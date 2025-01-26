Best Buy's massive flash sale ends tonight: 12 best deals you can still score on TVs, kitchen appliances & more
You can save big on brands like Samsung, Beats by Dr. Dre, Nespresso and Sony.
If you're looking to save big on home appliances, tech, audio devices and more, we suggest checking out Best Buy Canada this weekend. Right now, the brand is holding a massive three-day flash sale where you can score major deals on hundreds of items, including computers and tablets, gaming and office accessories, TVs and home theatre devices and more.
Jabra Elite 4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds$50$80Save $30
TCL 40" S-Series HD HDR LED Roku OS Smart TV$230$250Save $20
Steelseries Arctis Nova 4 Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headset$100$137Save $37
Click & Grow Smart Garden 9$240$300Save $60
Culinary Chef Digital Dual Zone Air Fryer$80$200Save $120
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine$160$230Save $70
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Noise Cancelling Headphones$250$440Save $190
Sony HT-S2000 3.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar$380$500Save $120
Logitech Pro HD 1080p Ultra-wide Angle Webcam$100$150Save $50
Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR Neo QLED Tizen Smart TV$1,400$2,000Save $600
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S$100$165Save $65
Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds$130$190Save $60
Whether you're looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, want to give your home entertainment system an upgrade or need some new gaming gear, there's something for everyone. If you're not sure exactly where to start, keep scrolling to check out a few of of our editors' top picks.
The only catch? This sale wraps up tonight — so if you're eyeing something, we suggest moving fast!
Already know what you want? You can also shop the Best Buy sale by category below:
These noise-cancelling earbuds by Jabra provide immersive audio and Bluetooth multi-point connectivity that makes it easy to switch between devices. They're also rainproof, meaning you can take your music with you even on stormy days.
This high-definition TV by TCL features 1080p resolution, a "game mode" for the optimal gaming experience, and a Roku TV Smart operating system that provides access to more than 700,000 movies and shows.
This wireless gaming headset by Steelseries produces rich audio to keep you fully immersed in what you're playing. It features noise isolation technology that blocks out distractions, as well as an AI-powered retractable microphone that eliminates background noise.
You can have your own garden no matter where you live or how small your space is. The Smart Garden 9 by Click & Grow allows you to grow herbs, fruits, vegetables and flowers easily, with automatic watering and capsules of basil, lettuce and tomato included to get you started.
For a healthier option when cooking, an air fryer allows you to make fried foods using less oil. This air fryer by Culinary Chef features two cooking compartments so you can prepare different foods at the same time, and is also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
Take the guesswork out of making the perfect cup of coffee with this coffee and espresso machine by Nespresso. The machine can make everything from iced espressos to hot lattes, can accommodate seven different cup sizes, and even comes with a tasting box of Nespresso capsules.
These wireless headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre feature noise-cancelling technology to block any unwanted sounds, soft over-ear cushioning for all-day comfort, and up to 22 hours of playback so you can take them on the go.
Bring the theatre experience to your home with this Dolby Atmos sound bar by Sony. The sound bar delivers high-quality audio and a cinematic experience with surround sound, and can easily be paired to your TV or other devices using Bluetooth.
This Logitech webcam delivers high-definition video quality and a large field of view that's perfect for making sure you're seen clearly. Use it for work or entertainment, and attach it to your computer or tripod.
Give your home entertainment system an upgrade with this smart TV by Samsung. The 65-inch TV has 4K ultra-HD resolution for crisp images and a more immersive viewing experience. The TV enables access to all your favourite apps, and can even be used with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
This wired gaming controller by Razer features an ergonomic shape and non-slip rubber grips that allow for comfort when gaming. The controller also allows for easy audio access (plug headphones right into the controller, rather than a console), and is also loaded with additional buttons for greater control.
These Beats By Dr. Dre wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelling to keep you immersed in your music, and a design that improves audio quality and relieves pressure for comfortable, all-day wear. They're easy to pair with Apple and Android devices, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life.
