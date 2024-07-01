The best dressed stars at Glastonbury 2024

This weekend saw fashion's finest make their way down to Worthy Farm as Glastonbury 2024 took place. And, as always, there was much style to be enjoyed both on stage and off, with not a flower crown in sight.

We saw Dua Lipa in five custom looks, which included a Versace slip dress, a leather ensemble from Chrome Hearts and a great Loewe bodysuit. Meanwhile, Olivia Dean paid tribute to her grandmother in a sentimental Vivienne Westwood outfit, and Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and Anya Taylor Joy brought new meaning to the term 'festival fashion', showing us all how to do it in style.

Below, see our round-up of the best fashion from Glastonbury 2024.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was headlining Friday night, and for her big moment, she pulled out all the stops with her wardrobe. The singer changed her look five times for her on-stage performance. Aside from this Versace slip dress, she wore other custom looks by Chrome Hearts, Loewe and Acne Studios. Discover more here.

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller has always been known as the queen of Boho chic, but for Glastonbury this year, the actress went in a different direction altogether. She chose a checked boxy jacket by Barbour with white jeans and mini wellies.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean, who took to the Pyramid Stage on Friday afternoon, wore a puffball tartan mini skirt by Vivienne Westwood with a T-shirt that had a very special meaning. The top featured a photograph of her grandmother on. "This song is for my granny, to the Windrush generation, for any immigrant, anyone’s who’s brave enough to move," Dean said.

Leon Neal - Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung mixed feminine frills with something more practical for her 2024 Glastonbury look. The TV presenter looked chic in a lacy yellow dress, which she wore with a matching cardigan (complete with a frilly collar), black boots and a coat from her collaboration with Barbour.

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Anya Taylor Joy & Cara Delevingne

Anya Taylor Joy and Cara Delevingne were pictured together numerous times during the festival – and the two friends even matched their ensembles with both choosing shorts, sunnies and trainers.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Maya Jama & Stormzy

Maya Jama and Stormzy also matched with their Glastonbury outfits. The couple both opted for printed co-ords, Stormzy in bright red Valentino and Jama in Dior.

Joseph Okpako - Getty Images

