Best Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Canada: Apple Watches, AirPods & more are all on sale
Save $100s with the best Cyber Monday Apple deals on right now at Amazon Canada.
Looking for Apple Cyber Monday deals? You've come to the right place. Amazon Canada's Cyber Monday sale is well underway — and right now, you can snag a pair of Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for under $200, which is a pretty stellar deal given how pricey they usually are.
Scroll down for more details on the Apple AirPods and to check out more of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Canada — but hurry, these end tonight!
Quick shop: Best Apple Cyber Monday deals
Scroll down for more details on the Apple AirPods and to check out more of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Canada — but hurry, these end tonight!
The details
These in-ear headphones come with a MagSafe Charging Case that gives you up to 30 hours of listening time on a full charge or up to six hours on one charge.
They're sweat- and water-resistant and have adaptive EQ technology that automatically tunes music for you. It has sensors that easily lets you control your music, answer and end calls, as well as Siri technology.
The earbuds seamlessly pair with all Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV.
What reviewers are saying
🛍️ 39,600+ reviews
⭐ 4.3-star average rating
🏅Shoppers say these earbuds are "smooth, reliable, and high-quality"
According to Amazon customers, these earbuds "live up to the hype" and are "worth the investment."
"I can shake my head like crazy and they don't budge," explains one reviewer.
Others describe the AirPods as "comfy" and "lightweight," saying that it's "smooth, reliable, and high-quality."
"The sound is like nothing I've heard before," details a shopper.
The verdict
Shoppers say that the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are lightweight, comfy and deliver impressive sound quality. They also like that they don't fall out of your ears and say it's worth the investment.
Right now, you can get the earbuds for $40 off — this deal could sell out quickly, so you might want to get your shopping done sooner rather than later!
Best Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
Shop Cyber Monday deals on AirTags, Apple Watches and more
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip$1,100$1,299Save $199
Apple Pencil Pro$139$169Save $30
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter$18$25Save $7
Apple 240W USB-C Charge Cable (2m) $35$39Save $4
Apple Pencil (USB-C)$89$109Save $20
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
