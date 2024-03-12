All the best celebrity style this month so far
The start of March means plenty of celebrity style to look forward to in the coming weeks.
While the A-list will be busy attending premieres, dinners, promotional events and parties, we also have the continuation of awards season with the Oscars and the Brits. The fashion pack will also decamp to Paris for the end of fashion month – so there will be lots to feel inspired by.
Here, we round up our favourite wintery looks from the stars so far this month.
Julia Roberts
8 March
Julia Roberts wore a tiered skirt and white skirt to attend a dinner at Chateau Marmont celebrating her new jewellery collection for Chopard.
Hailey Bieber
8 March
Hailey Bieber wore classic black tailoring to attend a party hosted by Saint Laurent to celebrate Oppenheimer.
Zoe Kravitz
8 March
Zoe Kravitz wore a sheer black Saint Laurent dress.
Gwyneth Paltrow
8 March
Gwyneth Paltrow attended in leather trousers, a sheer top and tuxedo jacket.
Olivia Wilde
8 March
Olivia Wilde opted for a backless black dress.
Precious Lee
7 March
Precious Lee wore a corseted leather dress to attend a dinner hosted by Versace and Net-a-Porter in LA.
Stella Maxwell
7 March
Stella Maxwell attended the dinner in a cut-out Versace dress.
January Jones
7 March
January Jones paired her wide-leg jeans with a cropped leather jacket and carried a white Versace tote.
Storm Reid
7 March
Storm Reid opted for a black Versace trouser suit and bandeau bra.
Camilla Alves
7 March
Camilla Alves opted for embellished jeans and a classic white coat.
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig
7 March
Margot Robbie wore a Versace mini-dress to attend the launch of Rizzoli's Barbie: The World Tour book, documenting her Barbie promo tour wardrobe. She was joined by Greta Gerwig, who wore a textured floor-length skirt and blazer.
Zendaya
7 March
Zendaya wore a grey Louis Vuitton gown to a W Magazine Academy Awards dinner.
Marisa Abela
7 March
Marisa Abela attended our Harper's Bazaar International Women's Day event wearing a classic black suit by Moschino and Completed Works earrings.
Romola Garai
7 March
Romola Garai wore a printed monochrome dress for the occasion.
Zendaya
7 March
Zendaya attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles wearing a futuristic silver corset by Jean Paul Gaultier and jeans.
Letitia Wright
7 March
Letitia Wright wore a green Ferragamo suit to the event.
Halle Bailey
7 March
Halle Bailey wore a bright pink Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Clark Backo
7 March
Clark Backo wore a beautiful floral dress by Shushutong.
Zendaya
6 March
Zendaya attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in West Hollywood wearing a fringed gown from Roberto Cavalli's spring/summer 2011 collection and Bulgari jewellery.
Donatella Versace
6 March
Donatella Versace attended in one of her designs – a shimmering blush-pink dress.
Rupi Kaur
6 March
Rupi Kaur wore a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture look to the awards.
Chrissy Teigen
6 March
Chrissy Teigen opted for a sheer slip dress and a statement necklace.
Kylie Minogue
6 March
Kylie Minogue in Dolce & Gabbana at the Billboard Women in Music event in California.
Ellie Goulding
6 March
Ellie Goulding wore a Gaurav Gupta dress and Messika jewellery.
Hunter Schafer
6 March
Hunter Schafer delved into Prada's archives with this spring/summer 2013 look, which she wore to an event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.
Kaya Scodelario
5 March
Kaya Scodelario in Sabina Bilenko Couture at the London premiere of The Gentlemen.
Lindsay Lohan
5 March
Lindsay Lohan posed in a vintage John Galliano dress and Santoni shoes at the New York premiere of Irish Wish.
Kristen Stewart
5 March
Kristen Stewart chose a look by the sustainable label Bettter for the Los Angeles premiere of Love Lies Bleeding.
Michaela Coel
5 March
Michaela Coel wore a Paolo Carzana design to Net-A-Porter's Incredible Women dinner.
Kate Winslet
5 March
Kate Winslet opted for Dolce & Gabbana tailoring.
Rose Byrne
4 March
Rose Byrne wore a beautiful embroidered gown by The Vampire's Wife to the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala in New York.
Katie Holmes
4 March
Katie Holmes kept things classic in a black Brandon Maxwell dress and statement heels.
Emily Ratajkowski
4 March
Emily Ratajkowski wore a leather Tory Burch trench coat out in New York.
Cate Blanchett
3 March
Cate Blanchett turned to Fendi for the annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards Gala, wearing this shimmering jacket and matching trousers.
Awkwafina
3 March
Awkwafina wore a feathered Georges Hobeika dress and Jennifer Meyer jewellery to the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere in Los Angeles.
Issa Rae
3 March
Issa Rae looked effortlessly chic in Versace at the Annual American Black Film Festival Honours: a Celebration of Black Excellence in Hollywood.
Maya Jama
2 March
Maya Jama wore a shimmering sheer Roberto Cavalli gown and Gedebe heels to the Warner Brit Awards after-party, at NoMad London.
Clara Amfo
2 March
Clara Amfo wore a sequin mini-dress with silver platform heels.
Laura Whitmore
2 March
Laura Whitmore wore a red floral mini-dress with floral accents at the Universal after-party for the Brits.
Jessie Ware
2 March
Jessie Ware wore a Taller Marmo gown to the party.
Raye
2 March
Following her record-breaking evening, Raye shimmered in a red dress at her Brits after-party, held at The Standard.
Millie Bobby Brown
1 March
Millie Bobby Brown wore a metallic Louis Vuitton dress to the Damsel premiere in New York.
Robin Wright
1 March
Robin Wright opted for a long-sleeved Fendi dress with a front mesh panel.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
1 March
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was seen out in Paris wearing flared trousers, a black roll beck sweater and an oversized leather jacket.
Sydney Sweeney
1 March
Sydney Sweeney was seen out in New York wearing a leather Supriya Lele playsuit.
