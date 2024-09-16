The Best-Dressed Men at The Emmy Awards 2024
We know what you're thinking: didn't the Emmys already happen, all the way back at the beginning of the year? Well, you'd be correct, but that was to celebrate the best bangers on the small screen across 2023. Last year's award ceremony was delayed due to the writers strikes, causing two ceremonies to happen within nine months of each other.
Confusing, yes. But no bad thing if you're a fan of red carpet style. It just means we get to see our favourite TV stars going all out twice in one year.
Star of The Bear and thirst-trap Calvin Klein campaigns Jeremy Allen White went full black-tie to take home the gong for lead actor in a comedy series for the second year in a row. Netflix's Baby Reindeer won four awards, with producer, writer and leading man of the show, Richard Gadd, accepting numerous statuettes in a kilt. Still, it was Disney+ drama Shogun that stole the show, winning a total of 18 Emmys – 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys a week prior.
But back to the red carpet, where there was a mixed bag of outfits on offer. Some went full traditional, while some eschewed a conventional suit altogether. Find our favourites of the nights in a edit below.
Jonathan Bailey
Wearing Santoni shoes
Robert Downey Jr.
With Susan Downey
Taika Waititi
With Rita Ora
Lionel Boyce
Jeremy Allen White
Wearing Santoni shoes
Jack Lowden
Wearing Louis Vuitton
Andrew Scott
Tyler James Williams
Dan Levy
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Matt Bomer
Steve Martin
Paul Rudd
With Julie Yaeger
Idris Elba
Eugene Levy
Richard Gadd
