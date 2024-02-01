Love Taylor Swift's red lipstick? 5 of my favourites to shop for winter

Taylor Swift is a big fan of a classic red lip. Here are five of my favourite lipsticks. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

What better way to boost your mood than a swipe of bold red lipstick? Synonymous with glamour and luxury, this Parisian it girl staple has graced the lips of famous faces like Marilyn Monroe, Queen Elizabeth and Cindy Crawford to the likes of Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie. Below, I've rounded up five of my favourite lipsticks for winter 2024, plus why I love them.

The proverbial king of cosmetics Patrick Ta does not disappoint with his take on the essential red. That’s Why She’s Late is billed as a cherry red which is precisely what we found it to be. Everything about our experience with this lipstick was luxe, beginning with the rose gold mirrored casing. Application was a dream, creamy colour instantly set matte without any dry sensation — and of course, a perfect shade of red. Ta’s Matte Suede lipstick was such a pleasure to reapply, we didn’t mind a post-meal swipe one bit.

Speaking of icons, MAC’s Retro Matte Lipstick can be credited with single handedly putting this beauty giant on the map. As any devout beauty insider knows, Ruby Woo is the brand’s brilliant shade of red. Described as a vivid blue-red, the colour seems to immediately stand out with a vibrant brightness as it’s applied. While this isn't 100 per cent smudge proof, for the most part, our pucker remained intact throughout the day.

The NARS girlies know that good things come in ultra chic packaging. Case in point? The brand’s Power Matte Lipstick. This slim and warm lipstick is designed to stand out right from the get go. The case features each unique colour way and opens to reveal a sleek applicator with an angled end that feels soft and luxurious as it glides over your lips. Touted as transfer-resistant, we can attest to that claim being true. Dragon Girl remained firmly in place throughout the day, with touch ups to that siren red mainly instigated for the feel-good texture.

For a red that’s slightly more subtle than some of the brighter variations, NARS' Too Hot To Hold delivers a sexy shade aptly described as maple red, featuring orange hues and a deeper tone. Like the rest of her Power Matte sisters, this cream to matte lipstick boasts a vegan formulation.

Billed as a long-wearing lip crayon, this lip stick from sustainable beauty brand Elate Cosmetics is as fun to apply as it is precise. Combining the precision of a lip liner and the vibrance of a lipstick, this lip crayon easily fills inside the lines, resulting in a perfect pop of red. We love that it’s made with a moisturizing vitamin E formulation that keeps lips hydrated.

