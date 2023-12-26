Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress is $164 off for Boxing Day

More than 2,800 items are on sale at Anthropologie for Boxing Day 2023 (Photos via Anthropologie).

Anthropologie's Boxing Day sale has arrived, and more than 2,800 products are up for grabs. For a limited time, Anthropologie shoppers can take an additional 40 per cent off already-reduced sale items, including several of the retailer's best-selling Somerset dresses. To take advantage of the Boxing Week deals and shop your favourites before they're gone, scroll below.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Faux Leather Embroidered Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

$96 $260 at Anthropologie

The details

Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants," thanks to its V-neck design and figure-flattering smocked waist.

The Somerset is available in petite, regular and plus sizes — and comes in an array of colour, print, fabric and length options. While the cotton version of the maxi dress went viral this past summer, we expect to see the faux leather Somerset make the rounds this holiday party season.

For those who aren't fans of the faux leather fabric or would prefer one of the brand's famous printed styles, the Somerset collection includes mini dresses and varying lengths of skirts: Click here to see them all.

Anthropologie Boxing Day sale — best deals

To shop Anthropologie's best deals ahead of Boxing Day, including several of the retailer's Somerset styles, scroll below.

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

Take home this winter-perfect maxi dress in four colours: Deep auburn, bamboo (pictured), cobalt navy and gunmetal (black).

$72 $180 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Mini Dress: Metallic Faux Leather Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

Dance the night away in this party-friendly frock.

$60 $180 at Anthropologie

The Somerset Mini Dress: Velvet Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

This elegant velvet mini dress is perfect for the holiday season.

$60 $180 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Cropped Twofer Cardigan Sweater (Photo via Anthropologie)

This cute and cozy cropped cardigan is available in three colours: raspberry (pictured), taupe and grey.

$48 $138 at Anthropologie

Corey Lynn Calter Sequin Printed Midi Skirt (Photo via Anthropologie)

How stunning is this sequin midi skirt from Corey Lynn Calter? It's "show-stopping," according to shoppers.

$144 $438 at Anthropologie

The Katerina Button-Front Dress: Velvet Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

How chic would this velvet maxi be for any upcoming winter weddings?

$78 $198 at Anthropologie

Pilcro Square-Neck Corduroy Babydoll Mini Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Equal parts comfortable and cute, reviewers call this corduroy babydoll "the cutest dress [they have] ever put on [their] bodies!"

$72 $180 at Anthropologie

Maeve Collared Coatigan Sweater (Photo via Anthropologie)

Cozy up this winter in Maeve's Collared Coatigan Sweater. "The weight is perfect" and it's "so soft and super flattering too!" writes one reviewer.

$72 $218 at Anthropologie

Avec Les Filles High-Waisted Faux Leather Slit Leggings (Photo via Anthropologie)

These flattering high-waisted leggings pair well with a cozy knit or button-down blouse.

$30 $79 at Anthropologie

The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress: Sequin Mini Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

This fun sequin mini is a "great dress" to dance the night away in.

$60 $178 at Anthropologie

