The 135 best jokes for when the dinner chat gets dry

Ok ok, so we're not claiming to be Ed Gamble or James Acaster, but sometimes you just need a funny joke up your sleeve. Maybe a first date just got a bit awkward, or you're trying to make your niece laugh. Or maybe you need to help a friend cheer up, or you've just been approached by one of those TikTokers shouting "If you make me laugh I will buy you a car."

Here are 135 funny jokes to have up your sleeve, even if you do think they're a bit cringe.

Short jokes

How do you know if a vampire is unwell?

Because he'll be coffin

Where do pirates get their hooks?

Second hand shops

Why did the bicycle collapse?

It was too tyred

What kind of music do bubbles hate?

Pop

Why did the hairdresser win the race?

He knew a shortcut

How did the picture end up in prison?

It was framed

What do solicitors wear to work?

Lawsuits

Why did the bullet lose its job?

It got fired

Why can’t a toe be 12 inches long?

Then it’d be a foot

Want to hear a joke about a roof?

The first one’s on the house

What does a house wear?



Address!

What did one wall say to the other?



"I'll meet you at the corner"

Why is grass so dangerous?

It’s full of blades

What’s orange and sounds like a carrot?

A parrot

Why do French people eat snails?

They don’t like fast food

Where do hamburgers and hot dogs go dancing?

A meatball

How do trees get online?

They just log on!

How do billboards talk?

Sign language

What’s America’s favourite soda?

Mini soda

Why shouldn’t you trust atoms?

Because they make up everything

How was Rome split in two?

With a pair of Caesars

Why can’t you give Elsa a balloon?

She’ll let it go

What kind of music do planets like?

Neptunes

What did one hat say to the other?

You stay here. I’ll go on ahead.

Why is Peter Pan always flying?

He neverlands

How do you follow a book?

You track their footnotes

What’s the biggest problem with snow boots?

They melt

What tree can fit in your hand?



A palm tree

Why are astronauts so clean?

They take meteor showers

Why are ghosts bad liars?

They’re totally see through

How do poets say hello?

Haven’t we metaphor?

RIP to boiling water...

You will be mist

How does the ocean say hi?

It waves

How did the art competition end?

In a draw

Food jokes



What do PHD students eat when they're hungry?

Academia nuts

Why should you always knock before opening the fridge door?

In case there's a salad dressing

Why couldn't the sesame seed stop talking?

He was on a roll

Why do prawns never share?

Because they're shellfish

What did the cheese say to himself in the mirror?

Halloumi!

What do you call a drunk parsnip?

A steaming vegetable

Why did the mushroom go to the party?

Because he was a fungi

Why did the Oreo go to the dentist?

Because he lost his filling

What did one pickle say to the other?

Dill with it

What food is never on time?

Choco-late!

What do you call a fake noodle?

An impasta

How much room should you give to the funghi?

As mushroom as you can

What do you call a cup of coffee with a pair of trousers in it?

A cupachinos

What do you call a beautiful pumpkin?

Gourdgeous

How does Reese eat her ice cream?

Witherspoon

What nuts always seem to have a cold?

Cashews

Why did the M&M want to go to school?

He wanted to be a Smartie

Who is green and sings?

Elvis Parsley

What is the favourite fruit of twins?

Pears

What do you give to cure a sick lemon?

Lemon aid

What would you call a peanut in space?

An astronut

I could tell you a pizza joke…

But it would probably be cheesy

Why should you never date a baker?

They’re too kneady

What happens when a walnut laughs heavily?

It cracks up

Excuse me sir, will my pizza be long?

Why no, it’ll be round

What sweet treat is never on time?

Choco-late

What’s the saddest fruit?

A blueberry

Animal jokes

What’s the most famous fish?

A starfish!

What are spiders really good at?

Surfing the web

What do you call a magic dog?

A labracadabrador

How does a farmer keep track of his cattle?

With a cow-culator

What do you call an alligator detective?

An investi-gator

Where would you find a giraffe?

The same place you lost it!

Why don't they play cards in the jungle?



Too many cheetahs

How do you measure a slug?

In inches, because they don't have feet

What social events do spiders love to attend?

Webbings

What do you get from a pampered cow?

Spoiled milk

Why aren’t koalas considered bears?

They don’t have the right koala-fications

What do you call a well-balanced horse?

Stable

What do you call a bear with no teeth?

A gummy bear

What’s the smartest insect?

A spelling bee!

Where do cows go on Friday nights?

The moovies

How do you make a baby snake cry?

Take away its rattle

What do you call a chicken that makes jokes?

A comedihen

What are caterpillars scared of?

Dogerpillars

Why didn’t the lion win the race?

Because he was racing a cheetah

Why did the bee get married?

Because she found her honey

Why can’t the leopard hide?

Because he’s always spotted

What kind of jacket does an octopus wear?

An army jacket

How did the two cats solve their fight?



They hissed and made up

What sort of sandals do frogs wear?

Open-toad

I was told I needed to stop acting like a flamingo...

So I put my foot down

Where do horses live?

In neighhhhhbourhoods

Best funny jokes

What do you call a singer with a laptop on her head?

A-Dell

When is a door not a door?

When it's ajar

What do toilets do when they're embarrassed?

They always get a bit flush

How do you organise a space-themed party?



You planet

Why do pancakes always win at cricket?

They have the best batter

Why did the robot arrive at the event so tired?

He had a hard-drive

What do runners eat before a race?



Nothing - they fast

How do you stop an astronaut’s toddler from crying?



You rocket

What do you call an unpredictable camera?

A loose Canon

Why shouldn't you use a broken pencil?

Because it's point-less



What did the policeman say to his nipple?

You're under a vest

Why couldn’t the sailor learn the alphabet?

He kept getting lost at C

Why was Cinderella so bad at rugby?

She kept running away from the ball

What did the dentist win at the competition?

A little plaque

What do you call a skeleton with only a head?

A nobody

What’s the difference between a hippo and a zippo?



One's very heavy and the other’s a little lighter.

Why do ghosts like to take the lift?

It lifts their spirits

What do you call a patronising bear?

A pan-duh

Why did the scarecrow win an award?

He was outstanding in his field

Why didn't the skeleton never go on dates?

He didn't have the guts to ask anyone

Do you want to hear a construction joke?

Sorry, I’m still working on it

Why doesn't Dracula have any friends?

He's a bit of a pain in the neck

What do you call a guy who’s really loud?

Mike

What do you call a retired vegetable?

A has-bean

Can February March?

No, but April May!

Why shouldn't you marry a calendar?

Its days are numbered

Why do barbers make good drivers?

They know a lot of short cuts

What do you call a detective that accidentally solves the case?

Sheer Luck Holmes

What’s it called when you have too many aliens?

Extraterrestrials

What should you do if you’re cold?

Stand in the corner, it’s 90 degrees

What does a clock do when it’s hungry?

It goes back for seconds

Why did Shakespeare always write with a pen?

Because pencils made him ask ‘2B or not 2B’?

What does one eye say to the other eye?

Something between us smells

What was Forrest Gump’s email password?

1forrest1

Why should you never trust stairs?

They’re always up to something

What’s the spookiest kind of author?

A ghost writer

What did the comedian say to Harry Potter?

Why so Sirius?

Why do we tell actors to ‘break a leg’?

Because every play has a cast

What’s an astronaut’s favourite part of a keyboard?

The space bar

Did you hear about the people who stole a calendar?

They each got 6 months

Why is it hard to eat near basketball players?

They dribble all the time

Did you hear about the actor falling through the floorboards?

He was just going through a stage

Did you hear about the group ski trip?

It went downhill fast

Why did you decide to get rid of your vacuum?

It was just collecting dust

This is my step-ladder…

I never knew my real ladder

I’m friends with 25 letters of the alphabet…

I don’t know why

I was going to take a bath…

But then decided I was going to leave it where it was

A bossy man walked into a bar…

And ordered everyone a round

You Might Also Like