All the fashion from the front row at the couture shows
Today marks the welcomed return of Couture Fashion Week in Paris, arguably one of the most important events on the fashion calendar. Every season, we are treated to fantastical designs from the creative minds behind the major fashion houses – from Dior to Chanel, Schiaparelli to Valentino.
This season, the autumn/winter shows are taking place earlier than usual – in June, rather than July – so as not to clash with the Olympics, which are being hosted in the French capital this summer. But, despite the change of date, we expect the fashion on display to be no less impressive – and then, of course, there's also the style to admire from the VIP guests and celebrities on the front rows...
Here, we chart the best-dressed attendees spotted at the couture autumn/winter 2024 shows this week.
Chanel
Sadie Sink was pictured heading to the Chanel Couture show in a white flared dress and sling-back heels.
Chanel
Naomi Campbell wore a chic silver skirt suit.
Chanel
Camila Morrone opted for a white long-sleeved dress.
Chanel
Zoey Deutch paired her LBD with a cross-body bag and Mary Jane shoes.
Chanel
Michelle Williams attended the show in a black button-front dress.
Chanel
Kerry Washington wore a tweed skirt suit with a sheer tulle overlay.
Chanel
Vanessa Paradis opted for tailored trousers and a sheer black blouse.
Chanel
Dianna Agron was elegant in a classic tweed look.
Chanel
Greta Gerwig wore a white off-the-shoulder dress.
Chanel
Francesca Hayward wore a semi-sheer top and matching skirt.
Tamara Ralph
Ellie Goulding was pictured arriving at the Tamara Ralph show wearing a black bustier dress with a delicate pearl-string skirt.
Tamara Ralph
Avril Lavigne arrived at the show in a textured dress with fringed accents.
Dior
Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Dior Couture show in a mink-hued dress and matching coat, with classic black accessories.
Dior
Venus Williams opted for a silver metallic dress covered in shimmering tassels.
Dior
Rosamund Pike opted for a fringed dress and platform heels.
Dior
Laetitia Casta styled her striped dress with lace-up espadrilles.
Dior
Jisoo Kim wore an embroidered silk jacket and skirt with over-the-knee boots.
Dior
Yseult opted for boxy tailoring with ankle boots.
Dior
Quinta Brunson opted for a classic black dress and court shoes.
Dior
Sonam Kapoor styled her wool skirt with an aviator jacket.
Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford wore a black belted shirt dress and boots.
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela attended in a white silk dress with strappy sandals and a multi-coloured bag.
Schiaparelli
Kylie Jenner sat front row at Schiaparelli in a bejewelled bustier gown and translucent veil.
Schiaparelli
Anitta arrived in a dramatic gown with sheer panels.
Schiaparelli
Doja Cat wore a textured jacket over a sheer corset.
Schiaparelli
Venus Williams wore a pleated skirt and matching jacket.
Schiaparelli
Kelly Rutherford arrived in a draped dress with black and gold accessories.
Schiaparelli
Selma Blair opted for slouchy tailoring with a plaited tie made from hair.
Schiaparelli
Maria Sharapova wore tailored trousers with a sheer tasselled top.
Schiaparelli
Sabrina Elba opted for black velvet suiting.
Schiaparelli
Karlie Kloss chose an all-black Schiaparelli look with gold accents.
You Might Also Like