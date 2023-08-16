This Chromebook is 'perfect' for students — and it's under $300 on Amazon
Save big on ASUS, Apple and Samsung laptops ahead of the 2023/24 school year.
It's easy to spend hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on a new laptop, especially if you're looking for all the bells and whistles. However, if you're willing to part with a few high-tech features for a great bargain, you can find incredible deals on student-friendly devices tucked away in Amazon Canada's Deals Store.
ASUS Chromebook CX1$299$449Save $150
Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook$250$401Save $151
SGIN Laptop 4GB RAM 128GB SSD$510$700Save $190
ASUS Cloud Gaming 2-in-1 Flip Chromebook$599$799Save $200
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Thin and Light Laptop$899$1,099Save $200
ASUS VivoBook 15X OLED Laptop$799$999Save $200
Galaxy Book2 15.6'' AMOLED i5 Laptop$750$1,050Save $300
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop$1,300$1,449Save $149
Just ahead of back-to-school shopping, Amazon shoppers can save up to 33 per cent on select ASUS laptops, desktops and Chromebooks. To shop the sale and save before the school year, check out the deals below, starting with $150 off an ASUS Chromebook CX1.
Save 33% on an ASUS Chromebook CX1.
The details
This compact and portable Chromebook is a budget-friendly laptop for students (or those looking for an affordable device). With a simple setup that gets you online in minutes, you can connect your device to your Google account, providing easy access to email, Google Drive, Google Chrome browser and more.
The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N5100 Processor 1.1 GHz for fast and snappy performance and comes equipped with 64GB eMMC and 4GB LPDDR4X RAM to store your valuable data, photos and learning materials. Its Chrome OS operating system boasts built-in virus protection, boots up in seconds and won't lag.
Whether you're toting the Chromebook to class or watching your favourite TV show in your spare time, the device offers a 180-degree lay-flat hinge that allows it to be opened fully and lay completely flat.
ASUS Chromebook CX1: Reviews
While the ASUS Chromebook CX1 has limited reviews on Amazon Canada, shoppers on the ASUS website call the device a "great Chromebook for the money" and say it "works great."
It's a "speedy laptop," according to one ASUS reviewer. "Fast and simple — good quality build."
The Chromebook CX1 is "perfect, user-friendly, and at a great price," writes another. "Buy this. It's all you need!"
It's a "good student computer," says a third shopper. It's "completely reliable."
Despite dozens of stellar reviews, some users note that because it's a Chromebook and not a traditional laptop, shoppers must be aware that it may offer a partial range of functions of other brands.
Shop more laptops, desktops and Chromebooks on sale
To see what else is up for grabs from Amazon Canada's laptop sale, click here or scroll below.
Save 38% on a Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook.
Save 27% on a SGIN Laptop with 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD.
Save 25% on an ASUS Cloud Gaming 2-in-1 Flip Chromebook.
Save 18% on an ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Thin and Light Laptop.
Save 20% on an ASUS VivoBook 15X OLED Laptop.
Save 29% on a Galaxy Book2 15.6'' AMOLED i5 Laptop.
Save 10% on an Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.