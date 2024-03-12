All the best celebrity style this month so far

Patricia Schlein/Star Max - Getty Images

The start of March means plenty of celebrity style to look forward to in the coming weeks.

While the A-list will be busy attending premieres, dinners, promotional events and parties, we also have the continuation of awards season with the Oscars and the Brits. The fashion pack will also decamp to Paris for the end of fashion month – so there will be lots to feel inspired by.

Here, we round up our favourite wintery looks from the stars so far this month.

Julia Roberts

8 March

Julia Roberts wore a tiered skirt and white skirt to attend a dinner at Chateau Marmont celebrating her new jewellery collection for Chopard.

Phillip Faraone - Getty Images

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer - Getty Images

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer - Getty Images

MEGA - Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

8 March

Hailey Bieber wore classic black tailoring to attend a party hosted by Saint Laurent to celebrate Oppenheimer.

Donato Sardella - Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

8 March

Zoe Kravitz wore a sheer black Saint Laurent dress.

Donato Sardella - Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

8 March

Gwyneth Paltrow attended in leather trousers, a sheer top and tuxedo jacket.

Donato Sardella - Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

8 March

Olivia Wilde opted for a backless black dress.

Donato Sardella - Getty Images

Precious Lee

7 March

Precious Lee wore a corseted leather dress to attend a dinner hosted by Versace and Net-a-Porter in LA.

River Callaway - Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

7 March

Stella Maxwell attended the dinner in a cut-out Versace dress.

Charley Gallay - Getty Images

January Jones

7 March

January Jones paired her wide-leg jeans with a cropped leather jacket and carried a white Versace tote.

River Callaway - Getty Images

Storm Reid

7 March

Storm Reid opted for a black Versace trouser suit and bandeau bra.

Charley Gallay - Getty Images

Camilla Alves

7 March

Camilla Alves opted for embellished jeans and a classic white coat.

Charley Gallay - Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

7 March

Margot Robbie wore a Versace mini-dress to attend the launch of Rizzoli's Barbie: The World Tour book, documenting her Barbie promo tour wardrobe. She was joined by Greta Gerwig, who wore a textured floor-length skirt and blazer.

Gonzalo Marroquin - Getty Images

Zendaya

7 March

Zendaya wore a grey Louis Vuitton gown to a W Magazine Academy Awards dinner.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Marisa Abela

7 March

Marisa Abela attended our Harper's Bazaar International Women's Day event wearing a classic black suit by Moschino and Completed Works earrings.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Romola Garai

7 March

Romola Garai wore a printed monochrome dress for the occasion.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Zendaya

7 March

Zendaya attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles wearing a futuristic silver corset by Jean Paul Gaultier and jeans.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Letitia Wright

7 March

Letitia Wright wore a green Ferragamo suit to the event.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Halle Bailey

7 March

Halle Bailey wore a bright pink Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Aliah Anderson - Getty Images

Clark Backo

7 March

Clark Backo wore a beautiful floral dress by Shushutong.

Arnold Turner - Getty Images

Zendaya

6 March

Zendaya attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in West Hollywood wearing a fringed gown from Roberto Cavalli's spring/summer 2011 collection and Bulgari jewellery.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Donatella Versace

6 March

Donatella Versace attended in one of her designs – a shimmering blush-pink dress.

Variety - Getty Images

Rupi Kaur

6 March

Rupi Kaur wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture look to the awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

6 March

Chrissy Teigen opted for a sheer slip dress and a statement necklace.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

6 March

Kylie Minogue in Dolce & Gabbana at the Billboard Women in Music event in California.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

6 March

Ellie Goulding wore a Gaurav Gupta dress and Messika jewellery.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

6 March

Hunter Schafer delved into Prada's archives with this spring/summer 2013 look, which she wore to an event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Kaya Scodelario

5 March

Kaya Scodelario in Sabina Bilenko Couture at the London premiere of The Gentlemen.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan

5 March

Lindsay Lohan posed in a vintage John Galliano dress and Santoni shoes at the New York premiere of Irish Wish.

Bryan Bedder - Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

5 March

Kristen Stewart chose a look by the sustainable label Bettter for the Los Angeles premiere of Love Lies Bleeding.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Michaela Coel

5 March

Michaela Coel wore a Paolo Carzana design to Net-A-Porter's Incredible Women dinner.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Kate Winslet

5 March

Kate Winslet opted for Dolce & Gabbana tailoring.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Rose Byrne

4 March

Rose Byrne wore a beautiful embroidered gown by The Vampire's Wife to the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala in New York.

Variety - Getty Images

Katie Holmes

4 March

Katie Holmes kept things classic in a black Brandon Maxwell dress and statement heels.

Marleen Moise - Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

4 March

Emily Ratajkowski wore a leather Tory Burch trench coat out in New York.

Gotham - Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

3 March

Cate Blanchett turned to Fendi for the annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards Gala, wearing this shimmering jacket and matching trousers.

Molophoto/imageSPACE / ipa-agency.net

Awkwafina

3 March

Awkwafina wore a feathered Georges Hobeika dress and Jennifer Meyer jewellery to the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere in Los Angeles.

Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Issa Rae

3 March

Issa Rae looked effortlessly chic in Versace at the Annual American Black Film Festival Honours: a Celebration of Black Excellence in Hollywood.

Momodu Mansaray - Getty Images

Maya Jama

2 March

Maya Jama wore a shimmering sheer Roberto Cavalli gown and Gedebe heels to the Warner Brit Awards after-party, at NoMad London.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Clara Amfo

2 March

Clara Amfo wore a sequin mini-dress with silver platform heels.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Laura Whitmore

2 March

Laura Whitmore wore a red floral mini-dress with floral accents at the Universal after-party for the Brits.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Jessie Ware

2 March

Jessie Ware wore a Taller Marmo gown to the party.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Raye

2 March

Following her record-breaking evening, Raye shimmered in a red dress at her Brits after-party, held at The Standard.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

1 March

Millie Bobby Brown wore a metallic Louis Vuitton dress to the Damsel premiere in New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Robin Wright

1 March

Robin Wright opted for a long-sleeved Fendi dress with a front mesh panel.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU - Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

1 March

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was seen out in Paris wearing flared trousers, a black roll beck sweater and an oversized leather jacket.

Marco Mantovani - Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

1 March

Sydney Sweeney was seen out in New York wearing a leather Supriya Lele playsuit.

Gotham - Getty Images

