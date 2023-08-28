I transformed my bedroom for $1,000 — these 5 things made it look way more expensive

I made over my bedroom with under $1,000, and here's what I bought. (Photos via Farah Khan)

As we inch closer to September, I felt the urge for a fresh start in my room. Not only because of the changing season, but my room doesn't have a built-in closet so things have been piling up.

I was in desperate need for some new room decor and organizational pieces, but my goal was to revamp my room without breaking the bank. With a budget of $1,000, I began shopping to transform my room affordably.

If you're headed back to school, moving into a dorm for the first time, or are simply craving a room transformation without the hefty price tag, here are the five products that made all the difference in my bedroom makeover — with a grand total of $969.

My new 3-door chic wardrobe that helped me organize my messy room. (Photos via Farah Khan)

Timeless design with framed doors and crisp grey colour

Efficient storage with built-in clothes rail and shelves

3 spacious compartments provide ample room to neatly tuck away your belongings

19.6" x 47.36" x 73" when assembled

This wardrobe has been a life-saver for me. It elevates my room's appearance and keeps everything in its rightful place, making it an essential component of my room transformation. I won't lie though, putting it together was tricky. Two people are needed, so building this wardrobe isn't a task that can be done alone.

I'm obsessed with the 4-cube organizer. It helped me organize all my clutter. (Photos via Farah Khan)

Adaptable layout offers rooms for storage, books, or decor

Can be used with or without storage cube inserts

Supports up to 30 pounds in each storage compartment

30.16" x 15.35" x 29.84" when assembled

Since I decided to let go of my dresser, this 4-cube organizer is now the perfect replacement. It's small (compared to my dresser) yet the perfect storage solution. I put storage bins in each compartment, but I love the adaptability of this piece. This was also very easy to put together, and you can definitely do it alone.

These all-purpose storage bins have changed the room organization game. (Photo via Farah Khan)

Easy to fold, carry, or pull out of shelves

Versatile for closets, dorms, nurseries, and so much more

Each cube measures 13" x 14" x 13" (fits perfectly in the 4-cube organizer)

My wardrobe wouldn't be the same without these all-purpose cubes. I ordered one set initially, but loved the cubes so much I decided to get another set. The metal rivets make them easy to carry, and you can fold them and put them away if they aren't in use.

I love that this velvet stool adds a statement to my room (plus it's really comfy!). (Photo via Farah Khan)

Cushion made from high-quality foam and velvet

Sturdy metal legs feature non-slip pads

Versatile stool that can be used for a vanity, as a footrest, or statement piece

Compact design measures 13.4" x 16.5"

This stool immediately caught my eye when I was shopping around. It's so comfy to sit on, and was super easy to assemble — I was able to screw in the legs to the seat in minutes.

My cozy and chic comforter set that makes my room pop. (Photo by Farah Khan)

100% cotton making it soft and breathable

Set includes a comforter and two matching pillow shams

Available in Double/Queen, King sizes

This comforter set makes me feel like I'm sleeping on a cloud, as it's so soft and breathable. Given that this bedding set comes with a comforter and two matching pillow shams, it's a great choice for a completely new look without having to buy each item separately.

Hometrends Stripe Clipped Cotton Jacquard Comforter Set $90 at Walmart

