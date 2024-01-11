Advertisement
11 Everlane deals you won't want to miss — save up to 70% on denim, shoes & more

Shop massive savings on outerwear, cashmere sweaters and more.

Melina Brum
Updated
everlane discounted items
Save up to 70% on Everlane clothing, shoes & more. (Photos via Everlane)

Thinking about a new year wardrobe refresh? If you want to upgrade your closet with elevated pieces at an affordable price point, Everlane is a great place to check out. Right now, they're offering up to 70 per cent off markdowns — and the savings are no joke. From cozy winter coats to luxurious cashmere sweaters, you can score these pieces at a fraction of their original price. But you'll want to hurry and fill your cart because these bargains won't be in stock forever! Trust us, these classic pieces will stand the test of time and you'll reach for them over and over.

We've rounded up some of our favourite picks from the sale to help kickstart your shopping.

The Day Glove

These buttery-soft flats will quite literally fit like a glove. They'll mould to your foot over time for the perfect, comfortable fit.

Everlane

The Day Glove

$130$185Save $55

Save 30% on The Day Glove shoe — available in various colours and in sizes 5-11.

$130 at Everlane

The Way-High Jean

The extra high-rise jeans have some stretch to 'em, so sitting down won't feel impossible.

Everlane

The Way-High Jean

$113$162Save $49

Save 30% on The Way-High Jean — available in various washes, three lengths and in sizes 23-35.

$113 at Everlane

The Cutaway Tank Bodysuit

Depending on your preference, you can opt for this bodysuit in a bikini or thong option. Pair it with a sleek blazer or layered under your favourite blouse.

Everlane

The Cutaway Tank Bodysuit

$41$55Save $14

Save 26% on The Cutaway Tank Bodysuit — available in two colours, two cuts and in sizes XXS-XL.

$41 at Everlane

The ReLeather Court Sneaker

This vintage-inspired sneaker encompasses style and sustainability all in one — made of recycled leather scraps with minimal waste and water use.

Everlane

The ReLeather Court Sneaker

$53$178Save $125

Save 70% on The ReLeather Court Sneaker — available in five colours and in sizes W 5-12.

$53 at Everlane

The New Day Market Tote

This tote is a Meghan Markle fave — it's super roomy, featuring a large interior that can easily accommodate a laptop, tablet and more. You can use it as an everyday bag for work or school when you need to carry your essentials and then some.

Everlane

The New Day Market Tote

$264$377Save $113

Save 30% on The New Day Market Tote — available in three colours.

$264 at Everlane

The Alpaca Crew

This cozy knit sweater is made with alpaca yarn, which is prickle-free (no itchiness!), long-lasting and resistant to pilling.

Everlane

The Alpaca Crew

$65$162Save $97

Save up to 60% on The Alpaca Crew — available in various colours and in sizes XXS-XXXL.

$65 at Everlane

The ReNew Fleece Oversized Half-Zip

This half-zip is the perfect throw-on for when you want to chill out and keep warm. It's extra roomy, making it ideal for layering on chilly days.

Everlane

The ReNew Fleece Oversized Half-Zip

$70$175Save $105

Save up to 60% on The ReNew Fleece Oversized Half-Zip — available in four colours and in sizes XXS-XL.

$70 at Everlane

The Lug Loafer

These classic penny loafers are perfect — they aren't overly chunky and have no embellishments or loud details, so you can easily pair them with anything!

Everlane

The Lug Loafer

$107$267Save $160

Save 60% on The Lug Loafer — available in sizes 5-11.

$107 at Everlane

The Recycled Nylon Camera Bag

This crossbody bag is the perfect size to fit all of your essentials, and you can keep things separate with the two main zippered compartments.

Everlane

The Recycled Nylon Camera Bag

$35$69Save $34

Save up to 49% on The Recycled Nylon Camera Bag — available in four colours.

$35 at Everlane

The Re:Down Puffer

Stay nice and snug in this recycled-down puffer all winter long. Some cool features include a two-way zipper and internal drawstrings to customize the silhouette of this jacket.

Everlane

The Re:Down Puffer

$102$340Save $238

Save up to 70% on The Re:Down Puffer — available in four colours and in sizes XXS-XL.

$102 at Everlane

The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

This turtleneck has a relaxed fit and an elongated neck for elevated comfort. It's the perfect timeless piece to add to your capsule wardrobe!

Everlane

The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

$102$340Save $238

Save up to 70% on The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck — available in five colours and in sizes XXS-XL.

$102 at Everlane

The Everyone Denim Jacket

This staple denim jacket features genderless sizing — hence it being the everyone jacket. The design is unique yet classic, complementing all your 'fits.

Everlane

The Everyone Denim Jacket

$54$134Save $80

Save up to 60% on The Everyone Denim Jacket — available in two washes and in sizes E1-E5 (unisex sizing).

$54 at Everlane

