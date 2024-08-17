Best golf shirts and polos for 2024

Warm days on the golf course are here and that means you need to make sure your wardrobe is full with new apparel. From shirts and shorts to pants and hats, check out all of Golfweek's Best of 2024 golf apparel to make sure you are keeping up with the trends.

Today we have 20 of the best polos and golf shirts on the market, featuring some iconic athletic equipment brands like Nike and Adidas, luxury apparel brands like Peter Millar and Ralph Lauren, and some up-and-coming brands like Radmor Golf, Devereux Golf and Seamus Golf.

Brooks Brothers - Performance Series Golf Print Polo Shirt

Price: $118

Why you'll love it: Brooks Brothers offers a wide variety of different style polos but this is one of our favorites.

Nike - Dri-FIT Tour Texture Golf Polo

Price: $75

Why you'll love it: Nike's Dri-FIT Tour Solid Polo is available in five colors and is built for comfort and breathability.

Peter Millar - Bass Performance Jersey Polo

Price: From $110

Why you'll love it: It's tough to beat the quality of Peter Millar and this Bass Performance Jersey Polo would make a great addition to any wardrobe. The contrast between the collar and body is a great modern look. It's available in four color combinations.

Rhoback - The Island Green Polo

Price: $96

Why you'll love it: Rhoback offers hundreds of different options when it comes to polos, but The Island Green Polo is one of their bestsellers and one of our favorites.

lululemon - Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

Price: $88

Why you'll love it: lululemon is starting to become a bigger name in golf, especially after signing PGA Tour fan favorite Min Woo Lee to an apparel deal. This polo is available in nine colors.

Seamus Golf - Field Day Francis 4 Button Polo

Price: $98

Why you'll love it: Does it get any better than this goat-caddie logo from Seamus? It's one of the better logos we've seen recently.

FootJoy - Lisle Dot Geo Print Self Collar

Price: $79.99

Why you'll love it: This polo from FootJoy is available in seven colors and provides a unique look on the golf course.

B. Draddy - Tommy Polo

Price: $110

Why you'll love it: If you're looking for high-quality apparel, look no further than B. Draddy. The company's Tommy Polo is a classic look and is available in five colorways.

Radmor Golf - Taylor Recycled Alternate Route

Price: $98

Why you'll love it: If you don't own a piece of Radmor yet, this is a great opportunity. This polo is one of our favorites from Radmor.

Adidas - Ultimate365 Jacquard Polo Shirt

Price: $70

Why you'll love it: Add a pop of style and color to your game with this polo from Adidas. It's available in three colorways.

Johnnie-O - The Original Polo

Price: $89

Why you'll love it: Simplicity never goes out of style, and The Original Polo from Johnnie-O is a great look year-round and it's available in four colors.

Bonobos - Waffle Polo

Price: $75 (use code: SLAMDUNK to get it for $56.25)

Why you'll love it: If you're looking to switch up your style a bit, this great-looking Waffle Polo from Bonobos is a great look and it's available in four colors.

Player2 - Sweet Baby Draw Polo

Price: $90

Why you'll love it: This is another great option if you're looking for something on the basic. The "Sweet Baby Draw" polo from Player2 features rolling technology for those hot days on the course.

Bad Birdie - Peru Nights Polo

Price: $77.99

Why you'll love it: This polo from Bad Birdie is made with anti-odor fabric, making sure you stay fresh all day long on the course.

Extracurricular - Manny Polo

Price: $109.99

Why you'll love it: It's tough to beat the look of the contrasting collar and body, and this polo from Extracurricular is made for all-day comfort.https://worldwidegolfshops.pxf.io/anodbo

Malbon Golf - Clearwater Terry Polo

Price: $108

Why you'll love it: Malbon Golf is one of the fastest-growing brands in the space and their Clearwater Terry Polo would make a great addition to your wardrobe.

Ralph Lauren - Classic Fit Striped Stretch Polo Shirt

Price: $110

Why you'll love it: This polo is part of Ralph Lauren's recently released spring collection, which you can check out here.

G/FORE - Mapped Icon Camo Tech Jersey Modern Spread Collar Polo

Price: $120

Why you'll love it: This stylish polo from G/FORE is available in five colors and will bring a bit of noise to your game.

Devereux Golf - Tipped Polo

Price: $68

Why you'll love it: Upgrade your on-course style with this polo from Devereux Golf.

Stitch Golf - Broome Stripe

Price: $98

Why you'll love it: This polo from Stitch Golf is available in 13 colors and is built to keep you cool on the golf course.

