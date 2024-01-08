11 best Amazon tool deals on DeWalt, Mastercraft and more — save up to 48%

Advertisement
Melina Brum
Updated
discounted amazon power tools being used
Amazon is having a sale on power tools & you can save up to 48% on popular brands. (Photos via Amazon)

If home renovations are on your to-do list, having high-quality tools is an absolute must. If you're looking for bargains, Amazon Canada currently has a ton of bestselling tools on sale. Right now, shoppers can enjoy significant savings on power tools and accessories, from tape measures to cordless drills for a limited time. Whether you're restocking your toolbox or looking for a practical birthday gift for your go-to handyman, now is the perfect time to shop. And we've curated a selection of the best finds to make things a little easier.

DEWALT DCE100B 20V MAX Compact Jobsite Blower

The lightweight design of this compact blower allows you to maneuver it easily in more confined spaces.

Amazon

DEWALT DCE100B 20V MAX Compact Jobsite Blower

$119$179Save $60

Save 34% on this compact blower.

$119 at Amazon

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP Clamps

The quick-grip design makes these ideal for clamping smaller workpieces — the one-handed triggers will release the clamps immediately.

Amazon

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP Clamps

$34$44Save $10

Save 22% on these quick-grip clamps.

$34 at Amazon

DEWALT 20 in. Pro Open Mouth Tool Bag

This tool bag has a total of 33 pockets, including a handy waterproof compartment!

Amazon

DEWALT 20 in. Pro Open Mouth Tool Bag

$75$87Save $12

Save 14% on this open-mouth tool bag. 

$75 at Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Quick Change Screwdriver

The handle of this screwdriver has an ergonomic shape, which allows you to use various twisting forces for three different uses.

Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Quick Change Screwdriver

$15$21Save $6

Save 29% on this screwdriver.

$15 at Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light

The head of this flashlight rotates 120 degrees, so you can light up every angle.

Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light

$29$39Save $10

Save 26% on this work light.

$29 at Amazon

DEWALT 20V Max XR 20V Battery

You'll get a pack of two lithium-ion batteries that one reviewer claimed to be the "best batteries ever."

Amazon

DEWALT 20V Max XR 20V Battery

$225$299Save $74

Save 25% on this set of batteries.

$225 at Amazon

DEWALT 6-1/2-Inch 20V MAX Circular Saw

This circular saw will dish out all the power and speed you need to breeze through tough cuts easily.

Amazon

DEWALT 6-1/2-Inch 20V MAX Circular Saw

$129$199Save $70

Save 35% on this circular saw.

$129 at Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Hammer

Every toolbox needs a hammer, and this Craftsman tool features a soft moulded handle so you can get an effortless grip.

Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Hammer

$10$19Save $9

Save 48% on this hammer.

$10 at Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

Included in this kit are two cordless tools with a lightweight, compact design: the DCD771 20V max 1/2-inch Drill/Driver and the DCF885 1/4-inch Impact Driver.

Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

$177$199Save $22

Save 11% on this cordless drill and impact driver.

$177 at Amazon

DEWALT 30-Piece Impact Ready Bit Set

This kit features a set of 30 screwdriver bits — and it utilizes a Magnetic Screw Lock system for enhanced security.

Amazon

DEWALT 30-Piece Impact Ready Bit Set

$30$40Save $10

Save 25% on this bit set.

$30 at Amazon

CARTMAN 148 Piece Automotive and Household Tool Set

This tool kit is crafted with heat-treated and chrome-plated materials designed to resist corrosion.

Amazon

CARTMAN 148 Piece Automotive and Household Tool Set

$40$55Save $15

Save 28% on this tool set.

$40 at Amazon

