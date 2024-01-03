Advertisement
Canadian Tire has more than 1,000 items on sale — Best deals: Up to 65% off New Year essentials

New year, new savings from Canadian Tire. Save on snow blowers, vacuums, kitchen essentials and more.

Canadian Tire, canadian tire sale, canadian tire deals, Best New Year deals from Canadian Tire (Photos via Canadian Tire).
Boxing Week is over, but deal hunters have a brand new chance to save, thanks to Canadian Tire's New Year, New Start sale. For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 65 per cent on winter essentials, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more.

From air purifiers to brand-name kitchen appliances, we scoured through the hundreds of products on sale to find 13 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $70 off a Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker.

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker

The real question is — what can't you cook in the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO? This versatile 8-in-1 cooker replaces 14 cooking tools and appliances, offering cooker-to-oven-to-table functionality.

Canadian Tire

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker

$130$200Save $70

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker with 8.5 Quart Capacity, Flat/Matte.

$130 at Canadian Tire

Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max Air Purifier

Blueair's compact yet efficient air purifier cleans 219 sq ft in just 12.5 minutes or up to 526 sq ft in 30 minutes, capturing pollen, dust, smoke, pet dander and other particles.

Canadian Tire

Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max Air Purifier

$180$220Save $40

This compact air purifier is a sleek yet mighty addition for smaller spaces.

$180 at Canadian Tire

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner

Compact and portable, this powerful carpet cleaner can permanently remove spots and stains from almost any area in your home, from carpets to upholstery.

Canadian Tire

Bissell Little Green ProHeat

$100$140Save $40

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner.

$100 at Canadian Tire

Ninja Air Fryer

Get cooking with Ninja's 3.8-litre air fryer. The versatile device offers a wide temperature range of 105°F–400°F and can air fry foods with up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.

Canadian Tire

Ninja Air Fryer

$100$160Save $60

Ninja Air Fryer, Black, 3.8L.

$100 at Canadian Tire

DeLonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater

As the temperatures continue to dip, you will want to keep this portable heater on hand. The 1500-watt DeLonghi HFX30C15.WCA Capsule Ceramic Heater features an adjustable thermostat, multiple heat settings and a fan-only function.

Canadian Tire

DeLonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater

$50$60Save $10

DeLonghi HFX30C15.WCA Capsule Ceramic Heater, White.

$50 at Canadian Tire

Briggs & Stratton 208cc 2-Stage Gas Snowblower

A smart buy for when the snow eventually hits, this two-stage gas snowblower offers users an electric start for quick and easy starting down to -28.8° C.

Canadian Tire

Briggs & Stratton 208cc 2-Stage Gas Snowblower

$1,400$1,500Save $100

Briggs & Stratton 1696807 208cc 2-Stage Gas Snowblower with Electric Start, 24-in.

$1,400 at Canadian Tire

Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Steam Mop Cleaner

Tackle your new year, new cleaning resolutions with the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop. The Easy Scrubber micro-fibre mop pad cleans away dirt, stains, dust and sticky messes, eliminating up to 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria.

Canadian Tire

Bissell PowerFresh Hard Floor Steam Mop Cleaner

$100$150Save $50

The Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop makes it easier to sanitize hard floor surfaces.

$100 at Canadian Tire

Master Chef Plastic Stackable Measuring Cup Set

This 10-piece stackable set from Master Chef comes with all the measuring spoons and cups you need to create any recipe. It includes a 1L measuring cup, 1 leveller, 1 funnel, 1 lid, 1 cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/4 cup, 1 tbsp and 1/2 tbsp measurements.

Canadian Tire

Master Chef Plastic Stackable Measuring Cup Set

$12$25Save $13

MASTER Chef Plastic Stackable Measuring Cup Set, 10-pc.

$12 at Canadian Tire

Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set

This 229-piece chrome socket set is great to have on hand for any 2024 at-home projects. The set contains a spinner driver handle, hex keys, spark plug sockets, Torx bit sockets, deep sockets, extension bars, nut setters and bit drivers.

Canadian Tire

Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set

$160$220Save $60

Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set, 229-pc, SAE/Metric.

$160 at Canadian Tire

Shark SmoothStyle FlexBrush Blow Drying Brush

Better hair days start here. Shark's SmoothStyle FlexBrush Blow Drying Brush delivers frizz-free, voluminous hair, evenly distributing heat without reaching damaging temperatures.

Canadian Tire

Shark SmoothStyle FlexBrush Blow Drying Brush

$140$160Save $20

Shark SmoothStyle HT202C FlexBrush Blow Drying Brush.

$140 at Canadian Tire

Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Keep allergens and pet hair at bay with the Shark Navigator Swivel Pro upright vacuum cleaner. The vacuum delivers powerful suction through its Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology and HEPA filter and comes with a crevice tool, upholstery tool and dusting brush.

Canadian Tire

Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$180$300Save $120

Give your cleaning routine a new year upgrade.

$180 at Canadian Tire

Yardworks Suede Canvas Lined Unisex Gardening Gloves

We may be a few months away from gardening season, but this is a deal you won't want to miss. These unisex gloves are "great quality" and "very comfortable," according to reviewers.

Canadian Tire

Yardworks Suede Canvas Lined Unisex Gardening Gloves

$9$25Save $16

Yardworks Suede Canvas Lined Unisex Gardening Gloves, Large, Gold.

$9 at Canadian Tire

Thermos Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar

Whether you're heading back to the office or venturing out in the snow, this double-walled, vacuum-insulated food container helps keep your meals cold for up to 14 hours or hot for nine.

Canadian Tire

Thermos Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar

$30$38Save $8

Thermos Stainless Steel Food Jar Vacuum Insulated with Spoon and Bowl, Assorted Colours, 470-mL.

$30 at Canadian Tire

