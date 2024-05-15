All the best celebrity style this month so far

The arrival of May means that there will be plenty of celebrity style to look forward to in the coming weeks.

While the A-list will be busy attending premieres, dinners, promotional events and parties –not to mention the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival – we also have the start of spring, meaning there will likely be lots of new-season street style for you to be inspired by.

Here, we round up our favourite looks from the stars so far this month.

Emma Roberts

14 May

Emma Roberts wore a leather-look Shushu/Tong dress to the Disney Upfront event in New York.

Chrissy Teigen

13 May

Chrissy Teigen attended an event in LA wearing a summery shirt dress and strappy sandals.

Nicola Coughlan

13 May

Nicola Coughlan wore a custom Danielle Frankel gown with matching opera gloves to attend the Bridgerton season three premiere in New York.

Simone Ashley

13 May

Simone Ashley wore a shimmering Prada dress covered in hundreds of tassels.

Shonda Rhimes

13 May

Shonda Rhimes wore an elegant navy Oscar de la Renta gown.

Adjoa Andoh

13 May

Adjoa Andoh arrived in a monochromatic Safiyaa gown.

Claudia Jessie

13 May

Claudia Jessie opted for a pin-stripe Stella McCartney suit and chunky green platforms.

Jessica Madsen

13 May

Jessica Madsen wore a Shushu/Tong dress with a full tulle-lined skirt.

Florence Hunt

13 May

Florence Hunt also opted for an elegant Shushu/Tong design.

Hannah Dodd

13 May

Hannah Dodd arrived at the premiere in strapless corset paired with a pale-blue silk skirt.

Nicola Coughlan

13 May

Nicola Coughlan changed into a high-shine sequin dress for the Bridgerton premiere after-party.

Nicola Coughlan

13 May

Earlier that day, the actress filmed an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers wearing a lilac suit with black trim.

Emily Blunt

13 May

Emily Blunt wore a flowing Roberto Cavalli dress with Tiffany & Co jewellery to the New York premiere of If.

Awkwafina

13 May

Awkwafina walked the purple carpet in a pretty pink Simone Rocha dress.

Rihanna

12 May

Rihanna was seen out in New York wearing a printed Comme des Garçons design with a split Jawara Alleyne skirt. She paired her statement-making look with a Gucci bag, silver-rimmed sunglasses and Amina Muaddi sandals.

Kaia Gerber

11 May

Kaia Gerber wore a Celine mini-dress and sling-back heels to attend an Apple TV+ event in celebration of Palm Royale.

Kristen Wiig

11 May

Kristen Wiig wore a neutral two-piece by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with white pumps.

Jennifer Lawrence

11 May

Jennifer Lawrence attended the GLAAD Media Awards in a black Alaia gown, worn with jewellery by Anita Ko and Jennifer Meyer.

Cynthia Erivo

11 May

Cynthia Erivo wore a Balmain dress with a grape-print skirt to Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala in LA.

Michelle Yeoh

11 May

Michelle Yeoh attended the event in a chic Schiaparelli skirt suit.

Lucy Liu

11 May

Lucy Liu opted for a strapless dress by Bibhu Mohapatra.

Padma Lakshmi

11 May

Padma Lakshmi wore a sequinned Cinq à Sept top and skirt with Cartier jewellery.

Emily Carey

11 May

Emily Carey wore a Fendi look to attend the Apple TV+ BAFTA brunch in London.

Anya Taylor-Joy

9 May

Anya Taylor-Joy was seen out in Los Angeles promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga wearing a leather zip-front Acne mini dress.

Nicola Coughlan

9 May

Nicola Coughlan wore a white Versace look to the Bridgerton season three photocall in Milan.

Marisa Abela

9 May

Marisa Abela was photographed arriving for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing a fitted black dress and ankle-chain heels.

Carla Bruni

8 May

Carla Bruni wore a black halter-neck Tom Ford dress to attend a gala dinner in Dubai.

Gigi Hadid

8 May

Gigi Hadid was spotted in New York wearing a long white shirt with jeans and a Miu Miu bag.

Sydney Sweeney

8 May

Sydney Sweeney wore a metallic blazer with brocade knickers, long socks and Jimmy Choo pumps out in New York.

Gabrielle Union

8 May

Gabrielle Union wore a Little Black Dress to a Valentino luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Millie Gibson

8 May

Millie Gibson chose a sparkling Fendi Couture gown for the Hollywood premiere of the new series of Doctor Who.

Sydney Sweeney

7 May

Sydney Sweeney wore a strapless dress by Rokh for an outing in NYC, paired with an Aupen handbag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

7 May

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore a Dolce & Gabbana look to the UK premiere of If.

Anya Taylor-Joy

6 May

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a white cut-out ensemble to a Mexico City screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Anya Taylor-Joy

6 May

Earlier that day, the actress attended a photocall wearing a metallic Balmain mini-dress covered in 3D flowers.

Jennifer Lopez

5 May

Jennifer Lopez was pictured leaving a pre-Met Gala dinner wearing a velvet Diana Qerimi dress.

Zendaya

5 May

Zendaya attended the dinner in a vintage John Galliano dress.

Sydney Sweeney

5 May

Sydney Sweeney was spotted out in New York wearing a Miu Miu look and carrying a Jimmy Choo bag.

Bella Hadid

4 May

Bella Hadid was seen arriving at a pop-up store for her new beauty brand in New York, wearing a vintage floral Saint Laurent dress and nude Paris Texas mules.

Bella Hadid

3 May

The model was seen leaving her Orebella launch party the previous day wearing a corseted vintage Roberto Cavalli dress.

Kaia Gerber

3 May

Kaia Gerber attended a book signing in New York wearing a full Celine look under a slouchy black coat.

Rosalia

3 May

Rosalia was pictured leaving her New York hotel wearing a furry circular Celine coat.

Pixie Geldof

2 May

Pixie Geldof wore a backless Giorgio Armani dress to attend an event in aid of the World Monuments fund at Kew Gardens.

Blake Lively

2 April

Blake Lively wore a mermaid-inspired blue gown to a Tiffany & Co event in New York.

Sydney Sweeney

2 May

Sydney Sweeney wore a black dress with cut-out detail by Miu Miu for an Immaculate press conference in Mexico City.

Diane Kruger

2 May

Diane Kruger wore a black dress with a white trim for an appearance at the New York City Ballet.

Kate Moss

2 May

Kate Moss wore a floor-length white silk gown to The King's Global Trust Gala in New York.

Iris Law

2 May

Iris Law wore a dress with cut-out detail for the occasion.

Emily Ratajkowski

2 May

Emily Ratajkowski wore a low-cut cream dress.

Kiernan Shipka

2 May

Kiernan Shipka wore a sequin mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier to a Montblanc party.

Maude Apatow

2 May

Maude Apatow matched her printed Emilia Wickstead mini dress to her shoes for the event.

Emma Roberts

2 May

Emma Roberts wore a strapless white dress by Staud.

Laura Harrier

2 May

Laura Harrier teamed jeans with a black blazer and a white T-shirt for an Anine Bing event in LA.

Bella Hadid

2 May

Bella Hadid wore a white lace gown by Rokh as she did press for her new beauty brand in New York.

Bella Hadid

2 May

She later wore a mini skirt and blazer by Gucci with platform loafers.

Bruna Marquezine

2 May

Bruna Marquezine wore a white mini dress by Tory Burch for a Variety event in LA.

Lily-Rose Depp

2 May

Lily-Rose Depp wore a pink mini skirt with a black cropped top for the Chanel Cruise show in Marseilles.

Caroline de Maigret

2 May

Caroline de Maigret styled a classic Chanel jacket with jeans and heels.

Sadie Sink

2 May

Sadie Sink wore a leather look.

Freya Allen

2 May

Freya Allan wore a pleated brown design to the Hollywood premiere of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Anya Taylor-Joy

1 May

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a vintage Paco Rabanne look to the Sydney premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Selena Gomez

1 May

Selena Gomez wore a white satin dress by Maticevski for the Rare Beauty Mental Health Summit.

Bella Hadid

1 May

Bella Hadid wore a full Ferragamo look as she ran errands in New York.

Bella Hadid

1 May

The model was also spotted in a vintage Dior gown from John Galliano's era.

Robyn Cara

1 May

Robyn Cara wore a full Chanel look for a special screening of Bodkin. Get ready with the actress here.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth

1 May

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth posed while doing press for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney. The actress wore a one-shouldered ruched gown.

Lupita Nyong'o

1 May

Lupita Nyong'o wore a double-breasted pink suit by Akris to the London photocall for A Quiet Place: Day One.

