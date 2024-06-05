The Best New Dairy Products in Grocery Stores This Year
Our supermarket picks are the new creams of the crop
Make room in your fridge for these creamy and dreamy products.
Our discerning team of testers tasted countless yogurts, dips, cheeses and creamers in honor of the PEOPLE Food Awards. Ultimately, these grocery items were the dairy best.
Best Sour Cream
Daisy Sour Cream French Onion Dip
Flecked with parsley, garlic and onion, it received high marks from staffers: “I could have eaten the whole tub by myself!”
Buy it! $3.50 for 16 oz., kroger.com
Best Fruit Yogurt
Siggi's Mango Passionfruit
Icelandic-style skyr — thicker and less tangy than Greek yogurt — is infused with bright tropical fruit.
Buy it! $1.50, shoprite.com
Best Greek Yogurt
Oikos Remix S’mores
Testers couldn’t get enough of the vanilla yogurt with a “generous” amount of graham cracker, dark chocolate and marshmallow bark mix-ins.
Buy it! $2, oikosyogurt.com
Best Cheese Stick
Sargento Fiesta Pepper String Cheese
The “spicy but not too spicy” chunks of jalapeño and habanero peppers give the mozzarella lunchbox staple a grown-up twist.
Buy it! $5.50 for 12 sticks, walmart.com
Best Sliced Cheese
Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese Slices
With a crumbly texture similar to cheddar, the “sharp and buttery” cheese got stellar scores for its “impressive meltability.”
Buy it! $7.50 for 6 oz., kerrygoldusa.com
