This $15 After Eight advent calendar is trending on Amazon: Best 2023 chocolate advent calendars
Sometimes, a classic chocolate advent calendar is all you need during the holiday season.
When it comes to the holiday season, advent calendars are a fun way to celebrate the days leading up to Christmas with a special little treat.
Nestlé After Eight Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar$15
Reese's Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023$10
Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar$20
Cadbury Heroes Christmas Advent-ure Chocolate$20$21Save $1
Santa's Lodge Advent Calendar$27
Saxon Chocolates 12 Days of Caramels Box$22$25Save $3
Nestle KitKat Hockey Holidays NHL Christmas & Holiday Candy Advent Calendar$12
Kinder Bueno Chocolate Holiday Advent Calendar$13
Hershey's Cookie 'n Creme Holiday Candy Advent Calendar$10$11Save $1
Nestlé Holiday Candy North Pole Friends Advent Calendar$14
Lindt TEDDY Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar$13
Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023$13$15Save $2
And while there's no shortage of beauty or toy-filled calendars to celebrate with, you can never go wrong with good old-fashioned chocolate.
One shopper-favourite for 2023? The Nestlé After Eight Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar, which has recently earned a top spot on Amazon's list of trending Mover and Shaker products.
Nestlé After Eight Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar
Indulge in an after dinner treat with this holiday advent calendar.
The details
Count down to Christmas in the tastiest way possible with this chocolate advent calendar filled with the classic after dinner chocolate, After Eight.
Behind each door you'll find 24 festively-shaped pieces of mint fondant cream covered in a decadent dark chocolate coating.
A perfect gift for friends and family (or yourself!) this holiday season, this chocolate advent calendar is a must-have for the mint-lovers in your life. However, if you're looking for something a little less minty this holiday season, we've also rounded up 11 more delicious chocolate advent calendars below.
Reese's Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023
Peanut butter lovers, rejoice! This advent calendar has 24 days' worth of miniature Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and one Reese's Nutcracker to enjoy.
Treat yourself to 24 wrapped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups miniatures and one Reese's Nutcracker candy.
Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar
A collection of three of Ferrero's finest layered confections (Rondoir, Rocher and Raffaello) is included in this advent calendar.
Find 25 individually wrapped Ferrero chocolates inside.
Cadbury Heroes Christmas Advent-ure Chocolate
If you like to mix things up instead of having the same piece of chocolate every day, we found the advent calendar for you. This one has a mix of Cadbury classics, including Dairy Milk, Caramel and more.
This advent calendar is filled with an assortment of Cadbury favourites.
Purdy's Santa's Lodge Advent Calendar
Luxe milk chocolate and while chocolate are hidden behind each door of this Purdy's advent calendar. "Beautiful box, good size and nice assortment of chocolates," says one reviewer.
Enjoy creamy milk or white chocolate behind every door.
Saxon Chocolates 12 Days of Caramels Box
For an elevated take on the classic Christmas treat, look to these artisan caramels this holiday season. Each box contains a mix of peppermint, white and dark chocolate enrobed caramels.
These caramels make the perfect grown-up treat.
Nestle KitKat Hockey Holidays NHL Christmas & Holiday Candy Advent Calendar
Leading up to Dec. 25, enjoy a surprise of a KitKat Mini Santa, Festive Friend, Mini Bars and a Santa.
It's the perfect advent calendar for the hockey fanatic.
Kinder Bueno Chocolate Holiday Advent Calendar
Celebrate the holiday season with this sweet advent calendar. It's filled with an assortment of crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno bites to brighten up each day.
Ring in the season with an assortment of crispy Kinder Bueno treats.
Hershey's Cookie 'n Creme Holiday Candy Advent Calendar
If you love Hershey's Cookie 'n Creme, this advent calendar has 25 days' worth of treats to satisfy your sweet tooth — including one full-size candy bar.
Get 25 day's worth of everyone's favourite cookies and cream-flavoured chocolate.
Nestlé Holiday Candy North Pole Friends Advent Calendar
With a mix of KitKat, Aero and Smarties candy, this advent calendar guarantees a delicious treat each day leading up to Christmas.
Open up a KitKat, Aero, or Smarties candy every day until Christmas.
Lindt TEDDY Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
Sometimes, it's best to stick to the classics. This chocolate advent calendar is filled with decadent milk chocolates, including milk chocolate mini balls, napolitains and mini teddies.
Sweet milk chocolate is a classic advent calendar treat.
Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023
Behind each door you'll find two Hershey's Kisses candies — one for you and one to share with someone special. Flavours include milk chocolate, hot chocolate, cookies and cream and more.
Open up an assortment of Hershey's kisses leading up to Christmas.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.