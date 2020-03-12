The best beaches in Cornwall: a round up of must visit spots
Because now really is the perfect time for a staycation
Whatever your reasons for a staycation this year, the UK is full of incredible places to explore during your annual leave. Whether you're after somewhere on the British coastline or a weekend break in Wales, we've got you covered with UK-based suggestions. If you're planning on heading down south this Summer, Cornwall has some brilliant beaches for catching some rays. We can almost picture it now - body board in one hand and ice-cream in the other (before quickly running inside to shelter from some great British rain!) Here's our pick of the 12 best beaches in Cornwall.
