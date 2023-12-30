Amazon Canada's Boxing Week deals end soon: It's the last weekend to save on tech, wellness & more
It's the last weekend of 2023 — celebrate with Amazon Canada's best deals to shop.
To help close out the last weekend of 2023 (and the last few days of Boxing Week), Amazon Canada has tons of deals to help start the new year off on the right foot. Whether you're looking for fitness equipment to get back to your workout routine, new tech to help streamline your schedule or to restock your pantry with everyday essentials, there's a good chance you'll be able to cross some things off of your shopping list. And in case you don't have the time to dedicate to searching through hundreds of sale pages, we've put together a list of this weekend's best Amazon deals to shop in Canada below.
Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds$40$150Save $110
Philips Roku TV 55" 4K QLED Ultra HD TV$600$800Save $200
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$320$450Save $130
ByFloProducts Ear and Forehead Thermometer$30$43Save $13
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum$210$300Save $90
LATITOP Heated Socks$50$80Save $30
Best Amazon Canada weekend deal: 73% off Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds
Save 73% on this pair of Monster bluetooth earbuds.
Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 30% on Garmin Smartwatches & Navigation Devices
Take up to 35% off Acer laptops, desktops, and monitors
Save up to 50% on Fire TV streaming devices
Up to 23% off: Samsung TVs and Soundbars
Save up to 43%: Sony Headphones and Speakers
This Philips TV comes with built-in apps for your favourite streaming services.
Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend
Save $90: Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Take up to 24% off Vitamix blenders and more
39% off: Philips Digital Airfryer
Save up to 42% on Nespresso coffee machines
Save $200: Zwilling Rosé Bellasera 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware Set
Take 40% off a Longzon 4 Stage Knife Sharpener
Save big on this five-quart stand mixer.
Best Amazon health & fitness deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 27%: Sunny Exercise & Fitness Equipment
Up to 25% off: Vega Protein Powders and Supplements
Take $50 off Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Trackers
Save 25% on a Hypervolt Go 2 massage gun
31% off: Medcursor Foot Massager Machine
A digital thermometer is a must-have during cold and flu season.
Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend
Up to 28% off: Google Nest thermostats and locks
71% off: Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Save 45% on Coraje 5-Pack Shower Shelves
Up to $300 off: iRobot Robotic Vacuums
Take up to 28% off Snow Joe Winter tools
Save up to 43% on eufy Security Home Security Cameras
2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces.
Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else
Save up to 57% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kits
Take 44% off an ANCEL AD410 Enhanced OBD II Vehicle Code Reader
Save up to 55% on Canon printers for home and office
Take up to 22% off Charmin, Gain, Tide, Febreze and more household essentials
Save 34% on Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, 2-Pack
Keep your feet warm at any temperature with these heated socks.
