Best Buy's Power Up sale is on now: Up to $440 off Dyson, Breville & more

Best Buy is having a Power Up Sale and you can save hundreds on popular tech, appliances and more. (Photos via Best Buy)

October Prime Day is going strong, but the savings don't stop at Amazon — you don't want to miss out on other great retailer sales either. If you want more tech deals, Best Buy is having an early anniversary sale to celebrate 22 years of tech.

They're kicking things off with their Power Up Sale, and you can score significant savings on big-name brands like Dyson and Breville.

So if you need a new vacuum, laptop, pair of headphones or any other electronics, Best Buy's got you covered. It's perfect if you need to take a little breather from your Amazon scrolling (we feel ya).

Keep reading for some of the top deals we've rounded up for you.

Save $120: Dyson Airwrap

Save $440: Breville Barista Touch Impress

Save $120: Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save $101: Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display

Save $130: Ninja Duo Stand Blender

Save $100: Tineco Mini S4 Handheld Vacuum

Save $60: Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker

