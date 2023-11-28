Best extended Cyber Monday TV deals in Canada: Save up to $1,200 at Best Buy, Amazon & more

You can still shop these extended Cyber Monday TV deals in Canada.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of deals for Canadians to score — especially when it comes to TVs. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are running extended Cyber Week sales, so whether you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly TV or are willing to splurge for stunning visuals and quality, there are tons of TVs on sale worth your buck. Below, we've compiled a list of Canada's best extended Cyber Monday TV deals that you can still shop, with picks under $250, $500, $1,000 and $2,500. Shop our picks below to save big on a brand-new TV ahead of the holiday season.

Best extended Cyber Monday TV deals in Canada

Best extended Cyber Monday TV deals: Editor's picks

Samsung The Frame 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV $1,300 $2,000 Save $700 See at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series $450 $660 Save $210 See at Amazon

Insignia 42" 1080p LED Smart TV $230 $400 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

Hisense DEL Smart Television 32" $184 $299 Save $115 See at Walmart Canada

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR Neo QLED Tizen Smart TV $2,100 $3,300 Save $1,200 See at Best Buy Canada

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $250

TCL 40" S-Class 1080p HD HDR LED Smart Google TV $230 $270 Save $40 See at Best Buy Canada

Toshiba 32" 720p HD LED Smart TV $180 $350 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV $180 $350 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 32" 720p HD LED Tizen Smart TV $200 $230 Save $30 See at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series $210 $270 Save $60 See at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $500

TCL S4 58" 4K UHD HDR LED Direct Lit Roku Smart TV $430 $600 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

Toshiba 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV $350 $530 Save $180 See at Amazon

Toshiba 43" 1080p HD LED Smart TV $280 $450 Save $170 See at Best Buy Canada

TCL Q5 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Google TV Smart TV $450 $550 Save $100 See at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series $350 $470 Save $120 See at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $1,000

Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV $550 $700 Save $150 See at Best Buy Canada

LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV $898 $1,098 Save $200 See at Amazon

Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV $750 $1,000 Save $250 See at Best Buy Canada

Hisense 65U68K- 65" Smart 4K ULED Google TV $668 $798 Save $130 See at Amazon

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K TV $598 $748 Save $150 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $650 $730 Save $80 See at Amazon

Hisense Mini-LED 4K ULED Dolby Vision HDR10+ Google TV $568 $698 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series $900 $1,000 Save $100 See at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday TV deals under $2,500

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV $2,400 $3,400 Save $1,000 See at Best Buy Canada

LG 55" Class OLED Pose Objet Collection Posé Series Smart TV $2,298 $2,698 Save $400 See at Amazon

Sony 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV $2,400 $3,300 Save $900 See at Best Buy Canada

Sony 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV $1,500 $1,800 Save $300 See at Best Buy Canada

LG 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Evo ThinQ AI Smart TV $2,300 $2,800 Save $500 See at Best Buy Canada

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.