Anthropologie's iconic Somerset Maxi Dress is $164 off for Boxing Day
More than 2,800 items are included in Anthropologie's iconic Boxing Day sale.
Anthropologie's Boxing Day sale has arrived, and more than 2,800 products are up for grabs. For a limited time, Anthropologie shoppers can take an additional 40 per cent off already-reduced sale items, including several of the retailer's best-selling Somerset dresses. To take advantage of the Boxing Week deals and shop your favourites before they're gone, scroll below.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Faux Leather Embroidered Edition
The details
Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the "Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants," thanks to its V-neck design and figure-flattering smocked waist.
The Somerset is available in petite, regular and plus sizes — and comes in an array of colour, print, fabric and length options. While the cotton version of the maxi dress went viral this past summer, we expect to see the faux leather Somerset make the rounds this holiday party season.
For those who aren't fans of the faux leather fabric or would prefer one of the brand's famous printed styles, the Somerset collection includes mini dresses and varying lengths of skirts: Click here to see them all.
Anthropologie Boxing Day sale — best deals
To shop Anthropologie's best deals ahead of Boxing Day, including several of the retailer's Somerset styles, scroll below.
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
Take home this winter-perfect maxi dress in four colours: Deep auburn, bamboo (pictured), cobalt navy and gunmetal (black).
The Somerset Mini Dress: Metallic Faux Leather Edition
Dance the night away in this party-friendly frock.
The Somerset Mini Dress: Velvet Edition
This elegant velvet mini dress is perfect for the holiday season.
By Anthropologie Cropped Twofer Cardigan Sweater
This cute and cozy cropped cardigan is available in three colours: raspberry (pictured), taupe and grey.
Corey Lynn Calter Sequin Printed Midi Skirt
How stunning is this sequin midi skirt from Corey Lynn Calter? It's "show-stopping," according to shoppers.
The Katerina Button-Front Dress: Velvet Edition
How chic would this velvet maxi be for any upcoming winter weddings?
Pilcro Square-Neck Corduroy Babydoll Mini Dress
Equal parts comfortable and cute, reviewers call this corduroy babydoll "the cutest dress [they have] ever put on [their] bodies!"
Maeve Collared Coatigan Sweater
Cozy up this winter in Maeve's Collared Coatigan Sweater. "The weight is perfect" and it's "so soft and super flattering too!" writes one reviewer.
Avec Les Filles High-Waisted Faux Leather Slit Leggings
These flattering high-waisted leggings pair well with a cozy knit or button-down blouse.
The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress: Sequin Mini Edition
This fun sequin mini is a "great dress" to dance the night away in.
