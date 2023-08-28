I transformed my bedroom for $1,000 — these 5 things made it look way more expensive
These five chic yet affordable room products helped transform my space for under $1,000.
As we inch closer to September, I felt the urge for a fresh start in my room. Not only because of the changing season, but my room doesn't have a built-in closet so things have been piling up.
EZOWare Foldable Storage Cubes.
I was in desperate need for some new room decor and organizational pieces, but my goal was to revamp my room without breaking the bank. With a budget of $1,000, I began shopping to transform my room affordably.
If you're headed back to school, moving into a dorm for the first time, or are simply craving a room transformation without the hefty price tag, here are the five products that made all the difference in my bedroom makeover — with a grand total of $969.
Timeless design with framed doors and crisp grey colour
Efficient storage with built-in clothes rail and shelves
3 spacious compartments provide ample room to neatly tuck away your belongings
19.6" x 47.36" x 73" when assembled
This wardrobe has been a life-saver for me. It elevates my room's appearance and keeps everything in its rightful place, making it an essential component of my room transformation. I won't lie though, putting it together was tricky. Two people are needed, so building this wardrobe isn't a task that can be done alone.
Lory Framed 3 Door Wardrobe in Dove Grey colour.
Adaptable layout offers rooms for storage, books, or decor
Can be used with or without storage cube inserts
Supports up to 30 pounds in each storage compartment
30.16" x 15.35" x 29.84" when assembled
Since I decided to let go of my dresser, this 4-cube organizer is now the perfect replacement. It's small (compared to my dresser) yet the perfect storage solution. I put storage bins in each compartment, but I love the adaptability of this piece. This was also very easy to put together, and you can definitely do it alone.
Hometrends 4-Cube organizer in white.
EZOWare Foldable Storage Bins
Easy to fold, carry, or pull out of shelves
Versatile for closets, dorms, nurseries, and so much more
Each cube measures 13" x 14" x 13" (fits perfectly in the 4-cube organizer)
My wardrobe wouldn't be the same without these all-purpose cubes. I ordered one set initially, but loved the cubes so much I decided to get another set. The metal rivets make them easy to carry, and you can fold them and put them away if they aren't in use.
Set of 4 fabric foldable storage bins.
Cushion made from high-quality foam and velvet
Sturdy metal legs feature non-slip pads
Versatile stool that can be used for a vanity, as a footrest, or statement piece
Compact design measures 13.4" x 16.5"
This stool immediately caught my eye when I was shopping around. It's so comfy to sit on, and was super easy to assemble — I was able to screw in the legs to the seat in minutes.
Grunen Wolken Velvet vanity stool in grey.
100% cotton making it soft and breathable
Set includes a comforter and two matching pillow shams
Available in Double/Queen, King sizes
This comforter set makes me feel like I'm sleeping on a cloud, as it's so soft and breathable. Given that this bedding set comes with a comforter and two matching pillow shams, it's a great choice for a completely new look without having to buy each item separately.
