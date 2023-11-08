These editor-approved jewelry advent calendars are *actually* worth it this holiday season

Jewelry advent calendars are arguably the best ones to invest in — here are nine to treat yourself to for the 2023 holiday season. (Photos via Pandora, Missoma, Local Eclectic, Astrid & Miyu & Etsy).

If you ask me, the best category of advent calendars are the jewelry-filled ones. In comparison to edible chocolates or beauty calendars that'll eventually run out, jewelry is something you can treasure forever.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone close to you, a jewelry calendar will likely surpass any other gift. Just picture opening new necklaces, rings, pendants and earrings every single day — what more could someone ask for?

Many brands are realizing what the people want, and have come out with jewelry advent calendars for 2023. From Pandora to Etsy, you can find the perfect one for you.

We've rounded up some of our top picks for you to peruse. So, keep scrolling for some of the best jewelry advent calendars that'll surely grace you with a luxurious countdown to Christmas.

This advent calendar is on my personal wishlist, as it's filled with 12 fun and eclectic jewels. In it, you'll open up gold-plated necklaces, rings, earrings, charms and more. And not to mention, the box is absolutely stunning and can definitely be repurposed.

With this advent calendar, you can look forward to 12 daily unboxings of best-selling charms, iconic Pandora pieces and fun extras that'll be sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Since there is no preview of what's inside, one reviewer attested to it having "great variety."

This calendar is in the form of a keepsake jewelry box with a built-in mirror inside. When you open each item, you will find a Missoma bestseller in each box. You can look forward to hoops, huggies and more.

Not only is the design of this advent calendar stunning, but of course, so are the pieces inside. You'll find 12 bestselling baubles that'll make the perfect additions to your collection of jewels.

Talk about luxury — this stunning Swarovski calendar is filled with 22 bright ornaments, two gorgeous necklaces, and a fun set of stickers. What better way to celebrate 100 years of Disney?

This advent calendar is extra fun because it has one bracelet, one necklace and ten charms, so you can make your own personalized charm bracelet! Plus, the jewelry features crystals from Swarovski.

It's all about variety with this advent calendar — you can look forward to unboxing silver, steel, glass, gold and rose gold pieces for a good mix of metals. And don't worry, the rings inside are all adjustable.

On the first day of opening this calendar, you will receive a bracelet. For the next 23 days, you can anticipate opening vintage, sea glass and more unique charms to jazz up your bracelet with. It'll make for a memorable token of the 2023 holidays.

Fun fact: this was voted the best advent calendar 2021 by The Independent — and for good reason. It's filled with 12 personalized pieces featuring your initial and zodiac sign. You can choose from gold, silver, rose gold or a mix of all three.

