Best Buy's Power Up sale is on now: Up to $440 off Dyson, Breville & more

Score significant discounts on headphones, vacuums, laptops and more.

Melina Brum
Updated ·1 min read
best buy headphones, dyson airwrap, breville coffee machine, laptop
Best Buy is having a Power Up Sale and you can save hundreds on popular tech, appliances and more. (Photos via Best Buy)

October Prime Day is going strong, but the savings don't stop at Amazon — you don't want to miss out on other great retailer sales either. If you want more tech deals, Best Buy is having an early anniversary sale to celebrate 22 years of tech.

Quick Overview
They're kicking things off with their Power Up Sale, and you can score significant savings on big-name brands like Dyson and Breville.

So if you need a new vacuum, laptop, pair of headphones or any other electronics, Best Buy's got you covered. It's perfect if you need to take a little breather from your Amazon scrolling (we feel ya).

Keep reading for some of the top deals we've rounded up for you.

Save $100: Sony WH-1000XM5

Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

$400$500Save $100

These over-ear Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones are noise-cancelling, so you can tune out your surroundings and jam out in peace.

$400 at Best Buy

Save $120: Dyson Airwrap

Best Buy

Dyson Airwrap

$680$800Save $120

The Dyson Airwrap is an all-in-one hair tool that'll dry, curl and shape your locks while keeping flyaways at bay.

$680 at Best Buy

Save $440: Breville Barista Touch Impress

Best Buy

Breville Barista Touch Impress

$1,760$2,200Save $440

This Breville Barista Touch Impress is a top-tier espresso machine that comes with a frother and coffee grinder.

$1,760 at Best Buy

Save $150: ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L51 15.6" Laptop

Best Buy

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L51 15.6" Laptop

$200$350Save $150

This ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L51 15.6" Laptop deal comes with one year of Microsoft 365.

$200 at Best Buy

Save $120: Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Best Buy

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum

$480$600Save $120

This Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum may be lightweight but will pick up dirt like a pro, thanks to its strong suction power.

$480 at Best Buy

Save $101: Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display

Best Buy

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display

$199$300Save $101

The Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display also has voice-controlled Google Assistant

$199 at Best Buy

Save $180: Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Revolve+

$220$400Save $180

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is a "splashproof" wireless speaker with Bluetooth connectivity, so you don't have to be afraid to bring it near water.

$220 at Best Buy

Save $220: Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV

Best Buy

Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV

$780$1,000Save $220

This Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV will provide vivid HD visuals with vibrant colours for the ultimate viewing experience.

$780 at Best Buy

Save $130: Ninja Duo Stand Blender

Best Buy

Nutri Ninja Blender Duo

$170$300Save $130

This Nutri Ninja Blender Duo will help you whip up the best smoothies with its Auto-IQ technology that'll pulse and blend your ingredients to perfection.

$170 at Best Buy

Save $100: Tineco Mini S4 Handheld Vacuum

Best Buy

Tineco Mini S4 Handheld Vacuum

$100$200Save $100

This Tineco Mini S4 Handheld Vacuum will clean up all your little messes and reach the spots your bigger vacuum can't.

$100 at Best Buy

Save $60: Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker

Best Buy

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker

$110$170Save $60

The Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker will help monitor your health and fitness activity from workouts, sleep and heart rate.

$110 at Best Buy

