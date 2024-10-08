Best Buy Power Up Sale: 17 best deals to shop — save $100s on Samsung, Philips, Dyson and more

Save big on top-rated tech: Up to $1,000 off TVs, headphones, vacuums and more.

17 of the best deals to score during Best Buy's Power Up Sale. (Photos via Best Buy)

Prime Big Deal Days is here, and while you can save on tons of deals, Amazon isn't the only retailer with some impressive sales. If you want to score some top-of-the-line tech deals, Best Buy is joining the action with their Power Up Sale from now through Oct. 14 in celebration of their 23rd anniversary.

You can snag amazing deals on big-name brands like Samsung, Philips, Dyson and Sony — we're talking up to $1,000 off. So, if you're in need of a new smart TV, laptop, pair of headphones or any other electronics, kitchen appliances and more, there's a little something for everyone. Keep scrolling for some of the best savings you can score right now.

