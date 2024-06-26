All the fashion from the front row at the couture shows

giorgio armani prive outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
The best from the Couture Fashion Week front rowNeil Mockford - Getty Images

Today marks the welcomed return of Couture Fashion Week in Paris, arguably one of the most important events on the fashion calendar. Every season, we are treated to fantastical designs from the creative minds behind the major fashion houses – from Dior to Chanel, Schiaparelli to Valentino.

This season, the autumn/winter shows are taking place earlier than usual – in June, rather than July – so as not to clash with the Olympics, which are being hosted in the French capital this summer. But, despite the change of date, we expect the fashion on display to be no less impressive – and then, of course, there's also the style to admire from the VIP guests and celebrities on the front rows...

Here, we chart the best-dressed attendees spotted at the couture autumn/winter 2024 shows this week.

Chanel

Sadie Sink was pictured heading to the Chanel Couture show in a white flared dress and sling-back heels.

celebrity sightings paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 202425 day two
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images
giorgio armani prive outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images
giorgio armani prive outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images
giorgio armani prive outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Arnold Jerocki - Getty Images
giorgio armani prive photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Marc Piasecki - Getty Images
giorgio armani prive outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Chanel

Naomi Campbell wore a chic silver skirt suit.

celebrity sightings paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 202425 day two
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Chanel

Camila Morrone opted for a white long-sleeved dress.

celebrity sightings paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 202425 day two
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Chanel

Zoey Deutch paired her LBD with a cross-body bag and Mary Jane shoes.

celebrity sightings paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 202425 day two
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Chanel

Michelle Williams attended the show in a black button-front dress.

chanel photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Chanel

Kerry Washington wore a tweed skirt suit with a sheer tulle overlay.

chanel photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Chanel

Vanessa Paradis opted for tailored trousers and a sheer black blouse.

chanel photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Chanel

Dianna Agron was elegant in a classic tweed look.

chanel photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Chanel

Greta Gerwig wore a white off-the-shoulder dress.

chanel photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Chanel

Francesca Hayward wore a semi-sheer top and matching skirt.

chanel photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Tamara Ralph

Ellie Goulding was pictured arriving at the Tamara Ralph show wearing a black bustier dress with a delicate pearl-string skirt.

street style paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 20242025 day one
Christian Vierig - Getty Images

Tamara Ralph

Avril Lavigne arrived at the show in a textured dress with fringed accents.

street style paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 20242025 day one
Christian Vierig - Getty Images

Dior

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Dior Couture show in a mink-hued dress and matching coat, with classic black accessories.

christian dior outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Dior

Venus Williams opted for a silver metallic dress covered in shimmering tassels.

christian dior photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Dior

Rosamund Pike opted for a fringed dress and platform heels.

christian dior photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Dior

Laetitia Casta styled her striped dress with lace-up espadrilles.

christian dior photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Dior

Jisoo Kim wore an embroidered silk jacket and skirt with over-the-knee boots.

christian dior photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Dior

Yseult opted for boxy tailoring with ankle boots.

christian dior photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Dior

Quinta Brunson opted for a classic black dress and court shoes.

christian dior photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Dior

Sonam Kapoor styled her wool skirt with an aviator jacket.

christian dior photocall paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford wore a black belted shirt dress and boots.

christian dior front row haute couture fall 2024
WWD - Getty Images

Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela attended in a white silk dress with strappy sandals and a multi-coloured bag.

christian dior front row haute couture fall 2024
WWD - Getty Images

Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner sat front row at Schiaparelli in a bejewelled bustier gown and translucent veil.

couture fashion week front row
Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli

Anitta arrived in a dramatic gown with sheer panels.

couture fashion week front row
Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli

Doja Cat wore a textured jacket over a sheer corset.

doja cat at schiaparelli
Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli

Venus Williams wore a pleated skirt and matching jacket.

couture fashion week front row
Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli

Kelly Rutherford arrived in a draped dress with black and gold accessories.

schiaparelli outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Schiaparelli

Selma Blair opted for slouchy tailoring with a plaited tie made from hair.

schiaparelli outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Schiaparelli

Maria Sharapova wore tailored trousers with a sheer tasselled top.

schiaparelli outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Schiaparelli

Sabrina Elba opted for black velvet suiting.

schiaparelli outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Schiaparelli

Karlie Kloss chose an all-black Schiaparelli look with gold accents.

schiaparelli outside paris fashion week haute couture fallwinter 2024 2025
Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

