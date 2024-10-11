Dyson launches rare sale, discounting best-selling vacuums, fans and hair tools

Discounts on Dyson products are few and far between, but we've got great news — the tech giant has just launched a huge sale, with a range of vacuum cleaners, hair tools and humidifiers slashed in price.

Savings go up to £150, with some epic deals on best-sellers like the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum, reduced from £399.99 to £249.99, as well as the Dyson Ball Animal Multi-Floor that's come down from £379.99 to £279.99. Many of the deals also come with a number of accessories for achieving the deepest and easiest clean possible not just on your floors, but on upholstery and car interiors, too.

As a big fan of Dyson's cordless vacuums (you can read my full review here on the Dyson V8), I can honestly say they're worth the splurge.

👉 Browse all Dyson deals

🛍️ Shop hair care deals

🛍️ Shop vacuum cleaner deals

🛍️ Shop fan and humidifier deals

After one of Dyson's coveted hair tools? The Dyson Corrale Straighteners are also included in the sale, with an impressive £120 discount. They can now be all yours for £279.99, instead of the full price of £399.99.

Dyson has said that there's only limited availability on these deals, so if you've had a device on your wish list for a while now, you may want to add it to your basket swiftly as they don't typically hang around for long.

Top Dyson deals to snap up in rare sale

Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum in Nickel/Yellow £250 £400 Save £150 Save an impressive £150 on this cordless vacuum that's lightweight, fast to charge and boasts a powerful suction for speedy daily cleaning. On a full charge, it offers up to 40 minutes of power and two power modes. One happy shopper said in their five-star review: "Excellent product. I have 2 large long haired german shepherds and their hair is no problem for this vac. It's lightweight and easy to manoeuvre both high and low. Tools are great for every kind of cleaning job. This is my third Dyson cordless so that says everything. Don't delay just buy it!" This item has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our full review here. £250 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson V11 Advanced Vacuum in Nickel/Purple £350 £430 Save £80 An £80 discount is up for grabs on the V11, which offers a 60 minute cordless run time and an LCD screen that runs real-time reports on your cleaning and alerts you to battery life. It has a 4.6 out of five rating from happy shoppers, and 73% of customers would recommend it to a friend. One shopper said:"I bought this three weeks ago, really brings out the deep down dust. Very impressed. I love the fact it tells you the battery life left on the handle." £350 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Vacuum £550 £700 Save £150 Another huge saving can be found on the Dyson V15. It has 60 minutes of run time, has a built-in HEPA filter to capture even the finest dust particles, and a high-tech Fluffy Optic cleaner head which illuminates areas of dirt you may have missed to guarantee a thorough clean. There's also an LCD screen to tell you exactly how much you've hoovered up and a brush roll that detangles hair and adapts suction power across different floor types. £550 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson Corrale Straightener Bright Copper/Bright Nickel £280 £400 Save £120 Smooth and straighten your hair with minimal heat damage with these discounted Corrale straighteners. The flexing plates are cleverly designed to reduce frizz and flyaways, while the cordless design means you can avoid getting tangled. It comes with a heat-resistant travel pouch for easy storage and a 30 minute battery life, too. £280 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson Ball Animal Multi-Floor £280 £380 Save £100 If you have pets, you'll know how often you have to vacuum. Thankfully, this state-of-the-art vacuum is specifically designed to tackle this on a range of floor types. Designed with an instant-release wand, so you can swiftly clean nooks and crannies or high bookshelves without needing to lift the entire device. We love the lengthy four metre cord and the telescopic handle to reach flooring underneath sofas. Plus, the ball design couldn't be more comfortable to use, with an ergonomic shape that steers smoothly around furniture with a gentle turn of the wrist. £280 at Dyson