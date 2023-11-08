Advertisement
These editor-approved jewelry advent calendars are *actually* worth it this holiday season

These stunning advent calendars are filled with bits and baubles that are *actually* worth your money.

Melina Brum
Updated ·3 min read
Jewelry advent calendars and jewelry all over the page
Jewelry advent calendars are arguably the best ones to invest in — here are nine to treat yourself to for the 2023 holiday season. (Photos via Pandora, Missoma, Local Eclectic, Astrid & Miyu & Etsy).

If you ask me, the best category of advent calendars are the jewelry-filled ones. In comparison to edible chocolates or beauty calendars that'll eventually run out, jewelry is something you can treasure forever.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone close to you, a jewelry calendar will likely surpass any other gift. Just picture opening new necklaces, rings, pendants and earrings every single day — what more could someone ask for?

Many brands are realizing what the people want, and have come out with jewelry advent calendars for 2023. From Pandora to Etsy, you can find the perfect one for you.

We've rounded up some of our top picks for you to peruse. So, keep scrolling for some of the best jewelry advent calendars that'll surely grace you with a luxurious countdown to Christmas.

Local Eclectic 2023 Jewelry Advent Calendar

This advent calendar is on my personal wishlist, as it's filled with 12 fun and eclectic jewels. In it, you'll open up gold-plated necklaces, rings, earrings, charms and more. And not to mention, the box is absolutely stunning and can definitely be repurposed.

Local Eclectic

Local Eclectic 2023 Jewelry Advent Calendar

$390

You can order this advent calendar in ring sizes 5-10.

$390 at Local Eclectic

12 Days of Pandora Advent Calendar

With this advent calendar, you can look forward to 12 daily unboxings of best-selling charms, iconic Pandora pieces and fun extras that'll be sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Since there is no preview of what's inside, one reviewer attested to it having "great variety."

Pandora

12 Days of Pandora Advent Calendar

$875

This advent calendar is valued at $1,235.

$875 at Pandora

Missoma Jewellery Advent Calendar

This calendar is in the form of a keepsake jewelry box with a built-in mirror inside. When you open each item, you will find a Missoma bestseller in each box. You can look forward to hoops, huggies and more.

Missoma

Missoma Jewellery Advent Calendar

$685

This advent calendar is available in a gold-plated, silver and fine jewelry option.

$685 at Missoma

Astrid & Miyu 12-Day Advent Calendar in Gold

Not only is the design of this advent calendar stunning, but of course, so are the pieces inside. You'll find 12 bestselling baubles that'll make the perfect additions to your collection of jewels.

Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu 12-Day Advent Calendar

$561

This advent calendar is available in gold-plated and rhodium-plated sterling silver options.

$561 at Astrid & Miyu

$1,800: Swarovski Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023

Talk about luxury — this stunning Swarovski calendar is filled with 22 bright ornaments, two gorgeous necklaces, and a fun set of stickers. What better way to celebrate 100 years of Disney?

Swarovski

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023

$1,800

This luxurious advent calendar celebrates 100 years of Disney.

$1,800 at Swarovski

Brilliance 12 Days of Joy Advent Calendar

This advent calendar is extra fun because it has one bracelet, one necklace and ten charms, so you can make your own personalized charm bracelet! Plus, the jewelry features crystals from Swarovski.

Etsy

Brilliance 12 Days of Joy Advent Calendar

$37

This advent calendar is sold by the Etsy shop LittleGoldDaisyCom.

$37 at Etsy

Christmas Jewelry Advent Calendar

It's all about variety with this advent calendar — you can look forward to unboxing silver, steel, glass, gold and rose gold pieces for a good mix of metals. And don't worry, the rings inside are all adjustable.

Etsy

Christmas Jewelry Advent Calendar

$215$429Save $214

This advent calendar is sold by the Etsy shop FosterJewelryUS.

$215 at Etsy

Charm Bracelet 24-Day Advent Calendar

On the first day of opening this calendar, you will receive a bracelet. For the next 23 days, you can anticipate opening vintage, sea glass and more unique charms to jazz up your bracelet with. It'll make for a memorable token of the 2023 holidays.

Etsy

Charm Bracelet 24-Day Advent Calendar

$74

This advent calendar is sold by the Etsy shop RachelRestoresRetro.

$74 at Etsy

Posh Totty Designs 12-Day Jewellery Advent Calendar

Fun fact: this was voted the best advent calendar 2021 by The Independent — and for good reason. It's filled with 12 personalized pieces featuring your initial and zodiac sign. You can choose from gold, silver, rose gold or a mix of all three.

Etsy

Posh Totty Designs 12-Day Jewellery Advent Calendar

$346

This advent calendar is sold by the Etsy shop PoshTottyDesigns

$346 at Etsy

