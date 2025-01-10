Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best Buy has 100s of deals right now — take up to $450 off of brands like Samsung, TCL, Lenovo and more

You can score some epic deals on TVs, laptops and kitchen appliances.

Sarah Rohoman
Updated
lenovo laptop, samsung smart watch, samsung tv, amazon fire tv stick, epson printer, philips air fryer
Best Buy's Top Deals section is full of some seriously good bargains.

TGIF, am I right? If you're looking to indulge in some retail therapy, might I suggest Best Buy's Top Deals page? If you missed out on Boxing Week deals, you can still snag some epic prices on laptops, air fryers, smart watches and more.

Quick Overview
See 6 more

You can save up to $450 on brands like Lenovo, Philips, Samsung, Epson and more. If you're not sure where to start, we rounded up 11 of the best deals we spotted as shopping experts. Check them out below, or shop by category:

Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Laptop

$550$800Save $250

This powerful laptop is ideal for both work and play. It has 8 GB of RAM, so multitasking is a breeze, and the 15.6-inch FHD display is perfect for both video calls and entertainment. 

$550 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer with Window

$100$200Save $100

Get a healthy dinner on the table quicker with this non-stick, dishwashersafe air fryer. Unlike some other models, this item has a little window so you can keep an eye on your food while it's crisping up to perfection. 

$100 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Samsung 60" 4K Smart TV

$550$650Save $100

Treat yourself to immersive, spectacular visuals with this Samsung LED Smart TV. It has an extremely user-friendly interface and upscaling that improves the quality of content with a lower resolution. 

$550 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch7

$360$450Save $90

Looking to make some fitness gains in 2025? This smartwatch can help you keep track of all your goals and progress. It also gives helpful Wellness Tips, which is a fun bonus!

$360 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

$70$80Save $10

If you have an older TV, you can transform it into a smart device that streams apps thanks to this handy Fire TV Stick. It lets you access Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more. 

$70 at Best Buy
Best Buy

TCL 55" QM7-Series 4K Smart Google TV

$800$1,100Save $300

With IMAX-enhanced technology, you'll feel like you're at the cinema with this smart Google TV. It's perfect for fast-paced action movies, sports and just about anything you want to stream during your leisure time. 

$800 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Garmin Index S2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale

$170$200Save $30

Take your health goals to the next level with this smart scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle mass, and more. 

$170 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Jabra Elite 4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

$60$130Save $70

Experience seamless, multipoint connectivity with these in-ear wireless headphones. They have immersive, noise-cancelling technology and are rainproof. 

$60 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer

$300$350Save $50

Get your printing done at home with device that also doubles as a hi-res scanner. It boasts a high-capacity ink catrtridge that lasts for more than 4,500 pages.

$300 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

$350$800Save $450

Make your chores a bit easier with this powerful, lightweight cordless stick vacuum. It has a 200W motor, jet cyclone technology, a turbo action brush and gives you about an hour of suction before needing to be charged. 

$350 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Seagate Expansion Desktop External Hard Drive

$250$370Save $120

Running out of storage on your device? This highly-reliable external hard drive boasts an enormous 14TB capacity for all of your movies, pictures and files.

$250 at Best Buy

Latest Stories