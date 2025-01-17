The best exercise mat for 2025, tested and approved by a personal trainer

This exercise mat from Lululemon keeps you balanced and supported through every type of workout, whether knocking out a set of burpees or nailing a crow pose.

Ready to break a sweat as part of your New Year's resolutions? Whether you’re nailing that downward dog or powering through a HIIT session, using an exercise mat can make the difference between a successful workout and one that causes some discomfort. The best exercise mat provides support, stability, slip-resistance and cushioning for your joints while providing a solid foundation for your workout.



With so many options out there, choosing the perfect exercise mat can feel overwhelming. That’s why we've done the heavy lifting for you. As a personal trainer with extensive experience using a variety of mats over the course of my career, I personally tested 11 of the newest and most popular models to see how they held up during low-impact cardio and strength-training sessions. I performed exercises, including squats, lunges, planks and sit-ups, on each mat and I used weight equipment and bodyweight exercises (including stretching, yoga and Pilates moves) to see how each mat performed under various conditions.



To ensure a comprehensive review, I also consulted five additional fitness experts, including personal trainers, gym owners and fitness instructors, to get their input on what to look for in a mat and which mats they suggested for testing. Ultimately, each mat on this list was rated for durability, comfort and slip resistance during a range of workouts; then price was factored in to consider the mat's overall value. Of the nine brands tested, seven made it onto our list of top picks. Here are the results for the best exercise mat.

Update, Jan. 17, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability and added a handy specs comparison chart. Our number one pick for best exercise mat remains unchanged.

Best exercise mat overall

Lululemon Best overall Lululemon the Workout Mat Dimensions: 26 in. x 71 in. | Materials: Recycled polyvinyl butyral | Thickness: 0.24 in. | Weight: 4.4 lbs. | Special features: Grippy backside This exercise mat was overwhelmingly rated as the best despite being the most straightforward option among the nine we tested. It's a prime example of how simplicity can be superior. Although it's available only in black and comes at a higher price point, Lululemon has crafted a mat with excellent grip, low maintenance and just the right thickness — thick enough to provide protection on any surface, yet not too bulky. It's functional for high-intensity plyometric exercises like burpees, but also feels comfortable for floor-based exercises like planks or sit-ups. I even tested it on asphalt and didn’t have to worry about the heat seeping through the mat. It's also easy to roll up and store in my closet. Katie Leonard, CPT, a group fitness instructor at Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine, praises this brand as her favorite because it strikes the perfect balance — not too squishy, with just the right amount of cushioning. She specifically looks for mats that provide good tailbone support. "Too much cushioning can hinder your balance and stability, making it harder to perform exercises effectively," she explains. You may be hesitant to lay out $100 for an exercise mat, but my assessment is that it's on par with the quality you'd find at a gym, and its durability is hard to beat. Pros Good grip for hardwood floors

Simple design, no frills

Works well with footwear

6 mm thickness offers support without feeling too padded — good for a variety of workouts Cons Available in black only

High price point $79 at Lululemon

More exercise mats we like for 2025

Manduka Best cushioned Manduka PRO™ Yoga Mat Dimensions: 71 in. x 26 in. standard, 85 in. x 26 in. long | Materials: OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 polyvinyl chloride | Thickness: 0.24 in. | Weight: 7.5-9.5 lbs., depending on length | Special features: Limited-edition mats are hand processed, and each pattern is unique. The standout features of the Manduka PRO exercise mat include an extra-grippy top for secure yoga movements, a proprietary dot-patterned bottom that prevents the mat from moving around during your flow and a generous level of cushioning for added comfort. Sandra Gail Frayna, PT and founder of Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports in New Jersey, says this is her favorite brand. "This mat is a good option as it has deep cushioning, which makes it gentle on your joints. This durable mat is made to last, [and it's] safe with its slip-free material." However, we did notice that the mat can become slightly slippery when wet, making it less ideal for hot-yoga enthusiasts or anyone performing outdoor or sweaty HIIT routines. Also, it's on the heavier side, so if you need something more portable, a lighter option, like the Lululemon Workout Mat, might better suit your needs. That said, this mat's cushioning and comfort are excellent and earned high marks overall. Its grippy texture kept our hands and feet securely in place during lower-intensity workouts and stretching routines, making it a top choice for those seeking support, stability and comfort. Pros Latex free

Grippy top and bottom

Ultra-dense cushion Cons Expensive

Becomes slippery with sweat

Heavy $138 at Manduka

ProsourceFit Best budget ProsourceFit Extra Thick Yoga and Pilates Mat Dimensions: 71 in. x 24 in. | Materials: High-density foam | Thickness: 0.5 in. | Weight: 2.55 lbs. | Special features: Includes sling for portability Crafted with high-density foam, this thick exercise mat from ProsourceFit proved versatile during our yoga and Pilates tests. Its extra thickness provides superior cushioning, which can be a significant advantage, especially for those with back injuries or wrist or shoulder pain, as it offers excellent protection from hard flooring. However, this level of cushioning might not be ideal for everyone, and is harder to use when performing higher-intensity exercises like burpees. Despite the mat's thickness, we had no trouble transitioning between lower-intensity yoga poses or Pilates moves, and we appreciated the durable, high-quality material that promises long-lasting use. Plus, it comes with a free yoga mat sling, making it easy to transport to your next class. Erica Walters, a fitness and Pilates expert and owner of Pilates Fit Studio, praises the mat for supporting her back and hips, "making it perfect for yoga and Pilates." She also likes how easily the mat rolls up for convenient storage. That said, the mat's grip isn't the best, likely due to its thickness, and it was more inclined to move around on the floor. It sometimes felt more like a pool floaty than a steady exercise mat. Pros Low maintenance

Sling for portability

Budget friendly Cons Might be too thick for some people

Feels like a pool floaty $26 at ProsourceFit Explore More Buying Options $21 at Amazon

Gratz Best Pilates Gratz Folding Mat Dimensions: 80 in. x 24 in. | Materials: Not provided | Thickness: 2 in. | Weight: 65 lbs. | Special features: Wooden dowel handles and optional foot boxes The Gratz Folding Mat is undeniably an investment with a price tag that reflects its premium quality. However, this well-crafted mat stands out as an alternative to more expensive Pilates equipment (which can run thousands of dollars) and is customizable with 85 different upholstery color options, making it a stylish addition to the home. With its superior finishes and exceptional durability, you can expect it to last a lifetime. I found it remarkably sturdy, even after dragging it across the floor. I had no concerns about the fabric or handles tearing or coming loose. While it takes up more space than a traditional mat, the Folding Mat offers more convenient storage, making it suitable even for those with limited room. Walters is a fan, saying it's the "holy grail" of exercise mats for Pilates lovers — the included dowel handles and fabric loops make it easy to perform Pilates-specific movements with focus. "This mat has it all. It combines comfort and support. [It] ensures improved flexibility, increased muscle tone and focused exercise," she says. A bonus is the option to purchase foot boxes, allowing you to get even more out of your Pilates workouts. The primary downside is its high price — it's certainly an investment piece — and because each product is made to order, the lead time for delivery can take months. It's also important to note that aside from other stretching or yoga workouts, the Folding Mat isn't intended for other routines. This isn't one you want to use if your primary form of exercise is strength training or HIIT. Pros 85 colors available

Sturdy

Allows for rolling movements

Ideal for individuals serious about home-based Pilates Cons Expensive

Delivery takes a while

Specific for Pilates or stretching workouts, not general use $685 at Gratz

ProsourceFit Best for ab work and stretching ProsourceFit Bi-Fold Folding Exercise Mat Dimensions: 72 in. x 24 in. | Materials: Polyethylene foam | Thickness: 1.5 in. | Weight: 4.65 lbs. | Special features: Folding Unlike other exercise mats that roll up, this ProsourceFit mat folds in half for easy storage and features a side handle for portability. I found it convenient to slip into my car and take it to the park for outdoor workouts. And to that end, its extra thickness made it more comfortable to use on uneven surfaces like grass and gravel (you don't have to worry about a stray pebble poking you in the back like you might with a thinner mat). At 1.5-in. thick, it offers ample cushioning, making it ideal for exercises that require jumping and landing, like jump squats. And for those who practice handstands in yoga, the mat's sturdiness and cushioning provide an extra level of support, although some people may not like the feel of the added padding. Jason Kozma, CPT and former Mr. America bodybuilder, says this is his favorite stretching mat for hard floors. "It's just large enough for most stretch positions," he says. And it's high quality. "It's the same kind of portable mat we have at my gym." While this mat doesn't have as much grippiness as some of the other mats on this list, at 4.65 lbs., it does a good job of staying put through most movements. Pros Budget friendly

Thick

Easy to fold and fit in the car Cons Takes up significant storage space

Only three colors available $47 at ProsourceFit Explore More Buying Options $47 at Amazon

primasole Best travel Primasole Folding Travel Yoga Mat Dimensions: 68 in. x 24 in. | Materials: Polyvinyl chloride | Thickness: 0.16 in. | Weight: 840 g. | Special features: Folds up like a towel You may hesitate to pack your exercise mat the next time you take a flight if you think you have to make space for a more traditional mat. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that travel often involves extended periods of sitting, which can increase your risk of developing deep vein thrombosis. A quick stretching session between flights or after you land can help get your blood flowing and potentially prevent serious health issues. That said, packing a large rolling mat or a heavier option may not be feasible. With this mat, there's little need to worry about its size or weight — it folds up like a towel and weighs less than 2 lbs. You can easily tuck it among your shirts and pants without taking up much space. Of course, this level of portability often comes at the expense of functionality. That said, I was impressed by how well the mat maintained its grip and shape even after being folded for hours. I took it on a trip to the Paris 2024 Olympics, and after over 17 hours in my luggage, it held up beautifully. I even rinsed it off under the faucet in my hotel room without any issues. I also appreciate the range of pretty colors it comes in, making matching the mat to my luggage easy. On the downside, the mat is relatively thin and doesn't provide much cushioning, so I wouldn't recommend it as your go-to yoga mat for everyday use. However, keeping it tucked away in your luggage can be a great way to stay active while on vacation. Plus, if you leave it in your suitcase between trips, you'll never forget to pack it! Pros Folds like a towel and fits into any suitcase

Gorgeous colors

Very affordable Cons Unconventional

Thin

Not ideal for agility or HIIT exercises as it moves around $18 at Amazon

Stakt Most versatile folding mat Stakt Foldable Multi-Purpose Fitness & Yoga Mat Dimensions: 69 x 24 in. flat, 24 x 3 x 12 in. folded | Materials: Not provided | Thickness: 12 mm. | Weight: 3 lbs. | Special features: Unique folding design allows it to fold in sections Sometimes you need an exercise mat that offers more cushion for your hands, elbows or knees. Sometimes you need an exercise mat that's less cushioned and more dense for active movements or those that require greater stability. It can be a balance to find a mat that does a little bit of everything (which could explain why a corner of my house is filled with five different mats, all of which I use for different activities). The Stakt mat offers a high level of versatility due to its unique folding design. When unfolded, it functions much like a traditional yoga mat, but with a more cushiony, 12-mm base (most yoga mats range from 5-8 mm thick). When you're craving a little more cushioning, the mat's design enables you to fold individual sections, "stacking" them on top of each other. This gives you the freedom to create more padding where you need it. For instance, if you want more cushion under your knees when performing a kneeling hip flexor stretch or under your hands when performing push-ups, you can fold one or two segments to enjoy additional support. You can also fold it all the way up for easy storage or to use it as a low platform for performing additional exercises, like triceps dips. I really like the design, comfort and feel, and the mat is lightweight, making it easy to transport and store. That said, it's not as grippy as some mats, and its lighter weight means it's more likely to move around when doing more active exercises, like lateral slides. Pros Foldable design allows for personalized cushioning

Lightweight and easy to store

Comfortable for floor exercises Cons Not as grippy as some mats — more inclined to move around $88 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $88 at Macy's

Factors to consider when buying an exercise mat

Walters says there are four important factors to consider when purchasing an exercise mat:

Thickness: The thickness of the mat helps protect your spine during exercises on your back or side. Some mats are thinner, lighter and more portable, while others are thicker and firmer for added support.

Density: Often confused with thickness, density refers to the mat's ability to withstand pressure over time. A denser mat is typically more durable and less likely to develop indentations, even with prolonged use. It's possible for a mat to be thin, but dense, or thick but not dense. A thicker, less dense mat often provides softer cushioning for stretching or ab moves. But a denser (often heavier) mat provides more stability, making it appropriate for balance poses or higher-intensity exercises.

Portability: If you're planning to take your mat on the go, like to a yoga class, it's important to choose one that rolls up or comes with a handle for simple transport. For convenient storage at home, look for a mat that is designed to fold.

Nonslip materials: These are crucial for ensuring safety and minimizing the risk of injuries during workouts. Opt for mats made from high-grip materials like natural rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), which provide excellent traction and durability. Additionally, mats with textured surfaces offer enhanced grip, preventing slips during a range of exercises.

How we tested

As a personal trainer, I have extensive experience in using a variety of mats for personal and professional use. This gave me a solid background to research and select the mats to test for this piece. I also consulted five additional fitness and physical therapy experts and trainers to get their input on their favorite mats and the features they suggest to their clients. Based on my own expertise and the other experts' input, I researched and selected 11 of the newest and most popular models to see how they held up. I used each mat during a range of cardio, strength-training and stretching sessions (including yoga and Pilates), performing exercises like squats, lunges, planks and sit-ups on each mat.

Based on my tests, each mat was rated for durability, comfort and slip resistance before factoring in the price to assess the mat's overall value.

FAQs

How should I clean my mat?

To clean your exercise mat, you can prepare a simple cleaning solution. Walters suggests mixing four drops of free and clear dish soap with water in a small spray bottle. Spray the solution onto your mat, then wipe it down with a clean cloth. Be sure to let the mat air dry before storing it.

When should I clean my mat?

According to Walters, you should wipe down your mat after every workout. "Cleaning your mat after each use helps prevent the buildup of bacteria and lingering odors, keeping it clean and fresh for your next session."

What do you recommend for traveling with an exercise mat?

You might prefer a separate mat if you travel often. Renel Scarlett, coach and co-owner of the Works Health Club, suggests choosing "a mat that is easy to roll up and store, perhaps in a corner of your house or under the bed."

Other exercise mats we tested

Three brands of exercise mats didn't make it to the final list:

ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat

This ProsourceFit exercise mat is exactly like the name says: It's a puzzle. Like a child's playroom floor, the mat fits together with pieces that connect like a puzzle. The mat was comfortable and easy to put together, but we didn't include this in our list because of the unconventional shape. This is better suited as a mat to place under larger pieces of fitness equipment or to use to cover the entire floor in a home gym.

Gorilla Mat Premium Large Yoga Mat

The Gorilla Mat brand is known for its premium materials and elite-level cushioning, earning a top-notch reputation in the exercise industry. The yoga mat we tested is priced just under $150, and we found the investment worthwhile, especially since it comes with a lifetime warranty. The larger 6-x4-foot size is also ideal for agility exercises and strength-training moves. However, we ultimately didn’t include it on our list due to its strong rubber smell. While the odor will likely dissipate over time, our testing period wasn't long enough to confirm this.

Microdry Deluxe Fitness Exercise Yoga Mat

The Microdry yoga mat is well-known for its three layers of cushioning, including charcoal-infused memory foam. This mat offers excellent comfort, making it a great option for stretching, especially if you have back pain. However, the top surface isn't as grippy as some of the other mats we included on this list, making it less appropriate for exercises that require agile movements. This mat is likely best suited for yoga flow sessions or stretching exercises that involve lying down.

Gaiam Longer/Wider Dry-Grip Yoga Mat

This yoga mat from Gaiam is just what it suggests — it's longer and wider than the standard mat, making it more appropriate for taller or larger individuals. At 5 mm thick, it isn't as cushioned as most of the other mats on our list, and while we found it comfortable, the mat just didn't feel as durable or as well-made as some. That said, it offers high-quality grip, making it a good choice for sweaty workouts.

Dimensions Materials Thickness Weight Special Features Lululemon the Workout Mat 26 in. x 71 in. Recycled polyvinyl butyral 0.24 in. 4.4 lbs. Grippy backside Manduka PRO 71 in. x 26 in. standard 85 in. x 26 in. long OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 polyvinyl chloride 0.24 in. 7.5-9.5 lbs., depending on length Limited-edition mats are hand processed and each pattern is unique ProsourceFit Extra Thick Yoga and Pilates Mat 71 in. x 24 in. High-density foam 0.5 in. 2.55 lbs. Includes sling for portability Gratz Folding Mat 80 in. x 24 in. Not provided 2 in. 65 lbs. Wooden dowel handles and optional foot boxes Prosource Fit Bi-Fold Folding Exercise Mat 72 in. x 24 in. Polyethylene foam 1.5 in. 4.65 lbs. Folding Primasole Folding Travel Yoga Mat 68 in. x 24 in. Polyvinyl chloride 0.16 in. 840 g. Folds up like a towel Stakt Foldable Multi-Purpose Fitness and Yoga Mat 69 in. x 24 in. flat 24 x 3 x 12 in. folded Not provided 12 mm. 3 lbs. Unique folding design allows it to fold in sections

Meet our experts

Sandra Gail Frayna, founder of Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports in New Jersey

Jason Kozma, CPT and former Mr. America, based in California

Katie Leonard, CPT, group fitness instructor at Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine in Southern California

Renel Scarlett, coach and co-owner of the Works Health Club in Oldbury, England

Erica Walters, a Pilates expert and owner of Pilates Fit Studio in Kentucky

