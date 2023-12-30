Advertisement
Amazon Canada's Boxing Week deals end soon: It's the last weekend to save on tech, wellness & more

It's the last weekend of 2023 — celebrate with Amazon Canada's best deals to shop.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Save big on these Amazon Canada weekend deals. Photos via Amazon.

To help close out the last weekend of 2023 (and the last few days of Boxing Week), Amazon Canada has tons of deals to help start the new year off on the right foot. Whether you're looking for fitness equipment to get back to your workout routine, new tech to help streamline your schedule or to restock your pantry with everyday essentials, there's a good chance you'll be able to cross some things off of your shopping list. And in case you don't have the time to dedicate to searching through hundreds of sale pages, we've put together a list of this weekend's best Amazon deals to shop in Canada below.

Best Amazon Canada weekend deal: 73% off Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

$40$150Save $110

Save 73% on this pair of Monster bluetooth earbuds. 

$40 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD TV

$600$800Save $200

This Philips TV comes with built-in apps for your favourite streaming services. 

$600 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$320$450Save $130

Save big on this five-quart stand mixer. 

$320 at Amazon

Best Amazon health & fitness deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

ByFloProducts Ear and Forehead Thermometer

$30$43Save $13

A digital thermometer is a must-have during cold and flu season.

$30 at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum

$210$300Save $90

2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces.

$210 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else

Amazon

LATITOP Heated Socks

$50$80Save $30

Keep your feet warm at any temperature with these heated socks.

$50 at Amazon

