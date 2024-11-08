Create a cocoon of darkness with the best blackout curtains of 2024

Blinded by the light? Don't be — these tried-and-tested blackout curtains can help you sleep soundly and even save on utility bills.

Are you tired of tossing and turning, desperate for a decent night's sleep? If outside light is among the culprits causing those restless nights, the best blackout curtains can make your room delightfully dark — the ultimate environment to catch quality z's.

Blackout curtains can help block ambient light while you're sleeping, but why does that matter? According to research, a dark room improves overall sleep depth and duration by stimulating melatonin, a hormone that regulates circadian rhythm. In other words, it helps you sleep deeper and longer by keeping your body's sleep clock on track. "Sleep is best in a cave — ahem, a cool, dark place," says Dr. Alex Dimitriu, a sleep medicine physician.

While blackout curtains can benefit everyone, Dimitriu says anyone who needs to sleep when it's light out will find them particularly beneficial. Shift workers with unconventional schedules or individuals living farther from the equator, where the sun takes longer to rise and set, may struggle to sleep in a brighter room.

To narrow down the best blackout curtains for sleep, we spoke to five experts, including interior designers and sleep physicians. Then we tested eight options, weighing cost, appearance, effectiveness and features like sound reduction and energy efficiency. Read on to discover the top five options for turning your room into a cocoon of darkness.

Best overall blackout curtains

Twopages Best overall blackout curtains Twopages Mayra Faux Linen Blackout Drapery Pleated Type: Blackout curtains | Sizing: Fully customizable | Fabrics/materials: Polyester, foam | Colors/styles: 7 These pleated curtains were the best light blockers we tested and are fully customizable. While they aren't the prettiest option — the feel of the fabric is reminiscent of a heavy-duty shower curtain liner —they get the job done at a reasonable $30-plus per panel. Also, they have a white, light-reflective liner. According to the Department of Energy, draperies with white plastic backings can reduce heat gains by up to 33%, making your home more energy efficient. Interior designer Elissa Hall says that thermal insulated curtains like these can make a noticeable difference in comfort and energy costs, especially in older homes with drafty windows. While these aren't machine-washable, Hall says routine maintenance, like regular vacuuming or spot cleaning, can keep curtains in great shape without frequent washes. Overall, these blackout curtains are a solid option and are fully customizable (in length and width) and effective. As one Trustpilot reviewer shared, "These panels are excellent quality, beautiful construction, heavyweight and the blackout liner is top notch if you want your room dark." Another raved, "The selection and price are unbeatable, especially on custom curtains that can be created in any size." Pros Thermal insulated

100% light-blocking

Fabric is thick and substantial

Size is fully customizable Cons Not as aesthetically appealing as other options

Must be hand-washed or dry-cleaned Starting at $30 at Twopages

Other top blackout curtains we recommend for 2024

Sun Zero Best budget blackout curtains Sun Zero Nordic Grommet Blackout Curtain Type: Blackout curtains | Sizing: 52" x 54", 63", 96", 108", 120" | Fabrics/materials: Polyester | Colors/styles: 22 If you're looking for a budget-friendly option that darkens a room, Sun Zero is our first choice. Available in 22 colors and multiple lengths, these polyester grommet-style drapes are easy to hang and block almost all light. (Keep in mind that "even the best blackout curtains might let in a small amount of light around the edges," Hall says.) Jack Lorge, founder and owner of Rolli Shades, recommends selecting materials that are simple to maintain — i.e., machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant. These are both. As a bonus, the fabric is UPF 50+, which protects you from harmful ultraviolet rays. Lorge says UPF also helps prevent fabric degradation caused by exposure to sunlight. While they may not be the most stylish option, Sun Zero's blackout curtains are durable, inexpensive and effective. One Amazon reviewer shared, "No light shows through at all when the curtains are closed, and we found the house cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter with these curtains on the windows." Pros Affordable

Machine-washable

Heavyweight construction

UPF 50+ fabric Cons Black backing isn't nice to look at

Fabric is shiny $38 at Amazon

Sunbrella Best blackout curtain liner Sunbrella Durant Blackout Curtain Type: Blackout curtains | Sizing options: 50" x 84," 96," 108," 120" | Fabrics/materials: Acrylic, polyester | Colors/styles: 6 These Sunbrella curtains are fade-resistant, with a thick liner for maximum blackout ability. The lining, made from acrylic, provides impressive darkening and blocks light seepage, explains interior designer Courtney Wollersheim. The weave and density of the fabric also play a huge role in light blocking, says interior designer Natane Boudreau. Aesthetically, these curtains don't disappoint either, with their warm hues and classic fabric. Sunbrella’s curtains are on the pricier side of those we tested. But, as Boudreau puts it, "investing in higher-quality options tends to pay off in terms of durability, energy savings and added functionality." In other words, these should last you years and look good doing it. If you prefer a natural look, these may not be for you, as they’re a bit stiff. However, they hang nicely thanks to their weighted corners and are packaged specifically to avoid wrinkling, a feature this reviewer appreciated. Another perk: They're Greenguard Gold-certified, which means they're tested for low emissions of volatile organic compounds, contributing to better indoor air quality. Pros Backed by 5-year warranty

Greenguard Gold certified for low chemical emissions

Multiple hanging options (rod pocket, back tab or clip rings) Cons Expensive

Fewer colors Starting at $200 at Sunbrella

West Elm Best heavy-duty blackout curtain West Elm Worn Velvet Blackout Curtain Type: Blackout curtain | Sizing: 48" x 84", 96", 108" | Fabrics/materials: Polyester | Colors/styles: 20 Thick and luxurious with designer appeal, these stunners from West Elm are our top pick for a heavy-duty blackout curtain. According to Wollersheim, velvet is a popular fabric that elevates the elegance of the textile. She adds that curtains with a rod pocket top help create a luxe, streamlined look. Heavier fabrics like velvet have the added benefit of sound absorption, says Hall. "Velvet and triple-weave polyester curtains are good options for reducing ambient noise, especially in urban settings," she says. While these curtains don't block sound completely, I did notice a reduction in outside noise, thanks to their density and weight. "Heavier fabrics tend to absorb more ambient noise, making them ideal for bedrooms, nurseries or home theaters," says Boudreau. These curtains are a great option If you're looking to add a touch of timeless appeal to your decor and don't mind the splurge. While I loved their stunning look and high-quality construction, I wish they came in more size options. Pros Luxurious look and feel

Two hanging options (rod pocket or back tabs)

Good for noise reduction Cons Limited sizes

Expensive Starting at $149 at West Elm

Pottery Barn Most stylish blackout curtains Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Blackout Curtain Type: Blackout curtain | Sizing: 50" or 100" x 84", 96", 108", 120" | Fabrics/materials: Belgian flax, polyester | Colors/styles: 20 These lovely Pottery Barn curtains are the best-looking drapes we tested, and with 20 colors, it's easy to find the perfect shade for your decor. We tested classic ivory, which looked crisp, clean and high-end. The medium-weight drapes blocked most light but didn't achieve true blackout conditions during the daytime, so they might not be the best choice for shift workers or nurseries. That said, darker colors are often better at blocking light, Boudreau points out. Bonus: They're Oeko-Tex certified, so the fabric is free of over 1,000 chemicals that can pose potential health risks. Want a custom look without the price tag? These might be a good bet. As Wollersheim says, "Custom room darkening or opaque window treatments start in the few hundred dollar range and go up from there." Starting at $149 per panel, these drapes are on the low end of that range, so if you're looking for a tailored, sophisticated vibe, they're a worthy investment. Pros Made with 100% Belgian flax linen

High-end, custom look

Oeko-Tex certified Cons Expensive

Dry clean only Starting at $149 at Pottery Barn

Factors to consider when choosing blackout curtains

Ultimately, you'll want to balance functionality with aesthetics when you're choosing curtains. From room-darkening ability to cost, understanding these elements can help you make an informed decision:

Budget: According to Wollersheim, curtain costs vary widely based on quality and customization. For example, if you have a standard-size window, you can find affordable drapery online or in big-box stores. However, custom panels and hardware can cost several hundreds, even thousands, depending on size, fabric choice and hardware system.

Insulation and energy efficiency: "Curtains with thermal lining or double-layered fabrics can dramatically reduce heat loss and save on energy bills," Boudreau says. Hall explains that the material should feel heavy and dense — a sign of its insulating properties. "I've found that these curtains can make a noticeable difference in both comfort and energy costs." She recommends choosing curtains that advertise thermal insulation for the best energy efficiency.

Light blocking: "The most effective blackout curtains are crafted from thick, dense materials that can block light efficiently," Lorge says. Adds Wollersheim: "You might have to give up the easy-moving flowing movement that materials like linen give you in favor of heavier material like polyester if you want to block the light from your room." Lorge recommends choosing dark-colored drapes with several layers, as thick material like velvet is more opaque. The room where you plan to use blackout curtains can also guide your choice. "Bedrooms and nurseries require complete blackout for restful sleep while living rooms or home theaters might need more flexibility," Boudreau says.

Material and durability: "High-quality fabrics like polyester blends or natural fibers with a blackout lining offer longevity while maintaining their light-blocking and insulation properties," says Boudreau.

Noise reduction: "Heavier, thicker materials like velvet or layered fabrics are best for dampening sound," Boudreau advises. Wollersheim agrees: "The thicker the curtain material is, like velvet or heavy cotton blends, the more success you'll have at blocking noise." While they're not soundproof, thick curtains can help dampen some sounds from outside if you live near a noisy street, she adds.

How we chose

To find the best blackout curtains, we tested eight sets, both at night and during peak daylight hours to determine how well they darkened the room. We also considered appearance, quality, sound-blocking abilities, cost and energy efficiency. And to help inform our decision, we interviewed board-certified sleep physicians, interior designers and the founder of a custom shade company.

Other products we tested

Crate & Barrel European Flax-Certified Linen Blackout Window Curtain Panels in white: These high-quality linen curtains looked gorgeous in my bedroom. However, light shone through the entire length of the curtains during the day. For the price — $180 per panel — I hoped they would be more effective light blockers.

IKEA Rosenmandel room darkening curtains in yellow beige: Although they did an excellent job blocking most light, these curtains were extremely thin, and the lining was reminiscent of a black trash bag. While they're easy on the wallet at $20 a set, these blackout window coverings are a great example of getting what you pay for.

Pottery Barn Emery Linen Blackout Curtains: These linen and cotton curtains are gorgeous and come in 12 colors, but they didn't do a great job blocking light. These might work for you if you're looking for a light-filtering option and don't need 100% blackout capabilities.

FAQs

Can I wash blackout curtains?

That depends — always check the care label for specific instructions. While machine-washable options are available, Boudreau says blackout curtains with delicate layers may need to be spot- or dry-cleaned.

Do blackout curtains really block out all light?

"High-quality blackout curtains or shades can block the majority of light, depending on factors like the fabric's opacity and color," Boudreau says. Darker shades are typically more effective. "For complete darkness, layering curtains or pairing them with shades is often recommended," she adds.

How do I know if blackout curtains are energy efficient?

Blackout curtains can be energy savers, especially in colder months, Boudreau points out. Thick, dense materials help insulate your home by keeping the cold out and the warmth in. She advises looking for curtains with thermal backings, or honeycomb shades designed to improve energy efficiency.

How do I measure my windows for blackout curtains?

"The right measurements ensure no light leakage around the edges, which can compromise the blackout effect," Hall says. She advises measuring the width and height of the window frame, ensuring that the width of the panels is at least two to three times the width of the window for full coverage and a more tailored, luxurious look. Irregular windows may require custom options, she adds.

What are the best blackout curtains for noise reduction?

"Noise reduction comes down to the fabric's thickness and weight," Boudreau says. If noise is a major concern, she recommends choosing multilayered options with sound-dampening features.

Meet our experts

Natane Boudreau, founder and interior designer, Studio Boudreau

Dr. Alex Dimitriu, double board-certified psychiatrist and sleep medicine physician, founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine in California

Elissa Hall, interior designer, EDH Interiors

Jack Lorge, founder and owner, Rolli Shades

Courtney Wollersheim, Floor360 interior designer and Hunter Douglas window treatment specialist

Our health content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional medical advice. Consult a medical professional on questions about your health.