This $15 After Eight advent calendar is trending on Amazon: Best 2023 chocolate advent calendars

Add these tasty chocolate advent calendars to your holiday shopping list. Photos via Amazon.

When it comes to the holiday season, advent calendars are a fun way to celebrate the days leading up to Christmas with a special little treat.

And while there's no shortage of beauty or toy-filled calendars to celebrate with, you can never go wrong with good old-fashioned chocolate.

One shopper-favourite for 2023? The Nestlé After Eight Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar, which has recently earned a top spot on Amazon's list of trending Mover and Shaker products.

The details

Count down to Christmas in the tastiest way possible with this chocolate advent calendar filled with the classic after dinner chocolate, After Eight.

Behind each door you'll find 24 festively-shaped pieces of mint fondant cream covered in a decadent dark chocolate coating.

A perfect gift for friends and family (or yourself!) this holiday season, this chocolate advent calendar is a must-have for the mint-lovers in your life. However, if you're looking for something a little less minty this holiday season, we've also rounded up 11 more delicious chocolate advent calendars below.

Peanut butter lovers, rejoice! This advent calendar has 24 days' worth of miniature Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and one Reese's Nutcracker to enjoy.

A collection of three of Ferrero's finest layered confections (Rondoir, Rocher and Raffaello) is included in this advent calendar.

If you like to mix things up instead of having the same piece of chocolate every day, we found the advent calendar for you. This one has a mix of Cadbury classics, including Dairy Milk, Caramel and more.

Luxe milk chocolate and while chocolate are hidden behind each door of this Purdy's advent calendar. "Beautiful box, good size and nice assortment of chocolates," says one reviewer.

For an elevated take on the classic Christmas treat, look to these artisan caramels this holiday season. Each box contains a mix of peppermint, white and dark chocolate enrobed caramels.

Leading up to Dec. 25, enjoy a surprise of a KitKat Mini Santa, Festive Friend, Mini Bars and a Santa.

Celebrate the holiday season with this sweet advent calendar. It's filled with an assortment of crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno bites to brighten up each day.

If you love Hershey's Cookie 'n Creme, this advent calendar has 25 days' worth of treats to satisfy your sweet tooth — including one full-size candy bar.

With a mix of KitKat, Aero and Smarties candy, this advent calendar guarantees a delicious treat each day leading up to Christmas.

Sometimes, it's best to stick to the classics. This chocolate advent calendar is filled with decadent milk chocolates, including milk chocolate mini balls, napolitains and mini teddies.

Behind each door you'll find two Hershey's Kisses candies — one for you and one to share with someone special. Flavours include milk chocolate, hot chocolate, cookies and cream and more.

