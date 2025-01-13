The best food storage containers for 2025, tested and reviewed

Rubbermaid, Pyrex and Ziploc top our list of high-performing glass, plastic and stainless steel storage for leftovers, meal prep and more.

The best food storage containers for 2025 are here to help you make the most of your meals. (Amazon)

With the new year comes a fresh slate, aka a new opportunity to streamline your kitchen and health goals. And what better way to save time and energy — plus motivate yourself! — than with a reliable set of food storage containers prime for meal-prepping? You want containers that are practical, durable and versatile — bonus points if they're aesthetically pleasing and easy to clean. The best food storage containers for 2025 take things up a notch: Many of them are microwave-, oven- and freezer-safe, meaning you can go from prepping to serving to storing without skipping a beat.



From plastic, glass and stainless steel to collapsible silicone (we found some impressive reusable food storage bags too), read on to discover the best food storage container or food storage container set for you. If you keep scrolling, you'll also find shopping tips, along with more info on how each of these containers were tested (things got pretty saucy) as part of our thorough review.



A quick note before we dig in: Every food storage container that made our list is BPA-free, according to the brands, and leak- and stain-proof, as confirmed in our testing. Each food container comes with a lid, reflected in the total quantity of items in each set (for 14 pieces, we’re talking seven containers and seven matching lids). Not done streamlining your kitchen? Be sure to check out our guides to the Best Drip Coffee Makers, Best Iced Coffee Makers and Best Air fryers and Compact Ovens.

Update, Jan. 13, 2025: We checked all product prices and availability. Our number one pick for best food storage container remains unchanged.

Best food storage containers overall

Kristin Granero/Yahoo Life Best food storage containers overall Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set Material: Tritan plastic or glass bases with plastic lids | Care: Plastic containers are dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe (bases and lids) | Quantity: 24 pieces Topping our list are Rubbermaid's Brilliance containers, which come in a variety of sizes, available with either a glass or BPA-free Tritan plastic base. We tested the Tritan plastic and they were durable yet lightweight, the flip-style lids were easy to clean and, when locked, the set proved to be airtight. Based on our experience, the containers are also odor- and stain-resistant, so they still smell fresh and look like new after being used to store colorfully sauced foods such as marinara sauce and — as pictured above — hot wings. Unlike some other plastic containers on the market, these containers have excellent clarity — especially helpful when you need to identify food quickly or navigate a fully stocked fridge. Another biggie: The bases and the lids in both the plastic and glass versions of this set are dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe. A mix of small, medium and large containers stack together beautifully for orderly storing and transporting. Did we mention the set is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller with over 69,000 five-star reviews? Of note, Rubbermaid also offers one-compartment and multi-compartment sets, as well as pantry storage. Pros Lightweight

Stackable

Locking lids

Lifetime guarantee Cons Plastic not oven-safe (though glass versions are up to 450°F)

One color only

Mid-price range $55 at Amazon

Other top food storage containers we recommend for 2025

FullStar Best plastic food storage containers FullStar Plastic Food Storage Container Set Material: Plastic | Care: Dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe (bases only) | Quantity: 48 pieces, plus labels and pen If you like the tumble-friendly allure of plastic with a thicker shell for more durability, this container set from FullStar performed at the top of its category, boasting 24 containers of different sizes for accommodating different food types and appetites. Each is dishwasher-safe (no hand-washing here!) and comes with a lock-style lid that, as demonstrated in our testing, renders it completely leak-proof. The enclosed labels and pen are also great for easily tracking and spotting contents and all-important use-by dates. We're smitten with this set and are in good company. FullStar's containers are an Amazon customer favorite — backed by over 34,000 positive reviews — for everyday food storage and meal prepping. Pros Lightweight

Stackable

Locking lids

Label system

Budget-friendly Cons Not oven-safe

One color only $37 at Amazon

Amazon Best glass food storage containers Pyrex Simply Store 12-Pack Mixed Sized Glass Food Storage Set Material: Glass bases with plastic lids | Care: Bases are freezer-, dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe (lids are top-rack dishwasher-safe; not oven-safe) | Quantity: 24 pieces These durable, tempered glass containers from Pyrex can go from the freezer to the microwave or even a preheated oven — then right to the table, thanks to their streamlined design — making this one of the most versatile sets we tried. They stack nicely in the fridge and come with airtight plastic lids in different colors for each size. These tight-sealing, colorful lids aid in identification and organization, lock in freshness and provide added grip when carrying. While the lids from this set held up well to leaks in testing, we recommend one of Pyrex's lock-lid styles (such as this, which also performed well in our testing) when you need to transfer liquids beyond your dining room. Pros Stackable

Oven-safe base

Budget-friendly

Two-year limited warranty Cons On the heavier side

While durable, glass still has the potential to break $42 at Amazon

S'well Best salad bowl container S'well Stainless Steel Salad Bowl Kit Material: Stainless steel base with silicone lid | Care: Freezer- and top-rack dishwasher-safe | Quantity: One bowl with lid, plus tray and ramekin This stainless steel bowl kit from S’well is spacious enough to hold a generous portion of greens and comes with a tray and ramekin for conveniently separating toppings and dressing. The lid stays securely locked, ensuring salads — including cold pasta salads — stay contained when shaken. We're delighted to report the bowl kept lettuce fresh and wilt-free for 24 to 28 hours in our testing, making it a great option for make-ahead meal prep. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. While the S'well bowl made our "best of" list for its function, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the beautiful patterns and colors it comes in, with equally striking names like Mountain Sage and Azurite. Pros Shatter-resistant

Generous size

Removable ramekin and tray Cons Pricey

Not microwave- or oven-safe $38 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $40 at S'well

JoyJolt Best glass pantry storage containers JoyJolt Borosilicate Glass Pantry Food Storage Jars Material: Glass bases with bamboo or stainless steel lids | Care: Freezer-, dishwasher- and microwave-safe (base only) | Quantity: 12 pieces These pantry jars from JoyJolt are a sight to behold, pairing borosilicate glass cylinders with bamboo lids for a clean, natural look that leveled up our counter space and cabinets (there's also a stainless steel lid version for a sleeker aesthetic). These canisters are just as practical as they are pretty, complete with an airtight silicone seal that preserved dry pastas and other pantry items in our testing for weeks on end. Given the elegant look they impart, the jars also moonlight beautifully as bathroom storage, table decor or vases (kudos for versatility!). Of course, as with any glass item, they're not shatter-proof, so we recommend keeping them out of the reach of small children. Pros Mostly natural materials

Microwave-safe

Silicone-grip lids

Budget-friendly Cons Not oven-safe

While durable, glass still has the potential to break $34 at Wayfair Explore More Buying Options $34 at Amazon$49 at Macy's

Kristin Granero/Yahoo Life Best collapsible food storage container Stojo Collapsible Sandwich Box Material: Silicone bases with plastic lids | Care: Freezer-, dishwasher- and microwave-safe | Quantity: Two pieces Collapsible food storage containers are a saving grace for those needing to conserve space — and these silicone wonders from Stojo are as compact and stylish as they come. The sandwich box is big enough to fit a hearty sandwich or a small meal, while the 36-oz. container is ideal for large salads and bowls (I also own Stojo’s collapsible cups, which are great for hydrating on the go). The verifiably leak-proof, microwave-safe containers condense to a height of only 1.3 inches, so they tuck nicely inside a bag when packing up after a beach or park outing. I also like to keep one of these in tow for occasional restaurant leftovers. All through testing these collapsibles performed well, and they looked pretty doing it, in colors ranging from sunny yellows to muted blues in both opaque and transparent options. Pros Lightweight

Collapsible

Locking lids

Wide color selection Cons Not oven-safe

Pricey $26 at Amazon

W&P Best reusable food storage bags W&P Silicone Reusable Bag Starter Set Material: LFGB-grade silicone | Care: Freezer-, dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe | Quantity: Five pieces Last but certainly not least is this set of reusable silicone bags from W&P, consisting of three flat bags and two standing bags, each made of LFGB-certified silicone (of higher quality, according to European standards) and featuring a clear panel for added visibility. I particularly like the depth of the standing bags for storing — and not smushing — more shapely produce, like lettuce, carrots and berries, and I can confirm from testing and personal use that, when properly sealed, they do not leak. These bags are a splurge, but they often go on sale and, in my case, have proven a worthy investment, inspiring me to take control of my fridge and consume more fruits and veggies. Despite being bags, they're also microwave- and oven-safe! W&P's reusable bags come in the same shades as the brand's glass bowls — another personal favorite and a top pick among professional organizers — for matching. The brand also offers Clean Kitchen Storage Sets for additional savings and cohesion. Pros Lightweight

Strong seal

Various color options

Includes standing bags for added depth Cons Pricey $67 at Amazon

Storage overhaul: We sourced over 50 food containers to see how they stacked up against the competition. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo Life)

Factors to consider when choosing food storage containers

In order to rank on our list, we took the following into account:

Lids: Plain and simple, a bad lid makes a bad storage container. Look for storage sets with matching airtight seals and locking lids to minimize spills. Some of the items on our list also feature screw-style caps for additional security when transporting liquids.



Materials: Stainless steel food containers are increasingly popular for their heavy-duty yet lightweight frames. When insulated, they can maintain food temperatures for extended periods, but you may have to reheat food in another container (while some stainless steel containers stand up to high heat in an oven, most are not microwave-safe). Plastic food storage containers are often lighter than glass and tumble-friendly, making them ideal for longer treks and school lunches. Because they aren’t insulated, they won’t keep hot foods hot for long periods. Some thinner plastics can absorb stains and even melt under high temperatures, so you’ll want to look for labels like “stain-resistant” “dishwasher-safe” and “microwave-safe.” Silicone food storage containers are often most lightweight, complete with collapsible options that condense for compact storage and carrying. However, just as with certain plastics, some silicone materials can latch onto colorful sauces and lose form when exposed to high temperatures. Glass food storage containers are typically stain-resistant, dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe. They’re also among the purest materials, free of chemical compounds that can otherwise seep into food. That said, glass containers can break with impact. They also err on the heavier side and are therefore less convenient to carry.



Comfort/care: Certain materials are usually easier to maneuver (plastic is lighter, and rubber and silicone are easier to grasp). Some of the food storage containers on our list are composed of several materials, such as stainless steel with a rubber lining or glass with a bamboo lid. While these material combos can have benefits, like added grip or flexibility, this can affect durability as well as freezer-, microwave-, oven- or dishwasher-safety — so you'll want to prioritize what's most important to you.



Dimensions: Adding to the comfort and maintenance aspect will be the food storage container's size, depth and shape. Shallow, rectangular containers tend to line up and stack easily — in the fridge and dishwasher — allowing you to optimize space, while deep, round containers are a shoo-in for pastas and salads. Nesting, collapsible and flat-lay storage items (like bags) can be saviors for preserving cabinet space.



Intended use: Of course, a significant factor in choosing the material and dimension of a food storage container will be how you plan to use it. Since silicone, stainless steel and plastic often weigh less, they tend to be popular for school and office lunches. Glass is great for microwaving, cooking and serving. Stainless steel is durable and, when insulated, temperature-preserving, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and traveling. Lock-lid/zip and screw-top food storage containers provide added security and are therefore recommended when dealing with liquids — especially on the go.



Versatility/price: A food storage container that allows you to toggle between uses will add more value in the long run. Each of the individual picks and collections on our list earned high scores in versatility, with all bases proving dishwasher-friendly (most heat-safe), in a variety of colors, styles and dimensions for finding the perfect fit. While we consider food storage containers a good investment, many of the brands represented here also offer bundles and special promotions for more savings.

Other food storage containers we tested

So many food storage containers, so little space! Below, some other containers we'd recommend for different needs and tastes.

Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic Food Storage Container Set (10-piece), $30: While not as extensive as the Rubbermaid Brilliance set featured or some others on our list, these containers from Joseph Joseph nest inside one another, making them a great option for those who may be traveling or have limited storage. I own and use them in my apartment and can attest they're leak-proof, as well as freezer- and microwave-, though not freezer-, safe

Snapware Total Solution Plastic Food Storage Containers Set (20-piece), $33: As confirmed by our testing, this plastic storage set from Snapware's Total Solution line is completely leak-proof, as well as top-rack dishwasher, freezer- and microwave-safe. The collection isn't as comprehensive as the FullStar one in our top picks — and therefore not as conducive to meal-prepping — but we'd consider it a great starter or everyday set for preserving leftovers. Last time we checked, it was backed by more than 4,000 Amazon ratings.

Ello 3.4-cup Glass Meal Prep Set (10-piece), $45: Ello’s glass containers are a certified leak-proof, freezer-safe option for those looking to add a pop of color to their assortment, with the added protection of a silicone sleeve. Like the Pyrex glass set in our top picks, they're also microwave- and oven-safe without the lids. Unlike the Pyrex set, which features different shapes and sizes for prepping and serving different portions, the pieces are all the same size, making them more ideal for meal-prepping. You're also looking at fewer pieces (see this set for a more minimalistic silicone pattern.)

Snapware Total Solution Glass Food Storage Container Set (24-piece), $67: This 24-piece set is comprehensive and versatile, with 12 stackable, microwave-, dishwasher-, freezer- and oven-safe containers of different shapes and sizes. Unlike the Pyrex set in our top picks, which features rubber lids that are not completely foolproof, hese containers have lock-style lids that keep everything in — including liquids. The tradeoff is that they come at a higher price point than Pyrex for the same amount of pieces. You're also looking at more square (versus rounded) shapes.

Ello Airtight Plastic Food Storage Canisters with Non-Slip Base (10-piece), $50: Ello's plastic pantry canisters are among some of the most efficient — and aesthetically pleasing — we've tried. They keep food fresh, and we like how the(slip-proof, color-coded rubber bases and labels help to keep foods organized (my sister houses a set on her countertop and gets compliments all the time). They're offered at a comparable price point to Oxo, the main difference, other than aesthetics, being that Ello containers don't have Oxo's pop-style lids for getting air out, though they do lock, and don't come in as many assortment options (just three and five).

Ecolunchbox Seal Cups, starting at $12: In our original writeup, we featured a Ecolunchbox Seal Cup set as a more budget-friendly, nesting alternative to Klean Kanteen's stainless steel canisters. While it appears the set is no longer available, you can still purchase the plastic-free and verified leak-proof seal cups individually at the manufacturer's website.

Bentgo All-in-One Salad Container, $30: Like S'well's highlighted in our top picks, Bentgo's salad bowl has a removable ramekin and tray completely leak-resistant per our evaluation. It may not be as deep or durable or, for lack of artistic patterns, beautiful … but it's both dishwasher- and microwave-safe — plus colorful and practical — making it a good choice for those who prefer plastic or are looking for a salad container at a lower, often discounted, price point (as reinforced by over 44,000 positive reviewers).

Caraway Ceramic-Coated Glass Food Storage Set (14-piece), $305: Caraway's set has become somewhat of a legend for its range and aesthetic. It includes five glossy glass containers enveloped in the brand's signature non-toxic, colorful ceramic coating, which makes them dishwasher-, microwave-, oven- and freezer- safe. It also features smaller container pods with lids, along with straps and a counter organizer. In our evaluation, the containers did everything Caraway says they do (they may just be the most stylish we've ever tested), but they're definitely a splurge.

Spilling the tea: Each of the containers that made our list proved leak-proof during testing. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo Life)

How we tested food storage containers

If there’s one thing we take seriously, it’s food. We put a lot of heart and soul into our best food storage container tests. Every food storage container or bag on this list was evaluated for durability and leak resistance, as well as each brand’s claims of microwave, freezer and dishwasher safety. Throughout the process, we engaged in extensive real-world food prep, storage, freezing, refrigerating, reheating and cleaning.

We dropped plastic and silicone containers from counter and cabinet heights to ensure they didn’t bend or break and stretched storage bags to confirm they didn’t lose form. We filled containers with water, shaking them upside down to test their leak-proof seals. Based on our assessments, these winning containers also appear to be generally stain-resistant — to hot sauce and marinara, at least.

Food storage container FAQs

What is the safest food storage container?

The safest food storage container is purest in its materials and manufacturing — containing no toxic chemicals such as BPA or lead that could pose health risks — with glass and stainless steel among common picks. That said, thinner-quality glass is shatter-prone and generally not heat-safe, so you'll want to be careful to avoid cuts.

Is it better to store food in glass or plastic containers?

Plastic containers have gotten a bad rap for containing certain toxins, namely bisphenol A: a chemical in certain resins that can latch onto food, especially when heating foods in plastics at high temps. Because of this, we suggest looking for labels like “BPA-free” (like all of the containers on this list). To avoid compromising the integrity and safety of your food storage containers, follow product instructions regarding washing and heating limitations.

What type of container keeps food fresh the longest?

If you’re trying to gauge the best material for long-term food storage, each of the materials on this list should generally do the trick. Glass and stainless steel tend to hold up better against odors and stains, but when it comes to spoiled food, air and moisture are the main culprits. Opt for an air-sealed or at least lock-tight lid to keep food dry and limit oxygen — and be sure to toss food when it looks moldy, smells sour or passes its expiration (this is where those handy labels come in).

How often should you replace food storage containers?

There's no hard-and-fast rule, but you should replace containers as soon as they are damaged — and that includes if they become discolored. In general, glass food storage containers lasts longer than plastic.

Best food storage containers specs comparison chart

Material Dishwasher Safe? Freezer Safe? Microwave Safe? Rubbermaid Brilliance Tritan plastic or glass bases with plastic lids Yes Yes Yes Fullstar Plastic Yes Yes Bases only Pyrex Glass bases with plastic lids Top rack Yes Yes Klean Kanteen Stainless base with silicone lid Yes Yes Yes S'well Stainless steel base with silicone lid Top rack Yes No OXO Plastic Yes No No JoyJolt Glass bases with bamboo or stainless steel lids Yes Yes Bases only Stojo Silicone bases with plastic lids Yes Yes Yes W&P LFGB-grade silicone Yes Yes Yes

We received complimentary samples of some products and purchased others ourselves, but we reviewed all products using the same objective criteria.

