The Best New Dairy Products in Grocery Stores This Year

Our supermarket picks are the new creams of the crop

Fred Hardy PEOPLE Food Awards 2024: Best Dairy Products

Make room in your fridge for these creamy and dreamy products.

Our discerning team of testers tasted countless yogurts, dips, cheeses and creamers in honor of the PEOPLE Food Awards. Ultimately, these grocery items were the dairy best.

Best Sour Cream

Daisy Sour Cream French Onion Dip

Flecked with parsley, garlic and onion, it received high marks from staffers: “I could have eaten the whole tub by myself!”

Buy it! $3.50 for 16 oz., kroger.com

Best Fruit Yogurt

Siggi's Mango Passionfruit

Icelandic-style skyr — thicker and less tangy than Greek yogurt — is infused with bright tropical fruit.

Buy it! $1.50, shoprite.com

Best Greek Yogurt

Oikos Remix S’mores

Testers couldn’t get enough of the vanilla yogurt with a “generous” amount of graham cracker, dark chocolate and marshmallow bark mix-ins.

Buy it! $2, oikosyogurt.com

Best Cheese Stick

Sargento Fiesta Pepper String Cheese

The “spicy but not too spicy” chunks of jalapeño and habanero peppers give the mozzarella lunchbox staple a grown-up twist.

Buy it! $5.50 for 12 sticks, walmart.com

Best Sliced Cheese

Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese Slices

With a crumbly texture similar to cheddar, the “sharp and buttery” cheese got stellar scores for its “impressive meltability.”

Buy it! $7.50 for 6 oz., kerrygoldusa.com

