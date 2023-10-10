Best Buy's Power Up sale is on now: Up to $440 off Dyson, Breville & more
Score significant discounts on headphones, vacuums, laptops and more.
October Prime Day is going strong, but the savings don't stop at Amazon — you don't want to miss out on other great retailer sales either. If you want more tech deals, Best Buy is having an early anniversary sale to celebrate 22 years of tech.
They're kicking things off with their Power Up Sale, and you can score significant savings on big-name brands like Dyson and Breville.
So if you need a new vacuum, laptop, pair of headphones or any other electronics, Best Buy's got you covered. It's perfect if you need to take a little breather from your Amazon scrolling (we feel ya).
Keep reading for some of the top deals we've rounded up for you.
Save $100: Sony WH-1000XM5
These over-ear Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones are noise-cancelling, so you can tune out your surroundings and jam out in peace.
Save $120: Dyson Airwrap
The Dyson Airwrap is an all-in-one hair tool that'll dry, curl and shape your locks while keeping flyaways at bay.
Save $440: Breville Barista Touch Impress
This Breville Barista Touch Impress is a top-tier espresso machine that comes with a frother and coffee grinder.
Save $150: ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L51 15.6" Laptop
This ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L51 15.6" Laptop deal comes with one year of Microsoft 365.
Save $120: Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum
This Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum may be lightweight but will pick up dirt like a pro, thanks to its strong suction power.
Save $101: Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display
The Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display also has voice-controlled Google Assistant
Save $180: Bose SoundLink Revolve+
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is a "splashproof" wireless speaker with Bluetooth connectivity, so you don't have to be afraid to bring it near water.
Save $220: Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV
This Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV will provide vivid HD visuals with vibrant colours for the ultimate viewing experience.
Save $130: Ninja Duo Stand Blender
This Nutri Ninja Blender Duo will help you whip up the best smoothies with its Auto-IQ technology that'll pulse and blend your ingredients to perfection.
Save $100: Tineco Mini S4 Handheld Vacuum
This Tineco Mini S4 Handheld Vacuum will clean up all your little messes and reach the spots your bigger vacuum can't.
Save $60: Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker
The Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker will help monitor your health and fitness activity from workouts, sleep and heart rate.
