All the best beauty moments from the 2024 Golden Globes

Kicking off the 2024 award season, the 81st Annual Golden Globes took place last night, with a red carpet as exciting as one would expect from Hollywood.

But it wasn't just the jaw-dropping gowns that caught our attention, the beauty looks were captivating, too. From Selena Gomez's slicked-back bun to Oprah's gorgeous purple eyeshadow, Jennifer Lopez's bombshell waves and Elizabeth Olsen's red-hot make-up, there was much to enjoy.

Below, see the very best beauty looks from the Golden Globes red carpet. And to see every single red-carpet look, head this way.

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder looked gorgeous and glowing with an on-trend slicked-back bun and neutral eye make-up and lips.

Oprah Winfrey

Tonight is all about The Color Purple, and Oprah Winfrey's beauty look was no exception. We love her wash of purple eyeshadow that popped behind her glasses.

Allison Williams

As Allison Williams reminded us: bows are back in a big way!

Helen Mirren

A sheer wash of lavender eyeshadow and a pink lip looked stunning on the L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift ditched the side-swept bangs and returned to a glossy, Old Hollywood hairstyle for the awards. She paired it with neutral make-up to let her green dress pop.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie kept her hair and make-up effortless and fresh, which served as the perfect backdrop for her Armani Barbie-esque gown.

Quinta Brunson

We don't know what we love more: Quinta Brunson's gunmetal silver shadow or her ultra-shiny hair.

Jennifer Lopez

This is classic J-Lo glam at its best: bronze, pinky, and ultra-glossy Hollywood waves.

Rachel Brosnahan

More bows! We're obsessed with how Rachel Brosnahan paired a red dress with a red lip and red ribbon in her hair.

Natalie Portman

The May December star also wore a slicked-back style, and paired it with the softest and prettiest Dior make-up and gown.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen clearly understands that the perfect pairing for a white dress is red lips and nails.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried also matched her eyes to her gown, choosing the prettiest smoked-out purple shadow that lent a vampy vibe.

Julia Garner

A pop of shimmer at the inner corner of Julia Garner's eyes was the perfect callback to her glitzy silver metallic dress.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's glam celebrated her signature haircut, with a neutral pink-toned lip and bold brows rounding out the look.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone never misses on the red carpet, and tonight was no exception.

Hailee Steinfeld

Pink isn't just for Barbie. Hailee Steinfeld offered a rosy take on pink make-up, and grounded the look with a modern '90s cool girl up-do.

Janelle James

At first glance, Janelle James's hair and make-up looks like classic glam. But look closer, and you'll see a sweep of green liner across her lower lashlines that perfectly complemented her gown.

