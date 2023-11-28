Advertisement
CYBER WEEK:

Cyber Monday is over, but you can still shop these 30+ extended deals in Canada

We've rounded up the best deals you can still shop from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy & more

Best extended Cyber Monday TV deals in Canada: Save up to $1,200 at Best Buy, Amazon & more

Make sure you check out these Cyber Monday TV deals before you finish your Christmas shopping.

Kayla Kuefler and Melina Brum
Updated
You can still shop these extended Cyber Monday TV deals in Canada: overlapping three TVs
You can still shop these extended Cyber Monday TV deals in Canada.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of deals for Canadians to score — especially when it comes to TVs. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are running extended Cyber Week sales, so whether you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly TV or are willing to splurge for stunning visuals and quality, there are tons of TVs on sale worth your buck. Below, we've compiled a list of Canada's best extended Cyber Monday TV deals that you can still shop, with picks under $250, $500, $1,000 and $2,500. Shop our picks below to save big on a brand-new TV ahead of the holiday season.

Quick Overview
Best extended Cyber Monday TV deals in Canada

Best extended Cyber Monday TV deals: Editor's picks

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $250

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $500

  • Toshiba 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV

    $350$530
    Save $180
    See at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $1,000

  • LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $898$1,098
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 65U68K- 65" Smart 4K ULED Google TV

    $668$798
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $650$730
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV

    $568$698
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $2,500

  • LG 55" Class OLED Pose Objet Collection Posé Series Smart TV

    $2,298$2,698
    Save $400
    See at Amazon

