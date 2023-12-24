68 best early Boxing Day sales you can already shop in Canada — best deals from Best Buy, Amazon & more

These are the best Boxing Day sales you can already shop this Christmas Eve (Photos via Adidas, Amazon, Therabody, lululemon, Away & Walmart).

Boxing Day 2023 kicks off in less than 48 hours, but Canadians can already shop some of the year's best Boxing Day sales. More than 50 retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy Canada, have granted early access to their end-of-year deals, giving Canadians more time to shop (and save) this holiday season. Whether you need a break from family this Christmas Eve or simply can't wait until Dec. 26 to shop, this list is here to help. Below, you'll find some of the biggest and best Boxing Day sales in 2023, from heavily discounted tech to brand-name winter apparel. To shop the edit and start your new year off on the right, most fashionable, money-saving foot, scroll below.

Best early Boxing Day sales in Canada: Editor's Picks

Amazon Canada : Save up to 75 per cent on tech, home & living, beauty & more.

Best Buy Canada : Save hundreds on TVs, headphones, vacuums & more.

lululemon : This week's We Made Too Much drop includes Align Pants, belt bags and more.

Sport Chek : Take up to 70 per cent off.

Walmart: Save on top brands like Nintendo, Xbox, Dyson, Keurig, LEGO & Pokémon.

Best early Boxing Day tech deals in Canada

Amazon's Boxing Day deals include must-see discounts on brands like Apple, Garmin, Sony, GoPro, Samsung and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $128 $179 Save $51 See at Amazon

Hundreds of tech must-haves are on sale. Save hundreds on incredible tech and treat yourself to TVs, headphones, vacuums and more.

Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, including home & office essentials, headphones, computers and more.

Save big on top brands like PlayStation, Apple, LG and more during Walmart Canada's Boxing Day sale.

PS5 Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle $650 $720 Save $70 See at Walmart

Best early Boxing Day fashion deals in Canada

Take up to 30 per cent off select men's and women's styles.

Take up to 60 per cent off sneakers and apparel.

Superstar XLG Shoes $98 $140 Save $42 See at Adidas

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.

There are so many good styles on sale at Anthropologie, including several Somerset dresses.

Save up to 50 per cent off select men's and women's styles.

Up to 80 per cent off.

Take up to 50 per cent off select styles.

Harley Shoulder Bag 23 $330 $550 Save $220 See at Coach

Missed something on your Christmas wish list? Save an extra 20 per cent on must-have bags, wallets and more at Coach Outlet.

Take up to 50 per cent off men's and women's winter apparel.

Get up to 60 per cent off during Everlane's end-of-year sale, including on this Selena Gomez-approved sweater.

Take an extra 30 per cent off markdowns.

Save up to 60 per cent off regular-priced apparel for men, women and children.

CashSoft Hoodie $42 $85 Save $43 See at GAP

Take an extra 50 per cent off markdowns.

Save up to 60 per cent on men's, women's and kid's styles at H&M.

Extra 30 per cent off sale styles withe code SHOP30.

Score pieces for the whole family during the Joe Fresh Boxing Day sale.

It's Knix's Bra Blowout — bras are just $35 each when you buy two or more.

Enjoy 40 per cent off plus free shipping.

Shop lululemon bestsellers, including belt bags and leggings, at great prices in the brand's We Made Too Much section.

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece $49 $74 Save $25 See at lululemon

Boxing Week is here! Take up to 60 per cent off select styles, plus an additional 15 per cent off sale.

Save on outdoor and winter apparel for the whole family.

Save 40 per cent on almost everything.

Take up to 70 per cent off.

Run, don't walk — Reformation styles are up to 70 per cent off.

Cozy season starts now. Save up to 60 per cent on Roots sweats, jackets, winter accessories and more.

Save up to 50 per cent off designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Up to 50 per cent off select styles.

Save up to 70 per cent on some of Spanx's best-selling shape wear and apparel.

Take up to 70 per cent off sports equipment, electronics, shoes & boots, apparel & more.

Take up to 60 per cent off men's and women's designer apparel, shoes and accessories.

Marc Jacobs Orange 'The Bucket' Bag $305 $525 Save $220 See at SSENSE

A favourite brand of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Strathberry shoppers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off select styles.

Take an extra 25 per cent off sale styles with code CELEBRATE25.

Best early Boxing Day home & luggage deals in Canada

Give the gift of travel and take 20 per cent off select suitcases.

The Carry-On $236 $295 Save $59 See at Away Travel

Take up to 35 per cent off light fixtures, dining room chairs, home accessories and more.

Take home Burrow's best-selling seating, storage and more for up to 50 per cent off.

Save hundreds on winter must-haves, small kitchen appliances, tools & hardware and more.

Get 15 per cent off everything, plus an extra 15 per cent off mattresses.

Create your at-home sanctuary and save 25 per cent off sitewide.

Bamboo Sheet Set $492 $620 Save $128 See at Cozy Earth

Save on best-selling tea blends and accessories.

Buy a mattress and get up to $650 in free gifts.

Save up to $300 on select vacuums, air treatments, hair care deals and more.

Take up to 55 per cent off during Emma's Boxing Week sale.

Get a free Essential Sleep Set with your mattress purchase, a $570 value.

Save big on snow-clearing devices, small kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more during Home Hardware's Boxing Week sale.

You're on the nice list — save on books, Christmas decor, sexual wellness, kitchen essentials and more.

"Holly" by Stephen King $28 $40 Save $12 See at Indigo

Buy a mattress and receive up to $650 in free bedding gifts.

Save up to $150 on luggage sets — bundle and save ahead of the new year.

Get the best-selling Always Pan 2.0 for as low as $139 (original price: $200), plus up to 47 per cent off the Perfect Pot, Cookware Set and more.

Parachute's winter sale is on now — take 20 per cent off everything for a limited time.

Save up to 50 per cent during Pottery Barn's end-of-year sale.

Mr. Spice Gingerbread Pillow $69 $99 Save $30 See at Pottery Barn

Save 15 per cent off sitewide on bedding, furniture & mattresses.

Take up to $619 select mattresses.

Take 25 per cent off wallpaper.

Save up to 70 per cent during Wayfair's Boxing Week clearance sale.

Best early Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals in Canada

Up to 65 per cent off clean beauty favourites.

Save up to 60 per cent on skincare, bath & body, gift sets and more.

Jolly & Juicy Strawberry Treats $5 $13 Save $8 See at The Body Shop

Take up to 40 per cent off, plus take home a mini Cloud Jelly on orders over $100.

Take 20 per cent off gift sets.

Save up to 40 per cent off sex toys and wellness products.

Take up to 60 per cent off select sex toys.

Save on Sephora Collection products, Dr. Jart+, Too Faced, JVN, Tom Ford and more.

NARS Invite Only Mini Afterglow Liquid Blush Set $39 $55 Save $16 See at Sephora

Save up to $350.

Save 20 per cent on all gift sets.

Take home your beauty favourites for up to 50 per cent off.

