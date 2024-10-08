Best Buy Power Up Sale: 17 best deals to shop — save $100s on Samsung, Philips, Dyson and more
Save big on top-rated tech: Up to $1,000 off TVs, headphones, vacuums and more.
Prime Big Deal Days is here, and while you can save on tons of deals, Amazon isn't the only retailer with some impressive sales. If you want to score some top-of-the-line tech deals, Best Buy is joining the action with their Power Up Sale from now through Oct. 14 in celebration of their 23rd anniversary.
You can snag amazing deals on big-name brands like Samsung, Philips, Dyson and Sony — we're talking up to $1,000 off. So, if you're in need of a new smart TV, laptop, pair of headphones or any other electronics, kitchen appliances and more, there's a little something for everyone. Keep scrolling for some of the best savings you can score right now.
💻 Best Power Up Sale deals on computers, tablets & accessories
🎧 Best Power Up Sale deals on headphones & portable speakers
This air fryer has a convenient window, so you can check if your food is being overcooked instead of pulling out the whole basket and interrupting cooking time.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick isn't only on sale on Amazon right now — you can snag this bestselling streaming stick for half off on Best Buy.
This deluxe espresso machine will whip you up some coffee at a 40 per cent silent operation compared to previous models. Plus, it has a user-friendly, luxe touch screen for easy selection.
Don't have a smart TV yet? I'd say it's time to upgrade! This one has "outstanding" picture quality and a wide range of apps and entertainment options.
Looking for a more affordable option for smart TVs? This TCL one is perfect — it's budget-friendly and incredibly smooth and precise.
Best Buy shoppers praise this laptop for its "performance and battery" and also confirm it's "lightweight" and won't overheat.
This soundbar set will allow you to experience top-tier sound. It comes with a wireless subwoofer and up-firing rear speakers so that you can be totally engulfed in your tunes.
If you're looking for over-ear headphones that will give you a premium listening experience, these Beats are a great contender. They have top-notch noise-cancelling abilities and deliver outstanding range and clarity.
If you're in the market for an affordable laptop with smooth performance and ample space for documents and applications, this ASUS one is right up your alley.
This Vitamix blender boasts a nearly five-star rating on Best Buy — shoppers claim it's "the only blender to buy!" It will help you whip up smoothies, soups and more with one button.
This Garmin smartwatch will help you achieve all of your fitness goals daily. It features performance and stamina tracking, workout suggestions and wellness sensors.
Stay connected on the go with this "excellent" Android tablet. It's perfect for watching shows, taking notes and more.
This best-selling little carpet cleaner will help tackle stains and spills on your floors, rugs and stairs. It's perfect for pet owners!
This cordless water flosser will come in handy when you don't feel like flossing. It will clean deep between your teeth, and it's portable, so you can travel with it, too.
These over-ear Sony headphones are noise-cancelling, so you can tune out your surroundings and jam out in peace. Not to mention, they look super sleek, too.
This top-tier espresso machine comes with a milk frother and coffee grinder for the full at-home barista experience.
This cordless Dyson vacuum may be lightweight but will pick up dirt like a pro, thanks to its strong suction power.
