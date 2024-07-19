The 10 best body sunscreens of 2024 — recommended by celebrities, dermatologists and experts

From a tried-and-true Neutrogena formula to the holy grail SPF for sensitive skin, we found the finest sun protection money can buy.

It is peak summer and you know what that means? Sun, surf, sand...and, if you're not careful, sunburn. In 2024, we all know that finding and using the best body sunscreens are crucial to protecting our skin. This wasn't really an issue when I was growing up. In the '80s and '90s, Gen Xers like me were more focused on deepening our bronze-y, skin-leathering tans (following the adage of Snooki from MTV's The Jersey Shore: "If you can't tone it, tan it!") than we were in finding high-quality SPF to protect us from the sun. But times have (blessedly) changed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is now the most common cancer in the United States. The best way to prevent it? Regular use of high-quality, broad-spectrum sunscreen, particularly one that blocks the damage caused by both UVA and UVB rays. "The American Academy of Dermatology recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours when outdoors, and more frequently if swimming or sweating," says Los Angeles dermatologist and facial plastic surgeon Dr. Kay Durairaj. "For mature skin, which may already show signs of photo-damage, diligent reapplication is not just beneficial, it's essential for maintaining skin health and vitality." And, while many of us (especially those with sensitive skin) are acquainted with the best sunscreens for our faces, most of us don't know how or what to look for in a well-made body sunscreen. Read our frequently asked questions below for more on how to select the right sunscreen for you. And check out our picks below as recommended by dermatologists, celebrities and the Yahoo Shopping editors.

EltaMD EltaMD UV Active Zinc SPF 50+ Best for sensitive skin Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 50+ | Size: 3 ounces | Water-Resistant: Yes | Reef-Safe: No | Cruelty-Free: No Nearly every expert I spoke to raved about EltaMD's sunscreen line as safe and effective. This formula is both a mineral and chemical SPF, so the texture feels smooth going on and it is absorbed fast. It's also fragrance- and oil-free. The brand has legions of die-hard fans, including Brooke Shields, who, after a skin cancer scare, told Elle magazine: "I use sunscreen every day now. ... I'm a long-time user of the EltaMD sunscreen line. I always apply in the morning and one time during the day." Pros Fast absorbing

Noncomedogenic, fragrance- and oil-free

Smooth texture

Broad-spectrum coverage

No white cast Cons Pricey $34 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $38 at Amazon$38 at BeautifiedYou.com

Thrive Natural Care Thrive Bodyshield SPF 50 Best reef safe Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 50 | Mineral or chemical: mineral | Size: 5.8 ounces | Water-Resistant: Yes | Reef-Safe: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes From an environmental standpoint, Thrive's sunscreen has a ton going for it: It's reef-safe, made of ingredients that support regenerative farming and contained in a tube that's comprised of 100% recycled plastic. What's inside is just as good, a potent zinc oxide mineral sunscreen that absorbs into skin easily with zero white cast (at least on my fair-ish skin). The scent is a kind of citrus-hippie, which I don't mind, but some users found a bit strong. Pros Earth and reef friendly

Natural ingredients

Absorbs fast and easily

No white cast Cons Texture may be too greasy for some $30 at Amazon

Blue Lizard Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+, Best for the entire family Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide and titanium oxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 5 ounces | Water-Resistant: Yes | Reef-Safe: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes This reliable, fragrance-free natural mineral sunscreen from the Australian company Blue Lizard is a long-standing family favorite with more than 10,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It's ultra-gentle, sweat- and water-resistant (up to 80 mins), offers serious broad-spectrum protection and the smooth, creamy texture absorbs quickly into skin. Plus, it's affordable: just $15 for 5 ounces. Pros Fragrance free

Good for all skin types

Absorbs quickly

No white cast

Sweat and water resistant

Affordable Cons Not reef safe

Some users found it hard to remove $15 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $15 at Walmart

Sun Bum Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray Best spray Active Ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 15%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 7% | SPF: 70 | Size: 2.5 ounces | Water-Resistant: Yes | Reef-Safe: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes I first tried Sun Bum's SPF 70 sunscreen spray after picking it up in a grocery store while on vacation, which is one of Sun Bum's biggest pros — it's widely available. The spray protected me from any hint of sunburn for a full seven days, even after several hours in the pool. The texture is silky and not at all sticky. The spray nozzle releases a fine mist that covers large swaths of the body with minimal effort — truly the best kind of sunscreen application. It worked so well, in fact, that I was able to cover my back without the aid of another adult. The spray smells like coconut-banana, but not in a way that was overpowering or unpleasant for me. Still, the scent is some reviewers' major complaint about Sun Bum (I just thought it smelled like sunscreen). Read my full Sun Bum review here. Pros Strong, even protection

Nongreasy

Fast-absorbing

SPF 70

Affordable Cons Some may find the scent overpowering

Reef-friendly but not reef-safe $16 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $18 at Ulta Beauty$20 at CVS Pharmacy

Cotz Cotz Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 Best mineral sunscreen Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide | SPF: 40 | Size: 3.5 ounces | Water-Resistant: Yes | Reef-Safe: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes Cotz was founded in 2002 by reconstructive plastic surgeon Dr. Harry Fallick who set out to make a gentle, versatile everyday sunscreen his patients would actually use. The result is this water-resistant SPF 40 mineral sunscreen, which not only protects but soothes sensitive skin. The ultra-silky cream is reef-safe and free of dyes, fragrances, oils, preservatives, gluten and phthlates. Pros Broad spectrum coverage

Works for body and face

No white cast on most skin tones

Fragrance-free

Reef safe Cons Some users don't like the goopy, thick texture $30 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $28 at CVS Pharmacy$30 at Verishop

Body sunscreen FAQ

What's the difference between face sunscreen and body sunscreen?

It's easy to think you can just use any sunscreen, anywhere, but there's a reason to invest in different iterations for different anatomy — beyond just Big Sunscreen trying to rip you off. The skin on our faces tends to be thinner and more easily irritated and sunburned than the skin on our bodies, which means facial sunscreens are designed to be stronger, more hypoallergenic and less greasy (to avoid both acne flare-ups and burning your eyes) than those made for your arms, back and legs. Because face sunscreens are formulated more like skin care (often with high-end skin care ingredients), they tend to be more expensive. They're also packaged in smaller quantities, often not ample for repeatedly covering larger swaths of skin.

"When choosing a good sunscreen for body, it's usually easier [than for face]: you can select from more options," explains cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban. "Oil-based, spray, mist, light body lotion or heavier cream formulations can most often be applied without issue for normal skin." Though she cautions: "Those with super sensitive or reactive skin do need to select those that will not irritate or exacerbate skin conditions."

Other considerations when choosing a new body SPF: deciding between mineral or chemical sunscreens (the main difference: chemical sunscreens absorb into the skin and act as a kind of sponge for harmful rays, while mineral sunscreens use literal minerals like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to create a physical shield that protects skin from UV light, which is why they're sometimes referred to as physical sunscreens).

You should also select a product with a SPF 30 or higher, one that you enjoy (or at least don't mind) applying, with a scent and texture that's pleasant to you. Remember, the most important aspect of sunscreen shopping is finding one you'll actually use.

Can I use body sunscreen on my face?

Experts I spoke with gave a resounding "yes!" to this question but only if there are no alternative face sunscreens around (the idea being that any sunscreen is better than no sunscreen). Sun protection for your face is usually more lightweight, contains antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid and is usually better for the more tender facial dermis (these products also often contain complexion-smoothing qualities, as in the case of the best tinted sunscreens). There are exceptions of course — some quality sunburn preventers, like Supergoop's Play, are formulated to work on both face and body.

Does sunscreen expire?

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration mandates that any sunscreen remain effective for at least 36 months; after that the strength of your sunscreen may diminish and deteriorate. Many sunscreens have expiration dates and should be discarded immediately after the date marked. According the Mayo Clinic, you should also toss any product in which "the color or texture changes significantly."

Meet our experts

Los Angeles dermatologist and facial plastic surgeon Dr. Kay Durairaj

Board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban