The Best New Fridge and Frozen Foods in Grocery Stores This Year
These cooking shortcuts deliver on homemade flavors
When a homemade dinner is off the table, reach for these prepared meals that wowed testers of the PEOPLE Food Awards 2024.
There's bite-sized chicken pies with incredible flavor, a hearty beet salad and soup dumplings that might just be better than takeout. Oh, and we named the best frozen pizza of the year. You can thank us later.
Best Frozen Wrap
Deep Indian Kitchen Chicken Tikka Masala Kati Street Wrap
A spin on the Indian street food, tender chicken is simmered in a creamy curry and enveloped in a soft paratha flatbread.
Buy it! $4.50, target.com
Best Frozen Snack
Ayo West African Foods Chicken Mini Pies
Stuffed with chicken marinated in curry powder, habanero and nutmeg, the savory meat pies bake up “flaky and juicy.”
Buy it! $6 for 10, target.com
Best Salad
Best Salad Love Beets Classic Beet Salad Kit
Just toss and serve: The all-in-one set contains hefty beet wedges, goat cheese, walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette.
Buy it! $9, lovebeets.com
Best Refrigerated Dough
Pillsbury Banana Bread Batter
Homemade banana bread has never been easier! Squeeze the dough into a loaf pan, and bake for about an hour.
Buy it! $6, target.com
Best Frozen Potatoes
Sonic Tots
Staffers were impressed by the “crispy on the outside but soft on the inside” consistency — especially when cooked in an air fryer.
Buy it! $5 for 28 oz., walmart.com
Best Snack Pack
Hillshire Farm Honey Roasted Turkey Breast Snack Kit
This on-the-go charcuterie box includes slices of roast turkey, Colby Jack cheese and crunchy wheat crackers that “don’t get soggy in the fridge.”
Buy it! $3, target.com
Best Frozen Pizza
Digiorno Classic Crust Supreme Pizza
The “buttery” crust is thin, but it won’t fold under “heaping amounts” of sausage, pepperoni, peppers and onions.
Buy it! $5.50, walmart.com
Best Frozen Dumplings
MìLà Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings
When steamed, the Chinese xiao long bao magically fill with hot, rich broth and plump pork. A steamer liner is included for quick cleanup.
Buy it! $8 for 10, instacart.com
