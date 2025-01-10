Best Buy has 100s of deals right now — take up to $450 off of brands like Samsung, TCL, Lenovo and more
You can score some epic deals on TVs, laptops and kitchen appliances.
TGIF, am I right? If you're looking to indulge in some retail therapy, might I suggest Best Buy's Top Deals page? If you missed out on Boxing Week deals, you can still snag some epic prices on laptops, air fryers, smart watches and more.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Laptop$550$800Save $250
Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer with Window$100$200Save $100
Samsung 60" 4K Smart TV$550$650Save $100
Samsung Galaxy Watch7$360$450Save $90
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max$70$80Save $10
TCL 55" QM7-Series 4K Smart Google TV$800$1,100Save $300
Garmin Index S2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale$170$200Save $30
Jabra Elite 4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds$60$130Save $70
Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer$300$350Save $50
Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum$350$800Save $450
Seagate Expansion Desktop External Hard Drive$250$370Save $120
You can save up to $450 on brands like Lenovo, Philips, Samsung, Epson and more. If you're not sure where to start, we rounded up 11 of the best deals we spotted as shopping experts. Check them out below, or shop by category:
This powerful laptop is ideal for both work and play. It has 8 GB of RAM, so multitasking is a breeze, and the 15.6-inch FHD display is perfect for both video calls and entertainment.
Get a healthy dinner on the table quicker with this non-stick, dishwashersafe air fryer. Unlike some other models, this item has a little window so you can keep an eye on your food while it's crisping up to perfection.
Treat yourself to immersive, spectacular visuals with this Samsung LED Smart TV. It has an extremely user-friendly interface and upscaling that improves the quality of content with a lower resolution.
Looking to make some fitness gains in 2025? This smartwatch can help you keep track of all your goals and progress. It also gives helpful Wellness Tips, which is a fun bonus!
If you have an older TV, you can transform it into a smart device that streams apps thanks to this handy Fire TV Stick. It lets you access Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.
With IMAX-enhanced technology, you'll feel like you're at the cinema with this smart Google TV. It's perfect for fast-paced action movies, sports and just about anything you want to stream during your leisure time.
Take your health goals to the next level with this smart scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle mass, and more.
Experience seamless, multipoint connectivity with these in-ear wireless headphones. They have immersive, noise-cancelling technology and are rainproof.
Get your printing done at home with device that also doubles as a hi-res scanner. It boasts a high-capacity ink catrtridge that lasts for more than 4,500 pages.
Make your chores a bit easier with this powerful, lightweight cordless stick vacuum. It has a 200W motor, jet cyclone technology, a turbo action brush and gives you about an hour of suction before needing to be charged.
Running out of storage on your device? This highly-reliable external hard drive boasts an enormous 14TB capacity for all of your movies, pictures and files.