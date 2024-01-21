Advertisement
All of these Coach bags are 75% off — yes, seriously!

Coach Outlet's Clearance Sale should be rebranded as "Christmas in January."

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
What do you call a sale on a sale on a sale? (Photos via Coach Outlet)
It is a niche and unique thrill to find a designer bag on sale, especially one that's 75 per cent off. A similar rush to wearing a dress with pockets, you feel the sudden urge to tell everyone: "I bought this for 75 per cent off! Bow down to the coupon queen!" (No? Just me then). Right now, Coach Outlet shoppers can experience that exact feeling thanks to the retailer's clearance page.

Coach Outlet has marked its entire clearance section down by 75 per cent, with deals starting under $30. Below, we've gathered 11 sale highlights, including a bag that can only be described as "disco ball-chic." To shop the edit and treat yourself to a massively discounted Coach bag, scroll below.

Large Morgan Square Crossbody

This crocodile-embossed leather crossbody comes in two colours and with a discount like this, it wouldn't hurt to get both.

Coach Outlet

Large Morgan Square Crossbody

$153$610Save $457

Shop the Large Morgan Square Crossbody in two colours.

$153 at Coach Outlet

Morgan Shoulder Bag

This raspberry-hued leather shoulder bag plays well with denim and other royal colours.

Coach Outlet

Morgan Shoulder Bag

$138$550Save $412

Reviewers call the Morgan Shoulder Bag the "perfect size and shape."

$138 at Coach Outlet

Mollie Bucket Bag 22

This goes-with-everything leather bucket bag comes in three colours: Amazon green (pictured), black and taupe.

Coach Outlet

Mollie Bucket Bag 22

$123$490Save $367

Shop the Mollie Bucket Bag 22 in three colours.

$123 at Coach Outlet

Payton Hobo

This chic little hobo bag is perfect for the girls investing in wardrobe capsule accessories. Why? Because the Payton Hobo will always be in style.

Coach Outlet

Payton Hobo in Signature Canvas

$100$400Save $300

Shop the Payton Hobo in two colourways.

$100 at Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote

Everyone needs an everything-bag and the Gallery Tote could be yours. According to shoppers, the tote offers "lots of room" and "fits everything."

Coach Outlet

Gallery Tote

$115$460Save $345

Shop the Gallery Tote in seven colours.

$115 at Coach Outlet

Charlotte Shoulder Bag

This baguette-style shoulder bag comes in four colours and is the "perfect size" for spending a night on the town.

Coach Outlet

Charlotte Shoulder Bag

$115$460Save $345

Shop the Charlotte Shoulder Bag in four colours.

$115 at Coach Outlet

Medium ID Zip Wallet

Berry, berry cute, wouldn't you agree? Save 75 per cent on this strawberry-printed wallet for a limited time.

Coach Outlet

Medium ID Zip Wallet in Signature Canvas with Wild Strawberry

$78$310Save $232

Save 75 per cent on this strawberry-printed wallet.

$78 at Coach Outlet

Nolita 15 with Puffy Diamond Quilting

This micro Nolita 15 bag features two credit card slots and a zip-top closure.

Coach Outlet

Nolita 15 with Puffy Diamond Quilting

$70$280Save $210

Take home the Nolita 15 for under $100.

$70 at Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag

Calling all glamour girls! Who needs a disco ball when you have this sequinned Teri bag?

Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag

$108$430Save $322

Reviewers "love, love, love" this purse.

$108 at Coach Outlet

Mini Wallet on a Chain with Rivets

This cute little wallet comes with a detachable chain strap with a 23 1/4" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.

Coach Outlet

Mini Wallet On A Chain With Rivets

$68$270Save $202

This cutie little wallet comes with a detachable chain strap with 23 1/4" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.

$68 at Coach Outlet

Morgan Crossbody

New year, new accessories. Upgrade your tried-and-true black and muted bags and try this metallic crossbody on for size.

Coach Outlet

Morgan Crossbody

$90$360Save $270

Shop the Morgan Crossbody in two colours.

$90 at Coach Outlet

