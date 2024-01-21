All of these Coach bags are 75% off — yes, seriously!

What do you call a sale on a sale on a sale? (Photos via Coach Outlet)

It is a niche and unique thrill to find a designer bag on sale, especially one that's 75 per cent off. A similar rush to wearing a dress with pockets, you feel the sudden urge to tell everyone: "I bought this for 75 per cent off! Bow down to the coupon queen!" (No? Just me then). Right now, Coach Outlet shoppers can experience that exact feeling thanks to the retailer's clearance page.

Coach Outlet has marked its entire clearance section down by 75 per cent, with deals starting under $30. Below, we've gathered 11 sale highlights, including a bag that can only be described as "disco ball-chic." To shop the edit and treat yourself to a massively discounted Coach bag, scroll below.

This crocodile-embossed leather crossbody comes in two colours and with a discount like this, it wouldn't hurt to get both.

This raspberry-hued leather shoulder bag plays well with denim and other royal colours.

This goes-with-everything leather bucket bag comes in three colours: Amazon green (pictured), black and taupe.

This chic little hobo bag is perfect for the girls investing in wardrobe capsule accessories. Why? Because the Payton Hobo will always be in style.

Everyone needs an everything-bag and the Gallery Tote could be yours. According to shoppers, the tote offers "lots of room" and "fits everything."

This baguette-style shoulder bag comes in four colours and is the "perfect size" for spending a night on the town.

Berry, berry cute, wouldn't you agree? Save 75 per cent on this strawberry-printed wallet for a limited time.

This micro Nolita 15 bag features two credit card slots and a zip-top closure.

Calling all glamour girls! Who needs a disco ball when you have this sequinned Teri bag?

This cute little wallet comes with a detachable chain strap with a 23 1/4" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.

New year, new accessories. Upgrade your tried-and-true black and muted bags and try this metallic crossbody on for size.

