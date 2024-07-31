The 34 best gifts for women that she's sure to love

Treat your mom, sister, best friend or another special lady to any of these thoughtful gift ideas.

There's always something to celebrate — her birthday, your anniversary, Mother's Day, you name it. And while searching for just the right present is fun, it can be overwhelming and time-consuming — but don't worry because I’ve got you covered with a range of unique gifts for women.

Is she a gardener? She might dig this butterfly puddler for the yard. Maybe she’s had her eye on something gold and sparkly but isn’t one to treat herself. Get the job done with these teardrop studs or a crystal choker.

This list of top-tier gifts for her is perfect for any recipient or occasion. How can I be so sure? As Yahoo's gifting editor, it's my job to find special, one-of-a-kind gift ideas for the people you love most. Not to mention that I'm a girl's girl through and through, so I also know a thing or two about celebrating the women in my life — my mom, aunts and sister-in-law, to name a few — whenever the moment calls for it (and even when it doesn't).

The best gifts for women by category:

Best gifts for women under $25

Puransen Puransen Book Vase Flowers tell a story — especially when placed inside this acrylic vase, which is designed to look like an actual book. Stick real or faux blooms inside to prove that very point. $10 at Amazon

RONXS Ronxs 3 in 1 Candle Accessory Set Proper candle care results in a cleaner, more even burn. This set covers all the bases: She'll be able to trim her wicks, prevent wick smoldering and snuff the flame. $13 at Amazon

Apsvo Apsvo Gold Teardrop Earrings These bestselling chunky teardrop earrings, which come in gold, silver, rose gold and an array of bold shades, are the perfect everyday statement. "Lightweight enough for everyday wear and don't irritate my super-sensitive ears," one satisfied reviewer wrote, adding that they are a "great dupe" for designer styles. $9 at Amazon

Body Restore Body Restore Shower Steamers Upgrade her everyday shower with these scented tabs, which release essential oils as they dissolve to ease congestion and enhance relaxation. "They take a mundane daily experience and elevate it. As a stay-at-home mom, I feel like — even for the briefest moment — I'm at the spa," one happy customer wrote. Opt for the variety mix, so she can breathe in all six scents: eucalyptus, citrus, lavender, jasmine, bergamot spring and chamomile. $17 at Amazon

Vlando Vlando Travel Jewelry Case Thanks to you, her jewelry will travel in style. Small but mighty, this monogrammed jewelry case has seven ring slots, three necklace hooks, eight earring holes and a removable divider to keep her other treasures organized. $15 at Amazon

WESTBRONCO Crescent Crossbody Bag Crescent bags took the early 2000s by storm — and they're back on trend and bigger than ever (quite literally). This nylon one comes in almost 30 color and style variations, and it gets a ton of compliments, according to one reviewer who said "It feels great to wear, looks cute and securely holds all your stuff! I’ve gotten nothing but compliments and people asking where I got it from." $17 at Amazon

Nesting Project Nesting Project Custom-Printed Recipe Tea Towel Up your gift-giving skills with a budget-friendly option. These personalized tea towels showcase a handwritten version of her favorite recipes. They come in plain, patterns like navy or red stripes, and can make her feel connected to her family or culture. $17 at Etsy

Hopo Hopo Apple Watch Band There's a time and a place for sport mode, but when she wants to dress up her Apple Watch, she can switch out her silicone watchband for this resin tortoiseshell one, which can easily be adjusted to fit securely on her wrist. If tortoiseshell isn't her thing, the bands come in 45 patterns. $16 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Espresso Martini Infusion Kit Espresso martinis are super on-trend right now, and she’ll love this kit, which includes a glass steeping jar stocked with everything she needs to infuse the liquor of your choice, including espresso beans, cacao nibs and cinnamon — alcohol not included. $25 at Uncommon Goods

Best gifts for women under $50

Lillusory Lillusory Matching Set This set is just as comfy as her favorite sweatsuit, but it looks chic enough to be worn at the grocery store, school drop-off or wherever the day takes her. Described by one reviewer as "luxurious comfort," this slouchy set is available in 26 colors, ranging from muted neutrals to vibrant hues. $46 at Amazon

Stanley Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler If she's somehow managed to escape the Stanley craze, then now's the right time to give in. At one point, the Quencher, which is beloved for its ability to keep drinks hot or cold, reached an all-time-high waiting list of 150,000 — but luckily, now you can get your hands on the 40-ounce tumbler in a variety of colors. $45 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $45 at Zappos$45 at REI

ProsourceFit ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Acupuncture — the act of targeting pressure points with thin needles — has been used for centuries to relieve tension and pain and as a form of self-care. Now she can feel similar sweet relief and wellness at home by lying on this bestselling mat and pillow, which have nearly 8,000 acupressure points in total. $26 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $28 at Amazon$30 at Macy's

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag You've seen the classic belt bag everywhere (hence the name), but what about this bigger version? It's double the size as the original and comes in seven colors, including this pretty pink version. $48 at Lululemon

Bedsure Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie This Shark Tank favorite (available in 14 bold and understated colors) offers the warmth and comfort of a blanket with the versatility of a plush bathrobe. "I want to live in it. I took it on a trip to Colorado during the winter and was able to sit on the balcony in just this and still be warm in temperatures well below freezing," one very happy — and warm — customer gushed. $30 at Amazon

Marycele Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp She has more candles than you can count, but now she'll be able to take in the aroma without worrying about open flames, smoke or soot. Place any jar candle under this warming lamp and let it melt for up to eight hours. $34 at Amazon

Tymo Tymo Hair Straightener Brush A cross between a comb and a flat iron, this straightening brush has five temperature settings to effectively straighten different hair textures. "I have thick, curly to frizzy hair that can look a bit 'witchy' when it's humid or if I brush out the curls. All I do is run this heated brush through my air-dried hair and I have straight, smooth hair in about a third of the time it takes to blow-dry," a five-star fan wrote. $50 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Lace Heart Butterfly Puddler There's more to this pretty puddler than meets the eye. Fill the heart-shaped well with a sand and water mixture, then watch as butterflies flock right to it. $45 at Uncommon Goods

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Cashmere sweaters usually come at a price, but not this one. Made with 100% Mongolian cashmere, this classic long-sleeve crewneck is three times as warm as wool and incredibly versatile. Pick from 19 colors — some will match her sophisticated neutral palette, others will give a much-needed pop of color. $50 at Quince

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet Give her a portable book nook. This acacia wood valet has a designated spot for all her reading essentials: her novel, reading glasses, phone and drink of choice. $50 at Uncommon Goods

West Elm West Elm Jupiter Martini Glasses, Set of 4 For the martini enthusiast in your life, these beaded glasses will add something extra to her glassware collection. These sets come in light pink, cornflower blue,crystal clear, or iridescent (for $66) to fit her style. $40 at West Elm

Best gifts for women under $100

Walmart Beautiful All-in-One 4-Quart Hero Pan Talk about a one-pan cookware wonder. This kitchen workhorse will be the answer to all her cooking needs, whether she wants to steam veggies, braise meats or throw together a quick stir-fry. It even comes with a steamer basket and has built-in spouts on two sides for easy pouring at a great price point. "Nothing sticks; clean-up is a breeze," one Walmart shopper raved, noting that it comes in "pretty" colors like cornflower blue and sage green. $59 at Walmart

Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Cailin Gold Crystal Choker Necklace A little sparkle goes a long way — and this choker is proof. Dainty crystal accents line the gold or silver chain for added flair. $80 at Kendra Scott

TheraGun Therabody Wave Solo Roll out tension or soreness with this portable massager. It's small enough to fit under the arches of your feet, inside the crook of your neck and around other common trouble areas. For guided relief, follow routines and expert how-tos on the Therabody app. $79 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $79 at Backcountry$80 at Target

Anthropologie Anthropologie Sophie Faux-Fur Throw Blanket Not all blankets are created equal. With 11 eye-catching colors and prints, this faux-fur throw makes a statement — especially to anyone who snuggles up in it. "My partner loves them, my pets love them, and I love them! We have three and are planning to get more," one Anthropologie shopper gushed. $98 at Anthropologie

Üllo Ullo Wine Purifier This nifty little contraption sits right on top of a wineglass, sifting out sulfites and aerating your vino while you're at it. Shoppers say it "absolutely works" to prevent hangovers and wine headaches. But the best part might be that it's dishwasher safe. $80 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $80 at Bloomingdale's

Best gifts for women over $100

Hatch Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock For the woman who loves a routine, this sunrise alarm clock will start her day off right. It gently wakes her up with light that mimics her natural circadian rhythm, and the sound machine covers a ton of background noises to help her sleep better. It comes in three colors and is designed to fit on a bedside table. $170 at Nordstrom Explore More Buying Options $170 at Amazon$170 at Kohl's

Nixplay Nixplay Digital Picture Frame Choosing one picture to frame is no easy feat, so why not let her pick which ones go on display? Once she logs into the Nixplay app, she can send photos or videos straight from her phone — Facebook, Instagram or her camera roll — to the 10-inch digital frame. $150 at Amazon

Zappos On Cloudswift 3 One of our editors walked over 30K steps in these sneakers and raved that "they were so comfortable, I honestly forgot I was wearing shoes at all." Although the cushioned foam insole and breathable fabric lining are made with runners in mind, teachers, nurses and other reviewers who are on their feet for hours on end swear by 'em. "I'll never wear anything else. I'm on my feet on concrete floors for about 14 hours a day, and these have made a world of difference with my knee and back pain caused by that," one wrote. $160 at Zappos

The Bouqs The Bouqs 3-Month Subscription Fresh flowers only last so long, but this luxe subscription (starting at $137) will guarantee that she'll have a new bouquet of pretty blooms each month. Just line up the delivery dates with special occasions — her birthday, an anniversary or a day when she could use a mood boost — then let the Bouqs send an arrangement of lovely stems. $137 at The Bouqs

Calpak Calpak Luka Duffel The next time she hits the skies — or just the gym — she can tote this ultralightweight weekender. The exterior is made out of water- and scratch-resistant material, plus it has nine pockets, including a separate shoe compartment. $128 at Calpak

Laifen Laifen Swift High-Speed Hair Dryer Like a Dyson, but with a realistic price tag. No frizzy, damaged hair with this beauty gift: The brushless motor and negative ion technology dry hair quickly without causing it to lose its natural shine. $140 at Laifen

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

