The Best New Fridge and Frozen Foods in Grocery Stores This Year

These cooking shortcuts deliver on homemade flavors

Fred Hardy PEOPLE Food Awards 2024: Best Fridge and Frozen Products

When a homemade dinner is off the table, reach for these prepared meals that wowed testers of the PEOPLE Food Awards 2024.

There's bite-sized chicken pies with incredible flavor, a hearty beet salad and soup dumplings that might just be better than takeout. Oh, and we named the best frozen pizza of the year. You can thank us later.

Best Frozen Wrap

Deep Indian Kitchen Chicken Tikka Masala Kati Street Wrap

A spin on the Indian street food, tender chicken is simmered in a creamy curry and enveloped in a soft paratha flatbread.

Buy it! $4.50, target.com

Best Frozen Snack

Ayo West African Foods Chicken Mini Pies

Stuffed with chicken marinated in curry powder, habanero and nutmeg, the savory meat pies bake up “flaky and juicy.”

Buy it! $6 for 10, target.com

Best Salad

Best Salad Love Beets Classic Beet Salad Kit

Just toss and serve: The all-in-one set contains hefty beet wedges, goat cheese, walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette.

Buy it! $9, lovebeets.com

Best Refrigerated Dough

Pillsbury Banana Bread Batter

Homemade banana bread has never been easier! Squeeze the dough into a loaf pan, and bake for about an hour.

Buy it! $6, target.com

Best Frozen Potatoes

Sonic Tots

Staffers were impressed by the “crispy on the outside but soft on the inside” consistency — especially when cooked in an air fryer.

Buy it! $5 for 28 oz., walmart.com

Best Snack Pack

Hillshire Farm Honey Roasted Turkey Breast Snack Kit

This on-the-go charcuterie box includes slices of roast turkey, Colby Jack cheese and crunchy wheat crackers that “don’t get soggy in the fridge.”

Buy it! $3, target.com



Best Frozen Pizza

Digiorno Classic Crust Supreme Pizza

The “buttery” crust is thin, but it won’t fold under “heaping amounts” of sausage, pepperoni, peppers and onions.

Buy it! $5.50, walmart.com

Best Frozen Dumplings

MìLà Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings

When steamed, the Chinese xiao long bao magically fill with hot, rich broth and plump pork. A steamer liner is included for quick cleanup.

Buy it! $8 for 10, instacart.com

