you're headed back to school, moving into a dorm for the first time, or are simply craving a room transformation without the hefty price tag, here are the five products that made all the difference in my bedroom makeover — with a grand total of $969.

Systembuild Evolution Lory Framed 3 Door Wardrobe

My new 3-door chic wardrobe that helped me organize my messy room. (Photos via Farah Khan)
My new 3-door chic wardrobe that helped me organize my messy room. (Photos via Farah Khan)

  • Timeless design with framed doors and crisp grey colour

  • Efficient storage with built-in clothes rail and shelves

  • 3 spacious compartments provide ample room to neatly tuck away your belongings

  • 19.6" x 47.36" x 73" when assembled

This wardrobe has been a life-saver for me. It elevates my room's appearance and keeps everything in its rightful place, making it an essential component of my room transformation. I won't lie though, putting it together was tricky. Two people are needed, so building this wardrobe isn't a task that can be done alone.

Walmart

Systembuild Evolution Lory Framed 3 Door Wardrobe

Lory Framed 3 Door Wardrobe in Dove Grey colour.

$662 at Walmart

Hometrends 4-Cube Organizer

I'm obsessed with the 4-cube organizer. It helped me organize all my clutter. (Photos via Farah Khan)
I'm obsessed with the 4-cube organizer. It helped me organize all my clutter. (Photos via Farah Khan)

  • Adaptable layout offers rooms for storage, books, or decor

  • Can be used with or without storage cube inserts

  • Supports up to 30 pounds in each storage compartment

  • 30.16" x 15.35" x 29.84" when assembled

Since I decided to let go of my dresser, this 4-cube organizer is now the perfect replacement. It's small (compared to my dresser) yet the perfect storage solution. I put storage bins in each compartment, but I love the adaptability of this piece. This was also very easy to put together, and you can definitely do it alone.

Walmart

hometrends 4-Cube Organizer

Hometrends 4-Cube organizer in white. 

$83 at Walmart

EZOWare Foldable Storage Bins

These all-purpose storage bins have changed the room organization game. (Photo via Farah Khan)
These all-purpose storage bins have changed the room organization game. (Photo via Farah Khan)

  • Easy to fold, carry, or pull out of shelves

  • Versatile for closets, dorms, nurseries, and so much more

  • Each cube measures 13" x 14" x 13" (fits perfectly in the 4-cube organizer)

My wardrobe wouldn't be the same without these all-purpose cubes. I ordered one set initially, but loved the cubes so much I decided to get another set. The metal rivets make them easy to carry, and you can fold them and put them away if they aren't in use.

Amazon

EZOWare Foldable Storage Cubes.

Set of 4 fabric foldable storage bins.

$43 at Amazon

Grunen Wolken Velvet Vanity Stool

I love that this velvet stool adds a statement to my room (plus it's really comfy!). (Photo via Farah Khan)
I love that this velvet stool adds a statement to my room (plus it's really comfy!). (Photo via Farah Khan)

  • Cushion made from high-quality foam and velvet

  • Sturdy metal legs feature non-slip pads

  • Versatile stool that can be used for a vanity, as a footrest, or statement piece

  • Compact design measures 13.4" x 16.5"

This stool immediately caught my eye when I was shopping around. It's so comfy to sit on, and was super easy to assemble — I was able to screw in the legs to the seat in minutes.

Amazon

Grunen Wolken Velvet Vanity Stool

Grunen Wolken Velvet vanity stool in grey.

$48 at Amazon

Stripe Clipped Cotton Jacquard Comforter Set

My cozy and chic comforter set that makes my room pop. (Photo by Farah Khan)
My cozy and chic comforter set that makes my room pop. (Photo by Farah Khan)

  • 100% cotton making it soft and breathable

  • Set includes a comforter and two matching pillow shams

  • Available in Double/Queen, King sizes

This comforter set makes me feel like I'm sleeping on a cloud, as it's so soft and breathable. Given that this bedding set comes with a comforter and two matching pillow shams, it's a great choice for a completely new look without having to buy each item separately.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.