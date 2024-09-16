The Best-Dressed Men at The Emmy Awards 2024

Carmen Bellot
·2 min read
susan downey and robert downey jr at the 76th primetime emmy awards held at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by michael bucknervariety via getty images
The Best-Dressed Men at The Emmy Awards 2024Michael Buckner - Getty Images

We know what you're thinking: didn't the Emmys already happen, all the way back at the beginning of the year? Well, you'd be correct, but that was to celebrate the best bangers on the small screen across 2023. Last year's award ceremony was delayed due to the writers strikes, causing two ceremonies to happen within nine months of each other.

Confusing, yes. But no bad thing if you're a fan of red carpet style. It just means we get to see our favourite TV stars going all out twice in one year.

Star of The Bear and thirst-trap Calvin Klein campaigns Jeremy Allen White went full black-tie to take home the gong for lead actor in a comedy series for the second year in a row. Netflix's Baby Reindeer won four awards, with producer, writer and leading man of the show, Richard Gadd, accepting numerous statuettes in a kilt. Still, it was Disney+ drama Shogun that stole the show, winning a total of 18 Emmys – 14 at the Creative Arts Emmys a week prior.

But back to the red carpet, where there was a mixed bag of outfits on offer. Some went full traditional, while some eschewed a conventional suit altogether. Find our favourites of the nights in a edit below.

Jonathan Bailey

Wearing Santoni shoes

los angeles, california september 15 jonathan bailey attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

With Susan Downey

los angeles, california september 15 l r robert downey jr and susan downey attend the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurgetty images
Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Taika Waititi

With Rita Ora

los angeles, california september 15 l r rita ora and taika waititi attend the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Lionel Boyce

lionel boyce at the 76th primetime emmy awards held at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by gilbert floresvariety via getty images
Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Wearing Santoni shoes

los angeles, california september 15 jeremy allen white attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Jack Lowden

Wearing Louis Vuitton

los angeles, california september 15 jack lowden attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Andrew Scott

los angeles, california september 15 andrew scott attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

los angeles, california september 15 tyler james williams attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Dan Levy

los angeles, california september 15 dan levy attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

los angeles, california september 15 taylor zakhar perez attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Matt Bomer

los angeles, california september 15 matt bomer attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Steve Martin

los angeles, california september 15 steve martin attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurkevin mazurgetty images
Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Paul Rudd

With Julie Yaeger

los angeles, california september 15 l r julie yaeger and paul rudd attend the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by amy sussmangetty images
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Idris Elba

los angeles, california september 15 idris elba attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurgetty images
Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Eugene Levy

los angeles, california september 15 eugene levy attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurkevin mazurgetty images
Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Richard Gadd

los angeles, california september 15 richard gadd attends the 76th primetime emmy awards at peacock theater on september 15, 2024 in los angeles, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

