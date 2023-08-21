Best Buy Canada's Ultimate Laptop Sale is on now: Save up to $500 on Apple, HP & more
Take advantage of these Best Buy Canada laptop deals in time to start the new school year.
Like it or not, the 2023-2024 school year is quickly approaching. And if you're on the hunt for a new laptop, Best Buy Canada's latest sale is worth your attention.
Best Buy's Ultimate Laptop Sale is on now — and shoppers can save hundreds on brands like Apple, ASUS, Lenovo, HP and more, as well as laptop accessories to ensure a smooth workflow wherever you go.
So whether you're a teacher, a student heading back to class, or a parent doing some back to school shopping, check out the best laptop deals from Best Buy below.
Save $500: Lenovo Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
This Lenovo laptop has a convertible design to transition between tablet and laptop modes and deliver a double dose of productivity.
$1,000
$1,500 at Best Buy Canada
Save $220: Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" w/ Touch Bar (2022) - Open Box
You can save big on an Apple MacBook if you don't mind that it comes in an opened box, like this 2022 MacBook Pro that's now $220 off.
$1,280
$1,500 at Best Buy Canada
Save $300: ASUS Vivobook S Flip 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
Get all the benefits of a tablet and laptop in one with this ASUS device that transitions between the two in a flash.
$900
$1,200 at Best Buy Canada
Save $200: Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop
Reviewers say that they're "surprised at the speed" of this laptop that has a 15.6-inch full HD screen for crystal clear images.
Save $300: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6" Laptop
This 15.6" laptop comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics that offer high-performance visuals for all of your video editing and content creation needs.
$800
$1,100 at Best Buy Canada
Save $200: ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6" OLED Laptop
Whether you’re working from home or traveling, this ASUS VivoBook OLED laptop will help keep you on task and deliver ultra crisp images.
$800
$1,000 at Best Buy Canada
Save $250: HP 15.6" Laptop
This versatile laptop works well for business and entertainment, with a powerful 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor and long battery life.
$800
$1,050 at Best Buy Canada
Save $200: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
This versatile laptop comes with 512GB of storage and a 15.6" touchscreen that delivers sharp picture quality.
Save $200: Apple MacBook Air 13.3" w/ Touch ID (Fall 2020) - Open Box
This open box MacBook Air has a lightweight design that shoppers say is "well worth the money."
$1,000
$1,200 at Best Buy Canada
Save $200: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Laptop
Powered by Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 8GB RAM, this Lenovo laptop can easily keep up with your day-to-day tasks.
Save $150: HP Pavilion 15" Touchscreen Laptop
This HP laptop is great for students, as reviewers say that it's "perfect for school" and "has a nice keyboard."
$850
$1,000 at Best Buy Canada
