The best Christmas gifts for him in 2024, no matter your budget

Only the best Christmas gift ideas for your guy — wrap up some Hoka slides, spring for a coffee subscription or pamper him with affordable cashmere.

He thinks he has it all, but these picks — from grilling gadgets to trending tech releases — will prove otherwise.

Clichés don't go very far on Christmas (or any day, for that matter). And while you may be tempted to get the man in your life a set of whiskey stones, random leather goods or tacky gag gifts, I'm all for giving him something he'll actually use — I'm talking a mini chainsaw, magnetic lights that attach to his grill and other time-saving gadgets. But that's not all: This list of the best Christmas gifts for him includes a bunch of these everyday problem-solvers, along with one-of-a-kind gift experiences and unique buys for the guy who has it all.

That's right, all of the following gift ideas rank high on the practicality scale. Say you're shopping for a globe-trotting guy — then go for a palm-sized electric razor or garment bag-turned-duffel that he can take on his travels. Or if he's more of a homebody, then a tabletop fire pit is a fun activity and statement piece all in one. And while all of these finds are incredibly useful, they're also easy, thoughtful ways to tap into his interests (even if you don't necessarily understand them yourself). You'll find gifts for men geared toward golfers, grillers, bookworms, coffee lovers and just about every other kind of guy — yep, even the one who has everything.

Name your budget (gifts start under $10 and go up to $200) and scroll through this curated list of Christmas gifts (some of which are on sale for Black Friday!). And while you're in the spirit, take a peek at these Christmas gifts for her too.

Shop the best Christmas gifts for him:

Best Christmas gifts for him under $25

Amazon Etsfmoa Headlight Beanie Shorter days are upon us — but that doesn't mean he has less on his plate. Once the sun sets, he can throw on this beanie to light his way while he walks the dog, takes out the trash or tackles some outdoor chores. Get eight hours of light on a single charge, then power it back up with a standard USB charger before the next after-hours adventure. Nab this bestseller for $10 during Amazon's Black Friday sale, aka the lowest price we've seen all year. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Rak Magnetic Wristband Your handyman is about to get a whole lot, well, handier. The next time they're doing a project around the house, they can slip on this wristband to keep nails, screws and drill bits within arm's reach. Thousands of Amazon shoppers say it's a must in any toolbox, including one reviewer who bought it for her husband and raved that it "saves him trips back and forth and he doesn't have to worry about screws or nails falling to the ground." $16 at Amazon

Amazon Shanker Frustrated Golfer Socks Now, I'm not saying this is what he looks like on the course ... but I'm also not saying that it isn't. Give your golfer a good laugh with a pair of these all-too-relatable socks. $9 at Amazon

Amazon Datafy Remote Control Page Turner Upgrade his e-reading experience with this handy remote control, which lets him flip the page with a click of a button. That way, he can prop up his Kindle, get comfortable and read hands-free. Call it lazy, call it smart, but hundreds of five-star reviewers say it's a game-changer, with one bookworm boasting that it "makes my evenings so much better" since "it allows me to read in bed and keep my hands warm under the covers." (Psst, find more out-of-the-box gifts for book lovers here!) $16 at Amazon

Amazon Kosin Barbecue Grill Lights, Set of 2 Sometimes, a problem solver is the best gift you can give. Enter this set of gooseneck lights, which can magnetically attach to any grill — Traeger, Weber, you name it — so he can actually see what's on the grates. He can set them up instantly since they come with AAA batteries — a rare feat in the gifting world! Get two for the price of one — this set is currently 50% off for Black Friday! $15 at Amazon

Amazon 'Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook' by Matty Matheson He knows and loves him from The Bear. Or his hilarious (but highly entertaining) cooking videos. Or both. Regardless, he'll get a taste of the Internet-famous chef's signature flavors in his all-new cookbook, featuring 126 soup, salad and sandwich recipes. True to his nature, these dishes are anything but ordinary — from giant meatball soup to an over-the-top French toast made with homemade banana bread. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm Trio It's about time that he has his own lip balm (and, ya know, stops "borrowing" yours). Give him this top-rated trio, all of which have SPF 25 to protect his precious pout from the sun. He'll get three rejuvenating flavors in one go — classic shea butter, natural mint and pineapple mint. $22 at Amazon

Best Christmas gifts for him under $50

Amazon Saker Mini Chainsaw Yahoo readers are buying this little guy (seriously, it's under 3 pounds) in droves. Use it to prune trees, trim back branches or cut "small saplings like a hot knife through butter" (one Amazon shopper's words, not ours). Another boasted that it "recharges very quickly and is very easy to clean and maintain, all of which makes this 70-year-old sea witch very happy." Get it now for 20% off. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Twelve South AirFly SE Bluetooth Transmitter If he spends more time in the sky than on land, then give him a "genius gadget" (Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida's words, not mine) to make his plane time way more enjoyable. He can plug this Bluetooth adapter into the airplane seat's audio jack to pair their AirPods (or any wireless headphones) with ease. Broida put it to the test and wrote that it "worked flawlessly, pairing easily with my AirPods Pro and remembering that connection from one session to the next." $35 at Amazon

Amazon Lego Piranha Plant Building Set He never grew out of his Lego obsession, and good thing, because the company has been dropping more adult-only builds than ever before. This 540-piece kit brings the Super Mario enemy to life — well, kind of. He can pose the head, mouth, stalk and leaves to make it look like it's moving just like in the video game. $48 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Unlock the Whiskey Escape Room If a new bottle of whiskey is always at the top of his Christmas list, then why don't you see how badly he wants it? Stick his favorite liquor inside the cage, then tell him he has to answer themed trivia questions and solve puzzles to crack the code. $28 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon JBL Go 4 Bluetooth Speaker A solid speaker can cost hundreds — that is, except for the always dependable JBL. Dubbed a "powerful little thing" by one five-star shopper, this small-but-mighty speaker packs a serious punch — it's waterproof, travel-friendly and has seven hours of playtime. Another Black Friday sale worth shopping: Save 20% on this bestselling speaker, the lowest price we've seen at Amazon in months. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Cotsoco Vinyl Record Player Everything comes back around — vinyls included. This turntable mixes old and new, so he can spin records the old-fashioned way or pair a phone via Bluetooth to stream today's top hits. "Not only does it look super stylish with its retro design, but it also delivers excellent sound quality for its size," one audiophile wrote, adding that it's easy to switch between the three different speeds and sizes. Save 20% during Amazon's Black Friday sale. That means, you'll have more money to spend on records. $30 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods History Every Day Interactive Mug You guy loves to rattle off facts — and thanks to you, he'll get 365 more of 'em. Each morning, he can scan the QR code on this mug to learn about a moment in history that happened on that day — some are well-known, others less so. $28 at Uncommon Goods

Best Christmas gifts for him under $100

Bespoke Post Wren Insulated Dry Bag Cooler The next time he goes on an adventure, he can feel good knowing his valuables will stay nice and dry in this watertight bag. There's even a built-in bottle opener to crack open beers on the go, plus an insulated layer to keep drinks and food chilled. $50 at Bespoke Post

Amazon Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager This is just what he needs after a hard day's work. Or heck, a day lazing about on his phone or in front of the TV. Switch between different compression, vibration and heat levels to soothe dry, overworked eyes. Play music via Bluetooth to really amp up the experience. "My favorite way to use this is after a long day if I have a headache or just feel like relaxing," one relaxed reviewer wrote. "Within minutes I'm relaxed, less tense, and sometimes ready to sleep!" Don't wait: It's on sale for Black Friday, so you can snag it for over 40% off at Amazon! $52 at Amazon

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Quality cashmere typically costs a pretty penny, but Quince gets it straight from the source, making it considerably less than other leading brands. The brand doesn't skimp on quality, though: This crewneck is made with top-of-the-line cashmere from Mongolia, said to be three times as warm as wool. "It feels like heaven against the skin and provides a surprising amount of warmth for how light it is," one stylish shopper wrote about this classic crewneck style, available in 10 colors. $60 at Quince

Trade Trade Personalized 3-Month Coffee Subscription Merry mornings, coming right up. Sign him up for a three-month subscription, then he'll fill out a quiz to tell Trade exactly how he likes his brew. Each month, they'll ship him a new bag of whole bean or ground coffee tailored to his preferred caffeine and roast levels. Bump it up to a six-month subscription for an additional $50. $54 at Trade

Amazon Manscaped The Handyman Compact Face Shaver Electric razors tend to big, bulky and, let's face it, a bit of an eyesore. This compact beauty is made with travel in mind — it's waterproof, has a mess-free magnetic cover and holds up to 60 minutes of grooming time on a single charge. One well-groomed reviewer called it the "best electric shaver I've ever owned," adding that it gives "an incredibly close shave and doesn't tug on hairs of you haven't shaved in a few days." Another epic Black Friday deal: This time, you'll save 30% — that's basically $25 off! $56 at Amazon

Zappos Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 It's all in the name: These supportive slides are designed for downtime. "I wear them all the time as 'house slippers' because they relieve my plantar fasciitis," one happy shopper wrote. Another added: "These are like pillows that fit your feet. They make my arthritic feet so happy." $60 at Zappos

Amazon Solo Stove Mesa Fire Pit with Stand Fire brings warmth to any space — in more ways than one. Stick this portable fire pit on any steady table, either indoors or out, to cast a smoke-free glow. "It threw a surprising amount of heat for such a small device, but it worked for exactly what I bought it for: making s'mores with friends," one s'mores-loving shopper wrote about this top-tested fire pit. "It was quick to get a flame going and easy to maintain." Snag it now for just $50, the lowest price we've seen all year. $50 at Amazon

REI America the Beautiful Pass for 2024/2025 Set his sights on new adventures in the year ahead. With this pass, he'll get free entry for himself and everyone else in his car at all of our national parks for a whole year from the month of purchase. And hey, if you're lucky, he'll ask you to tag along. $80 at REI

Sephora Sephora Cologne Sampler Set with Redeemable Voucher Scent is subjective. Instead of taking the risk of buying him a new cologne, pick up this sampler and let him take the reins. Once he tries out all 11 minis, he can take the included voucher to Sephora and redeem it for a full-size version of his favorite. $95 at Sephora

Best Christmas gifts for him over $100

Halfday Halfday the Garment Duffel This isn't your average duffel bag. Nope, this sleek carry-on has a built-in garment bag large enough to hold a suit or stack of dress shirts. "It offers enough room as a duffel (even with the suit in the garment section) to fit a week's worth of clothes," Managing Editor Scott Simone raved in our roundup of the best luggage. (FWIW, I gave one to my boyfriend last year, and it's now his go-to travel bag.) Score 20% for a limited time with code BLACKFRIDAY20. $86 at Halfday

Amazon DJI Neo Mini Drone Broida has tested just about every gizmo and gadget on the market, and this palm-sized drone remains one of his very favorites. Don't let its price tag fool you: Yes, it's less than half the price of its main competitor, but he wrote in a recent review that it's "a must-have companion for vacations, family gatherings, special occasions, nature outings and anywhere else aerial video would be welcome." Why? Because it captures "sharp, share-worthy video" in 4K, gives you up to 18 minutes of flight time per charge and can store up to 55 minutes of footage. $199 at Amazon

Amazon Olukai Moloa Slipper If he's worn his favorite slippers to the ground, then a fresh pair will be much appreciated. Olukai slippers are the crème de la crème — they have a soft leather exterior, an even softer shearling interior and a collapsible heel for maximum ease. The thousands of rave reviews speak for themselves: "My picky husband loves these slippers. He didn't think they were real leather at first because of how fine-grained they are, but it's real," one satisfied spouse wrote. $130 at Amazon

