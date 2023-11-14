Advertisement
This $15 After Eight advent calendar is trending on Amazon: Best 2023 chocolate advent calendars

Sometimes, a classic chocolate advent calendar is all you need during the holiday season.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·3 min read
Add these tasty chocolate advent calendars to your holiday shopping list. Photos via Amazon.
When it comes to the holiday season, advent calendars are a fun way to celebrate the days leading up to Christmas with a special little treat.

And while there's no shortage of beauty or toy-filled calendars to celebrate with, you can never go wrong with good old-fashioned chocolate.

One shopper-favourite for 2023? The Nestlé After Eight Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar, which has recently earned a top spot on Amazon's list of trending Mover and Shaker products.

Nestlé After Eight Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar

Amazon

Nestlé After Eight Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar

$15

Indulge in an after dinner treat with this holiday advent calendar. 

$15 at Amazon

The details

Count down to Christmas in the tastiest way possible with this chocolate advent calendar filled with the classic after dinner chocolate, After Eight.

Behind each door you'll find 24 festively-shaped pieces of mint fondant cream covered in a decadent dark chocolate coating.

A perfect gift for friends and family (or yourself!) this holiday season, this chocolate advent calendar is a must-have for the mint-lovers in your life. However, if you're looking for something a little less minty this holiday season, we've also rounded up 11 more delicious chocolate advent calendars below.

Reese's Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023

Peanut butter lovers, rejoice! This advent calendar has 24 days' worth of miniature Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and one Reese's Nutcracker to enjoy.

Amazon

Reese's Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023

$10

Treat yourself to 24 wrapped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups miniatures and one Reese's Nutcracker candy.

$10 at Amazon

Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar

A collection of three of Ferrero's finest layered confections (Rondoir, Rocher and Raffaello) is included in this advent calendar.

Walmart

Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar

$20

Find 25 individually wrapped Ferrero chocolates inside.

$20 at Walmart

Cadbury Heroes Christmas Advent-ure Chocolate

If you like to mix things up instead of having the same piece of chocolate every day, we found the advent calendar for you. This one has a mix of Cadbury classics, including Dairy Milk, Caramel and more.

Amazon

Cadbury Heroes Christmas Advent-ure Chocolate

$20$21Save $1

This advent calendar is filled with an assortment of Cadbury favourites.

$20 at Amazon

Purdy's Santa's Lodge Advent Calendar

Luxe milk chocolate and while chocolate are hidden behind each door of this Purdy's advent calendar. "Beautiful box, good size and nice assortment of chocolates," says one reviewer.

Purdy's

Santa's Lodge Advent Calendar

$27

Enjoy creamy milk or white chocolate behind every door. 

$27 at Purdy's

Saxon Chocolates 12 Days of Caramels Box

For an elevated take on the classic Christmas treat, look to these artisan caramels this holiday season. Each box contains a mix of peppermint, white and dark chocolate enrobed caramels.

Well.ca

Saxon Chocolates 12 Days of Caramels Box

$22$25Save $3

These caramels make the perfect grown-up treat.

$22 at Well.ca

Nestle KitKat Hockey Holidays NHL Christmas & Holiday Candy Advent Calendar

Leading up to Dec. 25, enjoy a surprise of a KitKat Mini Santa, Festive Friend, Mini Bars and a Santa.

Amazon

Nestle KitKat Hockey Holidays NHL Christmas & Holiday Candy Advent Calendar

$12

It's the perfect advent calendar for the hockey fanatic.

$12 at Amazon

Kinder Bueno Chocolate Holiday Advent Calendar

Celebrate the holiday season with this sweet advent calendar. It's filled with an assortment of crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno bites to brighten up each day.

Well.ca

Kinder Bueno Chocolate Holiday Advent Calendar

$13

Ring in the season with an assortment of crispy Kinder Bueno treats.

$13 at Well.ca

Hershey's Cookie 'n Creme Holiday Candy Advent Calendar

If you love Hershey's Cookie 'n Creme, this advent calendar has 25 days' worth of treats to satisfy your sweet tooth — including one full-size candy bar.

Walmart

Hershey's Cookie 'n Creme Holiday Candy Advent Calendar

$10$11Save $1

Get 25 day's worth of everyone's favourite cookies and cream-flavoured chocolate.

$10 at Walmart

Nestlé Holiday Candy North Pole Friends Advent Calendar

With a mix of KitKat, Aero and Smarties candy, this advent calendar guarantees a delicious treat each day leading up to Christmas.

Amazon

Nestlé Holiday Candy North Pole Friends Advent Calendar

$14

Open up a KitKat, Aero, or Smarties candy every day until Christmas. 

$14 at Amazon

Lindt TEDDY Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar

Sometimes, it's best to stick to the classics. This chocolate advent calendar is filled with decadent milk chocolates, including milk chocolate mini balls, napolitains and mini teddies.

Walmart

Lindt TEDDY Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar

$13

Sweet milk chocolate is a classic advent calendar treat. 

$13 at Walmart

Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023

Behind each door you'll find two Hershey's Kisses candies — one for you and one to share with someone special. Flavours include milk chocolate, hot chocolate, cookies and cream and more.

Amazon

Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023

$13$15Save $2

Open up an assortment of Hershey's kisses leading up to Christmas.

$13 at Amazon

