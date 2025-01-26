Best Buy's massive flash sale ends tonight: 12 best deals you can still score on TVs, kitchen appliances & more

You can save big on brands like Samsung, Beats by Dr. Dre, Nespresso and Sony.

If you're looking to save big on home appliances, tech, audio devices and more, we suggest checking out Best Buy Canada this weekend. Right now, the brand is holding a massive three-day flash sale where you can score major deals on hundreds of items, including computers and tablets, gaming and office accessories, TVs and home theatre devices and more.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, want to give your home entertainment system an upgrade or need some new gaming gear, there's something for everyone. If you're not sure exactly where to start, keep scrolling to check out a few of of our editors' top picks.

The only catch? This sale wraps up tonight — so if you're eyeing something, we suggest moving fast!

Already know what you want? You can also shop the Best Buy sale by category below:

Best Buy Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 $240 $300 Save $60 You can have your own garden no matter where you live or how small your space is. The Smart Garden 9 by Click & Grow allows you to grow herbs, fruits, vegetables and flowers easily, with automatic watering and capsules of basil, lettuce and tomato included to get you started. $240 at Best Buy

Best Buy Culinary Chef Digital Dual Zone Air Fryer $80 $200 Save $120 For a healthier option when cooking, an air fryer allows you to make fried foods using less oil. This air fryer by Culinary Chef features two cooking compartments so you can prepare different foods at the same time, and is also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. $80 at Best Buy

Best Buy Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine $160 $230 Save $70 Take the guesswork out of making the perfect cup of coffee with this coffee and espresso machine by Nespresso. The machine can make everything from iced espressos to hot lattes, can accommodate seven different cup sizes, and even comes with a tasting box of Nespresso capsules. $160 at Best Buy

