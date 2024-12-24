Best Buy Canada's epic Boxing Day sale arrived early — 13 best deals on laptops, TVs, vacuums & more up to $600 off
Score Boxing Day deals on Dyson, Samsung, Philips and more reputable tech brands.
Boxing Day deals have kicked off early at Best Buy Canada! If you're antsy and looking to score major discounts before the big day (Dec. 26), now's your time to shine. From bestselling laptops and smart home devices to must-have kitchen appliances and gaming gear, there are dozens of incredible deals you can already shop.
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Stick Vacuum$300$500Save $200
Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer with Window$100$200Save $100
TCL 55" S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Roku OS Smart TV$350$450Save $100
Dyson HP07 Hot+Cool Air Purifier$650$900Save $250
iRobot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum$480$1,000Save $520
Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser$55$75Save $20
1 of 5 Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR Neo QLED Tizen Smart TV$1,400$2,000Save $600
Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron$650$800Save $150
ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6" Laptop$400$550Save $150
Lenovo Tab M10 10" 64GB Android 12 Tablet$150$200Save $50
Google Nest Security Camera$180$240Save $60
Breville Barista Touch Impress$1,760$2,200Save $440
Magic Bullet Blender with Blending Cups$30$40Save $10
Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, this sale is a great opportunity to save without the Boxing Day chaos. But hurry — the sale only runs until Jan. 2, and things are bound to sell out fast. Keep scrolling to discover some of the best Boxing Day deals at Best Buy Canada.
Know what you're looking for? Shop by category below:
This Dyson will effectively clean carpets and hard floors, and since it's cordless, it will make vacuuming a little less daunting — no annoying wires to fuss around with.
This air fryer has a convenient window, so you can check if your food is being overcooked instead of pulling out the whole basket and interrupting cooking time.
Looking for a more affordable option for smart TVs? This TCL one is perfect — it's budget-friendly and incredibly smooth and precise.
In addition to being an air purifier, this gadget can also help you keep warm or stay cool thanks to its fan and heating functions. It'll detect and trap 99.97 per cent of particles to keep your air nice and clean!
This little robot vacuum will help you check a task off your to-do list by keeping your floors free of crumbs, dust and dander. It will make cleaning up a whole lot easier.
Don't like flossing? Me either — who does? However, I do appreciate a clean mouth. This water flosser is a godsend, and you can trust me; I have one.
Don't have a smart TV yet? I'd say it's time to upgrade! This one has "fantastic" picture quality and a wide range of apps and entertainment options.
This special edition pink Dyson Airwrap is an all-in-one hair tool that'll dry, curl and shape your locks while keeping flyaways at bay.
If you're in the market for an affordable laptop with smooth performance and ample space for documents and applications, this ASUS one is right up your alley.
Stay connected on the go with this "excellent" Android tablet. It's perfect for watching shows, taking notes and more.
This Google Nest Security Camera is weather-resistant, so it can help you see what's happening both inside and outside of your home.
This top-tier espresso machine comes with a milk frother and coffee grinder for the full at-home barista experience.
This blender comes will help you whip up delicious smoothies. It comes with a cross blade, a flat blade, two cups, four party mugs, four lip rings, two solid lids, a shaker lid and a steamer lid.
