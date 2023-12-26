80+ of the best Boxing Day deals to shop in Canada in 2023: Best Buy, Amazon, Lululemon & more | LIVE UPDATES

Best Boxing Day sales to shop in Canada (photos via Away Travel, Roots, Yeti, Amazon, Sephora & Coach Outlet).

Boxing Day 2023's deals are in full swing, and if you haven't yet started shopping this year's sales, now's the time to save on tech, home & kitchen, winter apparel or anything in between. Canadians can score next-level deals this Boxing Day at some of the nation's favourite retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, lululemon, Best Buy Canada and more. Whether this year's Christmas gifts left you wanting more or your new year, new me plan requires a gadget or two, you won't want to miss these Boxing Day sales.

Ahead, Yahoo Canada's shopping editors have rounded up all the best Boxing Day deals and sales you can shop for. Plus, scroll down to see live up-to-the-minute coverage on the best deals from around the web.

Best Boxing Day sales in Canada: Editor's Picks

Best Boxing Day tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada : Amazon's Boxing Day sale includes must-see discounts on brands like Apple, Garmin, Sony, GoPro, Samsung and more.

Best Buy Canada : Best Buy's Boxing Day Sale is here! Save hundreds on incredible tech and treat yourself to TVs, headphones, vacuums and more.

Staples : Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, including home & office essentials, headphones, computers and more.

Walmart: Save big on top brands like PlayStation, Apple, LG and more during Walmart Canada's Boxing Day sale.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $570 $649 Save $79 See at Amazon

Best Boxing Day home & luggage deals in Canada

Away Travel : Take 20 per cent off select suitcases.

Bouclair : Take up to 60 per cent off home accessories and more.

Burrow : Take home Burrow's best-selling seating, storage and more for up to 50 per cent off.

Canadian Tire : Save hundreds on winter must-haves, small kitchen appliances, tools & hardware and more.

Casper: Get 15 per cent off everything, plus an extra 15 per cent off mattresses.

F.A.R Duffle 70L $104 $190 Save $86 See at Away Travel

Cozy Earth : Create your at-home sanctuary and save 25 per cent off sitewide and 30 per cent off bundles.

DavidsTea : Save on best-selling tea blends and accessories.

Douglas : Buy a mattress and get up to $650 in free gifts.

Dyson Canada : Save up to $300 on select vacuums, air treatments, hair care deals and more.

Emma Sleep : Take up to 55 per cent off during Emma's Boxing Week sale.

Endy: Get a free Essential Sleep Set with your mattress purchase, a $570 value.

Linen Bamboo Sheet Set $374 $535 Save $161 See at Cozy Earth

Home Hardware : Save big on snow-clearing devices, small kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more.

Indigo : Save up to 60 per cent on books, Christmas decor, sexual wellness, kitchen essentials and more.

Logan & Cove : Buy a mattress and receive up to $650 in free bedding gifts.

Monos : Save up to $150 on luggage sets — bundle and save ahead of the new year.

Our Place : Get the best-selling Always Pan 2.0 for as low as $139 (original price: $200), plus up to 47 per cent off the Perfect Pot , Cookware Set and more.

Parachute: Parachute's winter sale is on now — take 20 per cent off everything for a limited time.

Check-In Medium $347 $385 Save $38 See at Monos

Pottery Barn : Save up to 50 per cent during Pottery Barn's end-of-year sale.

Silk & Snow : Save 15 per cent off sitewide on bedding, furniture & mattresses.

Simba Sleep : Take up to $619 off select mattresses.

Tushy : Enjoy savings of up to $63 off bundles.

Wayfair : Save up to 70 per cent during Wayfair's Boxing Week clearance sale.

Yeti: Take home a free gift for Boxing Day.

Rambler Stackable Pint (473 ml) $30 $40 Save $10 See at Yeti

Best Boxing Day fashion deals in Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch : Take up to 40 per cent off select men's and women's styles.

Adidas : Take up to 60 per cent off sneakers and apparel.

Aldo : Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.

Anthropologie : Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles, including home, shoes, apparel and more.

Banana Republic : Save up to 50 per cent off select men's and women's sale styles.

Buffalo Jeans: Up to 80 per cent off.

The Somerset Mini Dress: Velvet Edition $60 $180 Save $120 See at Anthropologie

Coach : Take up to 50 per cent off select styles.

Coach Outlet : Missed something on your Christmas wish list? Save an extra 25 per cent on must-have bags, wallets and more at Coach Outlet.

Columbia : Save up to 50 per cent on men's and women's winter jackets, ski apparel and more.

Cosabella : Up to 50 per cent off new markdowns.

Everlane : Get up to 60 per cent off during Everlane's end-of-year sale.

Frame Denim: Take an extra 30 per cent off markdowns.

Nolita 19 $105 $280 Save $175 See at Coach Outlet

Free People : Take an extra 50 per cent off sale styles.

Gap : Save up to 75 per cent off regular-priced apparel for men, women and children.

Good American : Save 40 per cent on any one item.

Holt Renfrew : Take up to 70 per cent off select fashion, accessories & home, plus, up to 25 per cent off select beauty.

J.Crew : Extra 50 per cent off sale styles withe code SHOP50.

Joe Fresh: Score pieces for the whole family during the Joe Fresh Boxing Day sale.

Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater $42 $110 Save $68 See at Free People

Icebreaker : Save 25 per cent sitewide on Merino base layers, thermal leggings, winter jackets and more.

Knix : It's Knix's Bra Blowout — bras are just $35 each when you buy two or more.

Levi's : Enjoy 40 per cent off plus free shipping.

lululemon : Lululemon's end-of-year holiday scores include some of the retailer's top-sellers, like the Wunder Puff Jacket , Everywhere Belt Bag , Align Pants and more.

Michael Kors: Boxing Week is here! Take up to 70 per cent off select styles, plus an additional 15 per cent off sale.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Wunder Puff $29 $64 Save $35 See at lululemon

Monica Vinader : Kate Middleton is a fan, and now you can be too. Save up to 40 per cent off at Monica Vinader, plus daily flash sales of up to 50 per cent off.

The North Face : Save up to 30 per cent on outdoor and winter apparel for the whole family.

Northern Reflections : Boxing Week deals are here! Save up to 60 per cent on almost everything.

Old Navy : Take up to 70 per cent off.

Pandora : Treat yourself to something pretty at Pandora and save up to 50 per cent.

Reformation: Run, don't walk — Reformation styles are up to 70 per cent off.

One Sweatpant Gender Free $64 $92 Save $28 See at Roots

Roots : Cozy season starts now. Save big on Roots sweats, jackets, winter accessories and more.

Saks Off Fifth : Up to 70 per cent off designer apparel, jewelry, shoes and so much more.

Shopbop : Gorgeous things are here — save up to 60 per cent off on Tory Burch, Self Portrait, Oscar de la Renta and more.

Simons : Save up to 50 per cent off designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Sleeper : Take up to 50 per cent off during Sleeper's Winter Sale.

Sorel: Up to 50 per cent off select styles.

Men's Scout 87' Pro Boot $168 $210 Save $42 See at Sorel

Spanx : Do you need a new pair of Spanx? Right now, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on best-selling shapewear and apparel.

Sport Chek : Take up to 70 per cent off sports equipment, electronics, shoes & boots, apparel & more.

SSENSE : Take up to 60 per cent off men's and women's designer apparel, shoes and accessories.

Strathberry : A favourite brand of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Strathberry shoppers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off select styles.

Stuart Weitzman : Take an extra 25 per cent off sale styles with code CELEBRATE25.

Sweaty Betty: Take up to 70 per cent off leggings, sports bras and more.

Hensley Satin Dress $128 $428 Save $300 See at Reformation

Best Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals in Canada

The Body Shop : Save up to 60 per cent on skincare, bath & body, gift sets and more.

Fenty Beauty : Take 15 per cent off orders worth $45+ with code GIFT15 and 25 per cent off orders worth $75+ with code GIFT25.

Herbivore Botanicals : Take up to 40 per cent off, plus take home a mini Cloud Jelly on orders over $100.

Lelo : Save up to 40 per cent off sex toys and wellness products, plus take home a free gift.

Lovehoney: Take up to 60 per cent off select sex toys.

Lelo Ina Wave 2 Luxury Rechargeable 12 Function Rabbit Vibrator $85 $170 Save $85 See at Lovehoney

Sephora : Beauty Insiders get an extra 20 per cent off sale items when you use the code 20EXTRA.

Therabody : Save up to $350.

Trinny London : Save 20 per cent on all gift sets.

SBLA : Christie Brinkley's "necessary" anti-aging tools are 30 per cent off for Boxing Week.

Yves Rocher: Take home your beauty favourites for up to 50 per cent off.

Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Kit $31 $56 Save $25 with coupon Copied! Code: 20EXTRA Copied! Code: 20EXTRA See at Sephora

Best Boxing Day 2023 sales & deals | LIVE UPDATES

