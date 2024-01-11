11 Everlane deals you won't want to miss — save up to 70% on denim, shoes & more
Shop massive savings on outerwear, cashmere sweaters and more.
Thinking about a new year wardrobe refresh? If you want to upgrade your closet with elevated pieces at an affordable price point, Everlane is a great place to check out. Right now, they're offering up to 70 per cent off markdowns — and the savings are no joke. From cozy winter coats to luxurious cashmere sweaters, you can score these pieces at a fraction of their original price. But you'll want to hurry and fill your cart because these bargains won't be in stock forever! Trust us, these classic pieces will stand the test of time and you'll reach for them over and over.
The Day Glove$130$185Save $55
The Way-High Jean$113$162Save $49
The Cutaway Tank Bodysuit$41$55Save $14
The ReLeather Court Sneaker$53$178Save $125
The New Day Market Tote$264$377Save $113
The Alpaca Crew$65$162Save $97
The ReNew Fleece Oversized Half-Zip$70$175Save $105
The Lug Loafer$107$267Save $160
The Recycled Nylon Camera Bag$35$69Save $34
The Re:Down Puffer$102$340Save $238
The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck$102$340Save $238
The Everyone Denim Jacket$54$134Save $80
We've rounded up some of our favourite picks from the sale to help kickstart your shopping.
The Day Glove
These buttery-soft flats will quite literally fit like a glove. They'll mould to your foot over time for the perfect, comfortable fit.
Save 30% on The Day Glove shoe — available in various colours and in sizes 5-11.
The Way-High Jean
The extra high-rise jeans have some stretch to 'em, so sitting down won't feel impossible.
Save 30% on The Way-High Jean — available in various washes, three lengths and in sizes 23-35.
The Cutaway Tank Bodysuit
Depending on your preference, you can opt for this bodysuit in a bikini or thong option. Pair it with a sleek blazer or layered under your favourite blouse.
Save 26% on The Cutaway Tank Bodysuit — available in two colours, two cuts and in sizes XXS-XL.
The ReLeather Court Sneaker
This vintage-inspired sneaker encompasses style and sustainability all in one — made of recycled leather scraps with minimal waste and water use.
Save 70% on The ReLeather Court Sneaker — available in five colours and in sizes W 5-12.
The New Day Market Tote
This tote is a Meghan Markle fave — it's super roomy, featuring a large interior that can easily accommodate a laptop, tablet and more. You can use it as an everyday bag for work or school when you need to carry your essentials and then some.
Save 30% on The New Day Market Tote — available in three colours.
The Alpaca Crew
This cozy knit sweater is made with alpaca yarn, which is prickle-free (no itchiness!), long-lasting and resistant to pilling.
Save up to 60% on The Alpaca Crew — available in various colours and in sizes XXS-XXXL.
The ReNew Fleece Oversized Half-Zip
This half-zip is the perfect throw-on for when you want to chill out and keep warm. It's extra roomy, making it ideal for layering on chilly days.
Save up to 60% on The ReNew Fleece Oversized Half-Zip — available in four colours and in sizes XXS-XL.
The Lug Loafer
These classic penny loafers are perfect — they aren't overly chunky and have no embellishments or loud details, so you can easily pair them with anything!
Save 60% on The Lug Loafer — available in sizes 5-11.
The Recycled Nylon Camera Bag
This crossbody bag is the perfect size to fit all of your essentials, and you can keep things separate with the two main zippered compartments.
Save up to 49% on The Recycled Nylon Camera Bag — available in four colours.
The Re:Down Puffer
Stay nice and snug in this recycled-down puffer all winter long. Some cool features include a two-way zipper and internal drawstrings to customize the silhouette of this jacket.
Save up to 70% on The Re:Down Puffer — available in four colours and in sizes XXS-XL.
The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
This turtleneck has a relaxed fit and an elongated neck for elevated comfort. It's the perfect timeless piece to add to your capsule wardrobe!
Save up to 70% on The Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck — available in five colours and in sizes XXS-XL.
The Everyone Denim Jacket
This staple denim jacket features genderless sizing — hence it being the everyone jacket. The design is unique yet classic, complementing all your 'fits.
Save up to 60% on The Everyone Denim Jacket — available in two washes and in sizes E1-E5 (unisex sizing).
