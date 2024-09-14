9 best anti-aging eye creams for women in their 50s and older, according to a dermatologist — they're all under $100 (and they start at just $17)

Plus, what to look for in an eye cream to help combat thinning skin, deeper wrinkles, fine lines and crow’s feet.

As a beauty writer, I’m always my mom's go-to when it comes to product suggestions. Lately, anti-aging eye creams have been her product of interest — she's in her 50s, so she's now dealing with deeper wrinkles, as well as dry and thinning skin. It can be hard to understand the nuances of aging skin — which is why I wanted to dig deep to discover the best anti-aging eye creams for women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and and beyond.

I connected with cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Roni Munk — who specializes in skin rejuvenation, restoration and maintenance — to chat about what people in their 50s and older should look for in anti-aging eye creams, as well as how that delicate skin around your eyes changes as you age.

What causes aging skin around your eyes in your 50s, 60s and older?

First, let’s talk about what changes around your eyes as you age. Most commonly, you'll notice thinning skin, deeper wrinkles, fine lines and crow’s feet in your 50s.

But there are other areas of the face that change as you age, too.

“There's also a natural volume loss in the cheek and temple areas, which creates fat pad deflation," explains Munk. "This deflation leads to eye bags, puffiness, laxity — and an overall tired appearance."

"The area tends to lose elasticity and firmness due to the natural decline in collagen and elastin production."

What should you look for in anti-aging eye creams when you're 50+?

Depending on your concerns, there are certain ingredients to look out for — but Munk says that the key is to look for a cream that's made up of multiple age-busting ingredients, not just one.

What ingredients to look for in anti-aging eye creams | Dermatologist recommendations

Retinol : Stimulates collagen production and accelerates cell turnover, reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Peptides : Help firm and strengthen the skin, improving elasticity.

Hyaluronic acid : Provides intense hydration to plump the skin and reduce the look of fine lines.

Antioxidants (like vitamin C) : Protect against environmental damage and brighten the skin.

Caffeine : Reduces puffiness and improves circulation to minimize dark circles.

Rich, nourishing textures: Creams with a thicker consistency can provide the moisture and protection that mature skin needs.

How to balance preventative vs. corrective anti-aging measures?

If you’re wondering what you can do to ward off signs of aging, vs. what you can do to target signs steps you are already seeing, here's what Munk suggests.

How to prevent signs of aging

Daily SPF : Protects the delicate skin around the eyes from UV damage, which accelerates aging.

Antioxidant-rich creams : Incorporate these into your routine to protect against free radicals, which also age cells.

Gentle hydration: Start using a hydrating eye cream early to maintain skin moisture.

How to fix signs of aging you're already seeing

Retinol : Helps to reverse existing signs of aging by encouraging collagen production.

Peptides and growth factors : Work to repair and strengthen the skin by targeting pathways to help collagen production.

Targeted treatments: If you're looking for more significant corrections, you can also consider treatments like laser therapy or fillers.

Best anti-aging eye creams if you're 50+

Based on dermatologist advice, I've rounded up 9 of the best eye creams that target multiple areas of anti-aging if you're in your 50s, 60s, 70s or older. The best part? They're all under $100, and start at $17.

L’Oréal Paris L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Anti-Aging Eye Cream Best overall (and most affordable!) This L’Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert eye cream is great for people 55+ because it deeply hydrates and moisturizes the skin around the eyes while reducing the look of crow’s feet. It’s non-greasy, suitable for all skin types, and great to use during the day or night. "The inclusion of Calcium is particularly beneficial for strengthening thinning skin, making this cream a solid choice for those in their 50s looking to reduce crow’s feet and improve skin smoothness," adds Munk. It's also the most affordable on the list. $17 at Amazon

Neutrogena Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Eye Cream Best eye cream with retinol This Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Eye Cream is clinically tested to target wrinkles and dark circles, thanks to pure retinol and micropeptides. Plus it’s another affordable option, and you only need to apply a small amount at once — so it will last you a long time. Since it has retinol, using at night only is suggested. "This cream’s use of retinol is ideal for targeting deep-set wrinkles and fine lines, while its hydrating properties also help to combat dark circles, making it a comprehensive anti-aging solution," says Munk. $17 (originally $20) at Amazon

NIVEA Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Best anti-aging eye cream for all skin types This Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle Firming Eye Cream is suitable for all skin types, and with the key ingredient Q10 antioxidant combined with creatine, it helps create brighter firmer skin around the eyes. You can use this during the day and night. "With Coenzyme Q10, this cream effectively fights the signs of aging by reducing the appearance of wrinkles and enhancing skin elasticity, which is crucial for mature skin," says Munk. $20 (originally $25) at Amazon

Burt's Bees Burt's Bees Renewal Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream Best eye cream for sensitive skin For those with sensitive skin, you’ll want to give the Burt’s Bees Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream a try. It is formulated with bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative, that's super gentle on the skin yet brightens and improves aging skin. "Its focus on intense hydration and natural ingredients makes this cream excellent for those with sensitive skin, offering both anti-aging and brightening effects," says Munk. $20 (originally $30) at Amazon

Sephora Collection Sephora Collection Firming Eye Cream with Peptides Best eye cream with peptides Peptides for anti-aging? Yes, please. This Sephora Collection Firming Eye Cream is made with natural peptides — which are key in firming and moisturizing aging skin. "Peptides are excellent for boosting skin elasticity and reducing fine lines, making this cream a great choice for those looking to address multiple signs of aging," Munk explains. $25 at Sephora

Vichy Vichy LiftActiv Under Eye Cream Best eye cream for dark circles The Vichy Liftactiv H.A Anti-Wrinkle Firming Eye Cream is lightweight and non-greasy, and it’s suitable for sensitive skin and delicate eye areas. It’s also effective in targeting wrinkles. "The combination of rhamnose, caffeine, and escine makes this cream particularly effective in reducing puffiness and dark circles while also improving skin structure, which is important for mature skin," says Munk. $40 (originally $50) at Amazon

YVES ROCHER Yves Rocher Riche Crème Best eye cream for dry skin For the aging skin that needs a hydration boost, check out the Yves Rocher Riche Crème. It’s made with botanical ingredients that nourish, smooth and work to regenerate the skin. "This cream, enriched with 30 precious oils, provides deep nourishment and promotes regeneration, which is ideal for mature skin needing extra care. The right botanicals can be very soothing for a sensitive area like the eye," says Munk. $41 at Amazon

Sahajan Sahajan Radiance Eye Cream Best brightening eye cream Created with ayurvedic beauty principles in mind, the Sahajan Radiance Ayurvedic Blend Eye Cream has key ingredients such as neem oil, triphala a.k.a ayurveda’s potent vitamin C, as well as niacinamide to brighten and firm the eyes. "With ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, this cream brightens and strengthens the skin, making it a powerful tool for addressing dark circles and fine lines," says Munk. $54 at Sephora

Biossance Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream Best eye cream with squalane The Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream is an award-winning product that is clinically shown to deliver results. It also features a pink hue that colour correct dark circles. "This cream is a powerhouse for mature skin, offering firming, lifting and brightening benefits. The Squalane provides lasting hydration, making the eye area appear more youthful and refreshed," explains Munk. $76 at Sephora

