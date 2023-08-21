Best Buy Canada's Ultimate Laptop Sale is on now: Save up to $500 on Apple, HP & more

Best Buy Canada is having a huge sale on laptops in time for the new school year.

Like it or not, the 2023-2024 school year is quickly approaching. And if you're on the hunt for a new laptop, Best Buy Canada's latest sale is worth your attention.

Best Buy's Ultimate Laptop Sale is on now — and shoppers can save hundreds on brands like Apple, ASUS, Lenovo, HP and more, as well as laptop accessories to ensure a smooth workflow wherever you go.

So whether you're a teacher, a student heading back to class, or a parent doing some back to school shopping, check out the best laptop deals from Best Buy below.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

This Lenovo laptop has a convertible design to transition between tablet and laptop modes and deliver a double dose of productivity.

$1,000 $1,500 at Best Buy Canada

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" w/ Touch Bar (2022). Image via Best Buy Canada.

You can save big on an Apple MacBook if you don't mind that it comes in an opened box, like this 2022 MacBook Pro that's now $220 off.

$1,280 $1,500 at Best Buy Canada

ASUS Vivobook S Flip 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Get all the benefits of a tablet and laptop in one with this ASUS device that transitions between the two in a flash.

$900 $1,200 at Best Buy Canada

Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Reviewers say that they're "surprised at the speed" of this laptop that has a 15.6-inch full HD screen for crystal clear images.

$600 $800 at Best Buy Canada

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15.6" Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

This 15.6" laptop comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics that offer high-performance visuals for all of your video editing and content creation needs.

$800 $1,100 at Best Buy Canada

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6" OLED Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Whether you’re working from home or traveling, this ASUS VivoBook OLED laptop will help keep you on task and deliver ultra crisp images.

$800 $1,000 at Best Buy Canada

HP 15.6" Laptop. Image via Best Buy.

This versatile laptop works well for business and entertainment, with a powerful 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor and long battery life.

$800 $1,050 at Best Buy Canada

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

This versatile laptop comes with 512GB of storage and a 15.6" touchscreen that delivers sharp picture quality.

$650 $850 at Best Buy Canada

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" w/ Touch ID (Fall 2020). Image via Best Buy Canada.

This open box MacBook Air has a lightweight design that shoppers say is "well worth the money."

$1,000 $1,200 at Best Buy Canada

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Powered by Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 8GB RAM, this Lenovo laptop can easily keep up with your day-to-day tasks.

$500 $700 at Best Buy Canada

HP Pavilion 15" Touchscreen Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

This HP laptop is great for students, as reviewers say that it's "perfect for school" and "has a nice keyboard."

$850 $1,000 at Best Buy Canada

