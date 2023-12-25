Advertisement
Lululemon's Boxing Day scores are here — and they're seriously good

Shop the Wunder Puff jacket, Everywhere Belt bag & more at some amazing prices.

70+ best early Boxing Day sales you can already shop this Christmas — best deals from Best Buy, Amazon & more

Boxing Day is tomorrow, but Canadians can already shop dozens of early Boxing Day sales this Christmas.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
Updated
Best Boxing Day sales you can already shop this Christmas (photos via Monos, The Body Shop, Best Buy, Roots, Adidas)
Best Boxing Day sales you can already shop this Christmas (photos via Monos, The Body Shop, Best Buy, Roots, Adidas)

Boxing Day 2023 kicks off in less than 24 hours, but Canadians can already shop some of the year's best Boxing Day sales. More than 70 retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy Canada, have granted early access to their end-of-year deals, giving Canadians more time to shop (and save) this holiday season. Whether you need a break from family this Christmas or simply can't wait until Dec. 26 to shop, this list is here to help. Below, you'll find some of the biggest and best Boxing Day sales in 2023, from heavily discounted tech to brand-name winter apparel. To shop the edit and start your new year off on the right, most fashionable, money-saving foot, scroll below.

Best early Boxing Day sales in Canada: Editor's Picks

  • Amazon Canada: Save up to 75 per cent on tech, home & living, beauty & more.

  • Best Buy Canada: Save hundreds on TVs, headphones, vacuums & more.

  • lululemon: Score belt bags, leggings and more at rarely-seen prices.

  • Sport Chek: Take up to 70 per cent off.

  • Walmart: Save on top brands like Nintendo, Xbox, Dyson, Keurig, LEGO & Pokémon.

Best early Boxing Day tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada

Amazon's Boxing Day deals include must-see discounts on brands like Apple, Garmin, Sony, GoPro, Samsung and more.

Best Buy Canada

Hundreds of tech must-haves are on sale. Save hundreds on incredible tech and treat yourself to TVs, headphones, vacuums and more.

Staples

Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, including home & office essentials, headphones, computers and more.

Walmart

Save big on top brands like PlayStation, Apple, LG and more during Walmart Canada's Boxing Day sale.

Best early Boxing Day fashion deals in Canada

Abercrombie & Fitch

Take up to 30 per cent off select men's and women's styles.

Adidas

Take up to 60 per cent off sneakers and apparel.

Aldo

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.

Anthropologie

Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles, including home, shoes, apparel and more.

Banana Republic

Save up to 50 per cent off select men's and women's styles.

Buffalo Jeans

Up to 80 per cent off.

Coach

Take up to 50 per cent off select styles.

Coach Outlet

Missed something on your Christmas wish list? Save an extra 20 per cent on must-have bags, wallets and more at Coach Outlet.

Columbia

Take up to 50 per cent off men's and women's winter apparel.

Everlane

Get up to 60 per cent off during Everlane's end-of-year sale, including on this Selena Gomez-approved sweater.

Frame Denim

Take an extra 30 per cent off markdowns.

Free People

Save on almost 2,000 Free People styles this Boxing Day.

Gap

Save up to 60 per cent off regular-priced apparel for men, women and children.

Good American

Take an extra 50 per cent off markdowns.

H&M

Save up to 60 per cent on men's, women's and kid's styles at H&M.

Holt Renfrew

Up to 70 per cent off select fashion, accessories & home, plus, up to 25 per cent off select beauty.

J.Crew

Extra 30 per cent off sale styles withe code SHOP30.

Joe Fresh

Score pieces for the whole family during the Joe Fresh Boxing Day sale.

Knix

It's Knix's Bra Blowout — bras are just $35 each when you buy two or more.

Levi's

Enjoy 40 per cent off plus free shipping.

lululemon

Lululemon's end-of-year holiday scores include some of the retailer's top-sellers, like the Wunder Puff Jacket, Everywhere Belt Bag, Align Pants and more.

Michael Kors

Boxing Week is here! Take up to 60 per cent off select styles, plus an additional 15 per cent off sale.

The North Face

Save on outdoor and winter apparel for the whole family.

Northern Reflections

Save 40 per cent on almost everything.

Old Navy

Take up to 70 per cent off.

Reformation

Run, don't walk — Reformation styles are up to 70 per cent off.

Roots

Cozy season starts now. Save up to 60 per cent on Roots sweats, jackets, winter accessories and more.

Saks Off Fifth

Up to 70 per cent off designer apparel, jewelry, shoes and so much more.

Shopbop

Gorgeous things are here — save up to 60 per cent off on Tory Burch, Self Portrait, Oscar de la Renta and more.

Simons

Save up to 50 per cent off designer clothing, shoes and accessories.

Sleeper

Take up to 50 per cent off during Sleeper's Winter Sale.

Sorel

Up to 50 per cent off select styles.

Spanx

Save up to 70 per cent on some of Spanx's best-selling shape wear and apparel.

Sport Chek

Take up to 70 per cent off sports equipment, electronics, shoes & boots, apparel & more.

SSENSE

Take up to 60 per cent off men's and women's designer apparel, shoes and accessories.

Strathberry

A favourite brand of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Strathberry shoppers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off select styles.

Stuart Weitzman Outlet

Take an extra 25 per cent off sale styles with code CELEBRATE25.

Sweaty Betty

Take up to 70 per cent off leggings, sports bras and more.

Urban Outfitters

Take an extra 50 per cent off sale items.

Best early Boxing Day home & luggage deals in Canada

Away Travel

Give the gift of travel and take 20 per cent off select suitcases.

Bouclair

Take up to 35 per cent off light fixtures, dining room chairs, home accessories and more.

Burrow

Take home Burrow's best-selling seating, storage and more for up to 50 per cent off.

Canadian Tire

Save hundreds on winter must-haves, small kitchen appliances, tools & hardware and more.

Casper

Get 15 per cent off everything, plus an extra 15 per cent off mattresses.

Cozy Earth

Create your at-home sanctuary and save 25 per cent off sitewide.

DavidsTea

Save on best-selling tea blends and accessories.

Douglas

Buy a mattress and get up to $650 in free gifts.

Dyson Canada

Save up to $300 on select vacuums, air treatments, hair care deals and more.

  • Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum

    $800$1,000
    Save $200
    See at Dyson

Emma Sleep

Take up to 55 per cent off during Emma's Boxing Week sale.

Endy

Get a free Essential Sleep Set with your mattress purchase, a $570 value.

Home Hardware

Save big on snow-clearing devices, small kitchen appliances, cleaning essentials and more during Home Hardware's Boxing Week sale.

Indigo

You're on the nice list — save on books, Christmas decor, sexual wellness, kitchen essentials and more.

Logan & Cove

Buy a mattress and receive up to $650 in free bedding gifts.

Monos

Save up to $150 on luggage sets — bundle and save ahead of the new year.

Our Place

Get the best-selling Always Pan 2.0 for as low as $139 (original price: $200), plus up to 47 per cent off the Perfect Pot, Cookware Set and more.

Parachute

Parachute's winter sale is on now — take 20 per cent off everything for a limited time.

Pottery Barn

Save up to 50 per cent during Pottery Barn's end-of-year sale.

Silk & Snow

Save 15 per cent off sitewide on bedding, furniture & mattresses.

Simba Sleep

Take up to $619 select mattresses.

Wayfair

Save up to 70 per cent during Wayfair's Boxing Week clearance sale.

Best early Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals in Canada

Beautycounter

Up to 65 per cent off clean beauty favourites.

The Body Shop

Save up to 60 per cent on skincare, bath & body, gift sets and more.

Herbivore Botanicals

Take up to 40 per cent off, plus take home a mini Cloud Jelly on orders over $100.

Kiehl's

Take 20 per cent off gift sets.

Lelo

Save up to 40 per cent off sex toys and wellness products.

Lovehoney

Take up to 60 per cent off select sex toys.

  • Womanizer X Lovehoney Starlet Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

    $49$99
    Save $50
    See at Lovehoney

Sephora

Save on Sephora Collection products, Dr. Jart+, Too Faced, JVN, Tom Ford and more.

Therabody

Save up to $350.

Trinny London

Save 20 per cent on all gift sets.

Yves Rocher

Take home your beauty favourites for up to 50 per cent off.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.