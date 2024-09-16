The Best-Dressed Men at The Emmy Awards 2024

We know what you're thinking: didn't the Emmys already happen, all the way back at the beginning of the year? Well, you'd be correct, but that was to celebrate the best bangers on the small screen across 2023. Last year's award ceremony was delayed due to the writers strikes, causing two ceremonies to happen within nine months of each other.

Confusing, yes. But no bad thing if you're a fan of red carpet style. It just means we get to see our favourite TV stars going all out twice in one year.

Star of The Bear and thirst-trap Calvin Klein campaigns Jeremy Allen White went full black-tie to take home the gong for lead actor in a comedy series for the second year in a row. Netflix's Baby Reindeer won four awards, with producer, writer and leading man of the show, Richard Gadd, accepting numerous statuettes in a kilt. Still, it was Disney+ drama Shogun that stole the show, winning a total of 18 Emmys – 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys a week prior.

But back to the red carpet, where there was a mixed bag of outfits on offer. Some went full traditional, while some eschewed a conventional suit altogether. Find our favourites of the nights in a edit below.

Jonathan Bailey

Wearing Santoni shoes

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

With Susan Downey

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Taika Waititi

With Rita Ora

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Lionel Boyce

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Wearing Santoni shoes

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Jack Lowden

Wearing Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Dan Levy

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Steve Martin

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Paul Rudd

With Julie Yaeger

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Idris Elba

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Eugene Levy

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Richard Gadd

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

