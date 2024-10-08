Best Buy Power Up Sale: 17 best deals to shop — save $100s on Samsung, Philips, Dyson and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prime Big Deal Days is here, and while you can save on tons of deals, Amazon isn't the only retailer with some impressive sales. If you want to score some top-of-the-line tech deals, Best Buy is joining the action with their Power Up Sale from now through Oct. 14 in celebration of their 23rd anniversary.

You can snag amazing deals on big-name brands like Samsung, Philips, Dyson and Sony — we're talking up to $1,000 off. So, if you're in need of a new smart TV, laptop, pair of headphones or any other electronics, kitchen appliances and more, there's a little something for everyone. Keep scrolling for some of the best savings you can score right now.

Best Buy

Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer with Window

$100$200Save $100

This air fryer has a convenient window, so you can check if your food is being overcooked instead of pulling out the whole basket and interrupting cooking time.

$100 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

$30$60Save $30

The Amazon Fire TV Stick isn't only on sale on Amazon right now — you can snag this bestselling streaming stick for half off on Best Buy.

$30 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Philips 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

$700$1,000Save $300

This deluxe espresso machine will whip you up some coffee at a 40 per cent silent operation compared to previous models. Plus, it has a user-friendly, luxe touch screen for easy selection.

$700 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV

$1,800$2,800Save $1,000

Don't have a smart TV yet? I'd say it's time to upgrade! This one has "outstanding" picture quality and a wide range of apps and entertainment options.

$1,800 at Best Buy
Best Buy

TCL 55" S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Roku OS Smart TV

$350$450Save $100

Looking for a more affordable option for smart TVs? This TCL one is perfect — it's budget-friendly and incredibly smooth and precise.

$350 at Best Buy
Best Buy

HP 15.6" Laptop - Natural Silver

$650$900Save $250

Best Buy shoppers praise this laptop for its "performance and battery" and also confirm it's "lightweight" and won't overheat.

$650 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Samsung HW-Q990D/ZC 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar

$1,600$2,200Save $600

This soundbar set will allow you to experience top-tier sound. It comes with a wireless subwoofer and up-firing rear speakers so that you can be totally engulfed in your tunes.

$1,600 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Headphones

$200$440Save $240

If you're looking for over-ear headphones that will give you a premium listening experience, these Beats are a great contender. They have top-notch noise-cancelling abilities and deliver outstanding range and clarity.

$200 at Best Buy
Best Buy

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L510 15.6" Laptop

$200$350Save $150

If you're in the market for an affordable laptop with smooth performance and ample space for documents and applications, this ASUS one is right up your alley.

$200 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender

$400$800Save $400

This Vitamix blender boasts a nearly five-star rating on Best Buy — shoppers claim it's "the only blender to buy!" It will help you whip up smoothies, soups and more with one button.

$400 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Garmin epix (Gen 2) 47mm Bluetooth Active Smartwatch

$600$950Save $350

This Garmin smartwatch will help you achieve all of your fitness goals daily. It features performance and stamina tracking, workout suggestions and wellness sensors.

$600 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Lenovo Tab M10 10" 64GB Android 12 Tablet

$180$260Save $80

Stay connected on the go with this "excellent" Android tablet. It's perfect for watching shows, taking notes and more.

$180 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner

$105$150Save $45

This best-selling little carpet cleaner will help tackle stains and spills on your floors, rugs and stairs. It's perfect for pet owners!

$105 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser

$55$75Save $20

This cordless water flosser will come in handy when you don't feel like flossing. It will clean deep between your teeth, and it's portable, so you can travel with it, too.

$55 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

$400$500Save $100

These over-ear Sony headphones are noise-cancelling, so you can tune out your surroundings and jam out in peace. Not to mention, they look super sleek, too.

$400 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Breville Barista Touch Impress

$1,760$2,200Save $440

This top-tier espresso machine comes with a milk frother and coffee grinder for the full at-home barista experience.

$1,760 at Best Buy
Best Buy

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum

$450$600Save $150

This cordless Dyson vacuum may be lightweight but will pick up dirt like a pro, thanks to its strong suction power.

$450 at Best Buy

