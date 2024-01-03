Canadian Tire has more than 1,000 items on sale — Best deals: Up to 65% off New Year essentials
New year, new savings from Canadian Tire. Save on snow blowers, vacuums, kitchen essentials and more.
Boxing Week is over, but deal hunters have a brand new chance to save, thanks to Canadian Tire's New Year, New Start sale. For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 65 per cent on winter essentials, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more.
Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker$130$200Save $70
Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max Air Purifier$180$220Save $40
Bissell Little Green ProHeat$100$140Save $40
Ninja Air Fryer$100$160Save $60
DeLonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater$50$60Save $10
Briggs & Stratton 208cc 2-Stage Gas Snowblower$1,400$1,500Save $100
Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Steam Mop Cleaner$100$150Save $50
Master Chef Plastic Stackable Measuring Cup Set$12$25Save $13
Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set$160$220Save $60
Shark SmoothStyle FlexBrush Blow Drying Brush$140$160Save $20
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner$180$300Save $120
Yardworks Suede Canvas Lined Unisex Gardening Gloves$9$25Save $16
Thermos Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar$30$38Save $8
Save up to 40% on kitchen
Save up to 40% on vacuums
Save up to 50% on tools & hardware
Save up to 30% on outdoor tools
From air purifiers to brand-name kitchen appliances, we scoured through the hundreds of products on sale to find 13 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $70 off a Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker.
Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker
The real question is — what can't you cook in the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO? This versatile 8-in-1 cooker replaces 14 cooking tools and appliances, offering cooker-to-oven-to-table functionality.
Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker with 8.5 Quart Capacity, Flat/Matte.
Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max Air Purifier
Blueair's compact yet efficient air purifier cleans 219 sq ft in just 12.5 minutes or up to 526 sq ft in 30 minutes, capturing pollen, dust, smoke, pet dander and other particles.
This compact air purifier is a sleek yet mighty addition for smaller spaces.
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner
Compact and portable, this powerful carpet cleaner can permanently remove spots and stains from almost any area in your home, from carpets to upholstery.
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner.
Ninja Air Fryer
Get cooking with Ninja's 3.8-litre air fryer. The versatile device offers a wide temperature range of 105°F–400°F and can air fry foods with up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.
Ninja Air Fryer, Black, 3.8L.
DeLonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater
As the temperatures continue to dip, you will want to keep this portable heater on hand. The 1500-watt DeLonghi HFX30C15.WCA Capsule Ceramic Heater features an adjustable thermostat, multiple heat settings and a fan-only function.
DeLonghi HFX30C15.WCA Capsule Ceramic Heater, White.
Briggs & Stratton 208cc 2-Stage Gas Snowblower
A smart buy for when the snow eventually hits, this two-stage gas snowblower offers users an electric start for quick and easy starting down to -28.8° C.
Briggs & Stratton 1696807 208cc 2-Stage Gas Snowblower with Electric Start, 24-in.
Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Steam Mop Cleaner
Tackle your new year, new cleaning resolutions with the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop. The Easy Scrubber micro-fibre mop pad cleans away dirt, stains, dust and sticky messes, eliminating up to 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria.
The Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop makes it easier to sanitize hard floor surfaces.
Master Chef Plastic Stackable Measuring Cup Set
This 10-piece stackable set from Master Chef comes with all the measuring spoons and cups you need to create any recipe. It includes a 1L measuring cup, 1 leveller, 1 funnel, 1 lid, 1 cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/4 cup, 1 tbsp and 1/2 tbsp measurements.
MASTER Chef Plastic Stackable Measuring Cup Set, 10-pc.
Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set
This 229-piece chrome socket set is great to have on hand for any 2024 at-home projects. The set contains a spinner driver handle, hex keys, spark plug sockets, Torx bit sockets, deep sockets, extension bars, nut setters and bit drivers.
Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set, 229-pc, SAE/Metric.
Shark SmoothStyle FlexBrush Blow Drying Brush
Better hair days start here. Shark's SmoothStyle FlexBrush Blow Drying Brush delivers frizz-free, voluminous hair, evenly distributing heat without reaching damaging temperatures.
Shark SmoothStyle HT202C FlexBrush Blow Drying Brush.
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Keep allergens and pet hair at bay with the Shark Navigator Swivel Pro upright vacuum cleaner. The vacuum delivers powerful suction through its Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and HEPA filter and comes with a crevice tool, upholstery tool and dusting brush.
Give your cleaning routine a new year upgrade.
Yardworks Suede Canvas Lined Unisex Gardening Gloves
We may be a few months away from gardening season, but this is a deal you won't want to miss. These unisex gloves are "great quality" and "very comfortable," according to reviewers.
Yardworks Suede Canvas Lined Unisex Gardening Gloves, Large, Gold.
Thermos Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar
Whether you're heading back to the office or venturing out in the snow, this double-walled, vacuum-insulated food container helps keep your meals cold for up to 14 hours or hot for nine.
Thermos Stainless Steel Food Jar Vacuum Insulated with Spoon and Bowl, Assorted Colours, 470-mL.
