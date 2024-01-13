Best dressed from the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon
Awards season is in full swing out in LA, with nominees from all this year's biggest film and television hits – from Barbie and Oppenheimer to Succession – out to celebrate the last 12 months in entertainment.
Sandwiched in-between the Golden Globes and tomorrow's Critics' Choice Awards (not to mention the postponed Emmys on Monday) was this weekend's AFI Awards Luncheon – this year held at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills – during which the American Film Institute honoured its top 10 movies and TV shows of 2023.
Naturally, a daytime event calls for a less formal dress code (there's far less high jewellery, for example), but the attendees still pulled out all the stops when it came to their style. From Natalie Portman in Dior to Carey Mulligan in Bottega Veneta and Margot Robbie in vintage '90s Chanel, these were the best-dressed guests.
America Ferrera in Monique Lhuillier
America Ferrera wore a strapless, corseted, leather-look dress by Monique Lhuillier.
Selena Gomez in Giuseppe di Morabito
Selena Gomez opted for a three-piece pinstripe suit by Giuseppe di Morabito, with wide-leg trousers, a corseted bodice and waist-cinching belt.
Margot Robbie in vintage Chanel
Margot Robbie opted for a vintage Chanel cropped top and mini skirt combo. The two-piece was originally worn by Claudia Schiffer on the catwalk in 1995.
Carey Mulligan in Bottega Veneta
Carey Mulligan kept her styling sleek and simple in Bottega Veneta.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross arrived in a monochromatic Ferragamo dress with a ruched bodice, flared skirt and fun fringed detailing down the front.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone also opted for monochrome, in the form of this Louis Vuitton look.
Meryl Streep in Givenchy
Meryl Streep brought a splash of uplifting colour to the luncheon in her lilac Givenchy suit.
Lily Gladstone in Burberry
Lily Gladstone arrived in a chain-print Burberry trench coat and classic black boots.
Natalie Portman in Dior
Natalie Portman was ready for spring in her dainty Dior florals.
Florence Pugh in Stella McCartney
Florence Pugh arrived in Stella McCartney tailoring, with wide-leg, high-waisted trousers and a matching jacket.
Sarah Snook in Dolce & Gabbana
Sarah Snook opted for an elegant Dolce & Gabbana corset and tailoring.
