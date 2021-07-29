Back to school: This awesome air fryer is half off — but only for today

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Check back daily to see the latest Back To School deal from Best Buy.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It may still be the middle of summer — but back. to school season is arriving sooner than you think. And regardless of what back to school will look like this year in your part of the country, it's safe to say that the earlier you stock up on school supplies, the better.

Luckily, Best Buy just launched a new daily deal on back to school must haves. Every day you can score a new deal on must-have electronics and more — but each deal only lasts 24 hours — so if you're looking to snap it up, you need to act fast! Miss a deal? Check back here every day to see the latest offering.

Today's daily deal is perfect for any parent or student looking for an easy way to upgrade meal time. Right now, you can save a whopping $120 on the Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer— but only until midnight PST (3 a.m. EST). That's 50 per cent off!

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer - 7.6L - Stainless Steel - Only at Best Buy

Boasting a 7.6L capacity and a 1700W heating system, this air fryer delivers crispy, golden results with little to no oil required. The touchscreen display also makes operation easy and the automatic shutoff provides added peace of mind.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $120 (originally $240)

Looking for more back to school must haves? Check out our picks below.

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee System - Titan/Black

This coffeemaker uses Centrifusion technology to precisely brew classic Italian espresso or long-cup coffee. It's equipped with one-touch brewing and a 4-position cup support for a variety of cup sizes, including espresso and Alto.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $205 (originally $250)

NETGEAR Orbi 8-Stream Tri-Band AX4200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System (RBK753S-100CNS) - 3 Pack

This wifi system comes with a router and two satellites to deliver eight streams of wifi technology for with speeds of up to 4.2Gbps. The device ensures smooth, lag-free streaming of games and 4K/8K UHD videos — plus pristine connection for all your school Zooms and work.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $800

Jasmine Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar (S35) - Natural

With a fine details and bold acoustic tones, this guitar delivers amazing sound, no matter your style of music.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $160

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8" 32GB Android 9 Tablet with MediaTek Helio A22 4-Core Processor - Iron Grey

Stream videos, play games and more with this Lenovo Smart Tab M8 tablet.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $180

HP Stream 14" Laptop - Intel Celeron N4000, 64GB eMMC Storage, 4GB RAM, Windows 10 - Royal Blue

This lightweight portable notebook, contains 14" diagonal screen, Intel processor 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $380 (originally $480)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones - True Black

These affordable in-ear, sound-isolating headphones will power you through commutes, study sessions and workouts. They're ruggedly designed to resist water, dust, and sweat so you can wear them nearly anywhere.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $80

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.