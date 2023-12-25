70+ best early Boxing Day sales you can already shop this Christmas — best deals from Best Buy, Amazon & more
Boxing Day is tomorrow, but Canadians can already shop dozens of early Boxing Day sales this Christmas.
Boxing Day 2023 kicks off in less than 24 hours, but Canadians can already shop some of the year's best Boxing Day sales. More than 70 retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy Canada, have granted early access to their end-of-year deals, giving Canadians more time to shop (and save) this holiday season. Whether you need a break from family this Christmas or simply can't wait until Dec. 26 to shop, this list is here to help. Below, you'll find some of the biggest and best Boxing Day sales in 2023, from heavily discounted tech to brand-name winter apparel. To shop the edit and start your new year off on the right, most fashionable, money-saving foot, scroll below.
Best early Boxing Day sales in Canada: Editor's Picks
Amazon Canada: Save up to 75 per cent on tech, home & living, beauty & more.
Best Buy Canada: Save hundreds on TVs, headphones, vacuums & more.
lululemon: Score belt bags, leggings and more at rarely-seen prices.
Sport Chek: Take up to 70 per cent off.
Walmart: Save on top brands like Nintendo, Xbox, Dyson, Keurig, LEGO & Pokémon.
Best early Boxing Day tech deals in Canada
Amazon Canada
Amazon's Boxing Day deals include must-see discounts on brands like Apple, Garmin, Sony, GoPro, Samsung and more.
Best Buy Canada
Hundreds of tech must-haves are on sale. Save hundreds on incredible tech and treat yourself to TVs, headphones, vacuums and more.
Ninja Max XL Air Fryer - 5.2L (5.5QT)$110$250Save $140
Staples
Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, including home & office essentials, headphones, computers and more.
Walmart
Save big on top brands like PlayStation, Apple, LG and more during Walmart Canada's Boxing Day sale.
Best early Boxing Day fashion deals in Canada
Abercrombie & Fitch
Take up to 30 per cent off select men's and women's styles.
Adidas
Take up to 60 per cent off sneakers and apparel.
Women's Superstar Shoes$117$130Save $13
Aldo
Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.
Anthropologie
Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles, including home, shoes, apparel and more.
Banana Republic
Save up to 50 per cent off select men's and women's styles.
Buffalo Jeans
Up to 80 per cent off.
Coach
Take up to 50 per cent off select styles.
Coach Outlet
Missed something on your Christmas wish list? Save an extra 20 per cent on must-have bags, wallets and more at Coach Outlet.
Columbia
Take up to 50 per cent off men's and women's winter apparel.
Men's 6PK Crew with Pique Sock$11$22Save $11
Everlane
Get up to 60 per cent off during Everlane's end-of-year sale, including on this Selena Gomez-approved sweater.
Frame Denim
Take an extra 30 per cent off markdowns.
Free People
Save on almost 2,000 Free People styles this Boxing Day.
Gap
Save up to 60 per cent off regular-priced apparel for men, women and children.
Good American
Take an extra 50 per cent off markdowns.
H&M
Save up to 60 per cent on men's, women's and kid's styles at H&M.
Holt Renfrew
Up to 70 per cent off select fashion, accessories & home, plus, up to 25 per cent off select beauty.
Jimmy Choo Averly 100 Stiletto Pumps With Bow$500$1,250Save $750
J.Crew
Extra 30 per cent off sale styles withe code SHOP30.
Joe Fresh
Score pieces for the whole family during the Joe Fresh Boxing Day sale.
Knix
It's Knix's Bra Blowout — bras are just $35 each when you buy two or more.
Levi's
Enjoy 40 per cent off plus free shipping.
lululemon
Lululemon's end-of-year holiday scores include some of the retailer's top-sellers, like the Wunder Puff Jacket, Everywhere Belt Bag, Align Pants and more.
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Quilted Velour$39$74Save $35
Michael Kors
Boxing Week is here! Take up to 60 per cent off select styles, plus an additional 15 per cent off sale.
The North Face
Save on outdoor and winter apparel for the whole family.
Northern Reflections
Save 40 per cent on almost everything.
Old Navy
Take up to 70 per cent off.
Reformation
Run, don't walk — Reformation styles are up to 70 per cent off.
Roots
Cozy season starts now. Save up to 60 per cent on Roots sweats, jackets, winter accessories and more.
Cypress Twill Shirt$44$98Save $54
Saks Off Fifth
Up to 70 per cent off designer apparel, jewelry, shoes and so much more.
Shopbop
Gorgeous things are here — save up to 60 per cent off on Tory Burch, Self Portrait, Oscar de la Renta and more.
Simons
Save up to 50 per cent off designer clothing, shoes and accessories.
Sleeper
Take up to 50 per cent off during Sleeper's Winter Sale.
Sorel
Up to 50 per cent off select styles.
Women's Joan of Arctic Boot$108$270Save $162
Spanx
Save up to 70 per cent on some of Spanx's best-selling shape wear and apparel.
Sport Chek
Take up to 70 per cent off sports equipment, electronics, shoes & boots, apparel & more.
SSENSE
Take up to 60 per cent off men's and women's designer apparel, shoes and accessories.
Strathberry
A favourite brand of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Strathberry shoppers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off select styles.
Stuart Weitzman Outlet
Take an extra 25 per cent off sale styles with code CELEBRATE25.
Sweaty Betty
Take up to 70 per cent off leggings, sports bras and more.
Skye Puffer Jacket$242$484Save $242
Urban Outfitters
Take an extra 50 per cent off sale items.
Best early Boxing Day home & luggage deals in Canada
Away Travel
Give the gift of travel and take 20 per cent off select suitcases.
The Carry-On$236$295Save $59
Bouclair
Take up to 35 per cent off light fixtures, dining room chairs, home accessories and more.
Burrow
Take home Burrow's best-selling seating, storage and more for up to 50 per cent off.
Canadian Tire
Save hundreds on winter must-haves, small kitchen appliances, tools & hardware and more.
Casper
Get 15 per cent off everything, plus an extra 15 per cent off mattresses.
Essential Pillow$51$60Save $9
Cozy Earth
Create your at-home sanctuary and save 25 per cent off sitewide.
DavidsTea
Save on best-selling tea blends and accessories.
Douglas
Buy a mattress and get up to $650 in free gifts.
Dyson Canada
Save up to $300 on select vacuums, air treatments, hair care deals and more.
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum$800$1,000Save $200
Emma Sleep
Take up to 55 per cent off during Emma's Boxing Week sale.
Endy
Get a free Essential Sleep Set with your mattress purchase, a $570 value.
Home Hardware
Save big on snow-clearing devices, small kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more during Home Hardware's Boxing Week sale.
Indigo
You're on the nice list — save on books, Christmas decor, sexual wellness, kitchen essentials and more.
Logan & Cove
Buy a mattress and receive up to $650 in free bedding gifts.
Monos
Save up to $150 on luggage sets — bundle and save ahead of the new year.
Check-In Medium$347$385Save $38
Our Place
Get the best-selling Always Pan 2.0 for as low as $139 (original price: $200), plus up to 47 per cent off the Perfect Pot, Cookware Set and more.
Parachute
Parachute's winter sale is on now — take 20 per cent off everything for a limited time.
Pottery Barn
Save up to 50 per cent during Pottery Barn's end-of-year sale.
Silk & Snow
Save 15 per cent off sitewide on bedding, furniture & mattresses.
Simba Sleep
Take up to $619 select mattresses.
Wayfair
Save up to 70 per cent during Wayfair's Boxing Week clearance sale.
Best early Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals in Canada
Beautycounter
Up to 65 per cent off clean beauty favourites.
The Body Shop
Save up to 60 per cent on skincare, bath & body, gift sets and more.
Zingy & Zesty Satsuma Treats$5$13Save $8
Herbivore Botanicals
Take up to 40 per cent off, plus take home a mini Cloud Jelly on orders over $100.
Kiehl's
Take 20 per cent off gift sets.
Lelo
Save up to 40 per cent off sex toys and wellness products.
Lovehoney
Take up to 60 per cent off select sex toys.
Womanizer X Lovehoney Starlet Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator$49$99Save $50
Sephora
Save on Sephora Collection products, Dr. Jart+, Too Faced, JVN, Tom Ford and more.
Therabody
Save up to $350.
Trinny London
Save 20 per cent on all gift sets.
Yves Rocher
Take home your beauty favourites for up to 50 per cent off.
