The best London musicals to book right now from Hadestown to Hello Dolly!

Long runners

The Book of Mormon

The Book Of Mormon at the Prince Of Wales Theatre in 2013 (Dave Benett)

Few would have thought that the story of a Mormon mission in a remote Ugandan village would, or could, be transformed into one of the funniest musicals of recent times. But 13 years after its New York City premiere, The Book of Mormon is still making packed out theatres squeal in delight. The plot, which follows two young Mormons’ desperate attempts to preach to uninterested African villagers (who are more concerned with issues such as FGM, HIV/AIDS and famine) is both savage and hysterical.

The Prince of Wales Theatre, buy tickets here

Frozen

Given that Disney’s Frozen became the highest-grossing animation of all time in 2013, it was perhaps always destined to become a stage musical. Following a Denver tryout, the show arrived on Broadway in 2018, with music and lyrics from husband and wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – the pair behind the film’s Oscar-winning song Let It Go. It arrived in London, at the gloriously refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in late 2021, since when nearly 3 million visitors have seen it. If you want to join the ranks , the musical will be closing in Theatreland in September – so grab your tickets now.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane, buy tickets here

The Lion King

The Lion King (Handout)

The Lion King marked a significant West End milestone on October 19, 2024.

The beloved Disney musical celebrated its 25th anniversary, having captivated over 19 million audience members over the past quater of a decade at London’s Lyceum Theatre.

To commemorate the occasion, a special gala performance was held on Sunday, October 20.

The musical continues to dazzle: not only is it aesthetically gorgeous, but Elton John’s Oscar-winning songs never ever get old. Hakuna Matata indeed!

The Lyceum Theatre, buy tickets here

Hamilton

Songwriter and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical phenomenon continues to go roll on: since its 2015 original off-Broadway release, the rap musical about US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton has won more than 10 Tony awards, a Grammy, seven Oliviers and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and fans still can’t get enough on both sides of the Atlantic. Who would believed that hip-hop, R&B and 18th century history could make such a potent mix?

Victoria Palace Theatre, buy tickets here

Mamma Mia!

(MAMMA MIA!)

Mamma Mia!, a jukebox musical of back-to-back ABBA hits, is still going strong after 25 years in the West End. It makes sense: there really are few better ways to spend a tipsy night out than going again and again. The story follows 20-year-old Sophie who, in effort to find out who her real father is, invites three of her mum’s old boyfriends to her wedding. Hilarity ensues.

Novello Theatre, buy tickets here

Matilda the Musical

In 2010, Roald Dahl’s Matilda was expertly adapted forthe stage by Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly, and subsequently picked up dozens of awards including an Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical and seven Oliviers. The musical was adapted into a film in 2022, delighting fans – but there’s something particularly special about seeing it live.

Cambridge Theatre, buy tickets here

The Phantom of the Opera

Jon Robyns and Lily Kerhoas (Johan Persson)

Millions have flocked to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical since it opened in 1986. Based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel, the acclaimed musical depicts the love story between a disfigured musician and a young soprano who meet in Paris’s Opera House. Think of Me, Christine sings. And many do. A lot.

His Majesty’s Theatre, buy tickets here

Les Misérables

Opening in London in 1985, Les Mis is London’s longest-running musical – a huge testament to Claude-Michel Schönberg’s unforgettable score. Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, the deeply moving story follows Jean Valjean, looking for redemption after serving a 19-year prison sentence in early 19th century France. One day more? There will be quite a few...

Sondheim Theatre, buy tickets here

Six The Musical

(handout)

This poptastic musical, in which Henry the Eighth’s six wives compete (in a pop concert) over who suffered most at the Tudor king’s hands, was thought up by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow while the pair were still students at Cambridge. After two sell-out runs at Edinburgh, the musical opened in the West End in 2019 and transferred to Broadway too. This gloriously funny show, with tunes that will lodge themselves in your head, has picked up a Tony, a Grammy nomination, and five Olivier award nominations.

Vaudeville Theatre, buy tickets here

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

This jukebox musical consists of one absolute Tina Turner banger after another. Running in the West End since 2018, it tells the story of Tina’s own life, on an extraordinary journey from poverty in Tennessee in 1939, to an international superstar and queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

Aldwych Theatre, buy tickets here

Wicked

Wicked musical cast as it reopened at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London in 2021 (PA)

Stephen Schwartz’s Wicked took the Wizard of Oz and turned it on its head: this is a prequel that drills down into the life story of the Elphaba the ‘bad witch’, looking at her friendship with Galinda the ‘good witch’. Now running in London for 18 years, fans return again and again to watch the acclaimed production for its style, pacing, catchy songs and clever storyline.

Apollo Victoria Theatre, buy tickets here

Mid runners

Despite not exactly counting as long-runners, we couldn’t resist including these three fantastic shows on our list.

Back to the Future the Musical

When it was announced that Robert Zemeckis’s 1985 classic was being adapted into a 2020 musical, some super fans were afraid that the sci-fi film might be a tough one to bring to the stage. But Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard did a fantastic job transforming the source material, and the show was nominated for seven Olivier awards in 2022, winning Best Musical.

Adelphi Theatre, buy tickets here

Cabaret

Rhea Norwood as Sally Bowles (Marc Brenner)

The recent revival of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Joe Masteroff’s iconic 1966 musical, which depicts a seedy underground nightclub in Berlin as the Nazis are coming to power, picked up seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival and quickly became one of Theatreland’s hottest tickets. When the show opened in December 2021, Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley lead the cast, playing the Emcee and British flapper Sally Bowles. Since then, there have been several rounds of celebrities stepping into the coveted roles: Layton Williams and Rhea Norwood are currently welcoming (willkommen-ing?) audiences to the Kit Kat Club.

Kit Kat Club, buy tickets here

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

It’s actually quite surprising that it took two decades for Baz Luhrmann’s epic musical to be adapted for the stage. But it did, arriving in all its glory in London in January 2022. Consisting of the film’s beloved songs, the spectacular musical copped a massive 10 Tony awards and the fans keep flocking.

Piccadilly Theatre, buy tickets here

Recent arrivals

Why am I so single?

Why am I so single? (why am I so single musical via Facebook)

This new kid on the block is a lively, all-singing, all-dancing musical adventure. The show centres around pals Oliver and Nancy having a memorable evening in Oliver’s London flat, where they drink, laugh, and cry as they grapple with the question: why are they still single?

From the creators of the pop-feminist, Tudor-inspired sensation Six, this new musical delivers the same quirky, surprising charm.

While it doesn't try to replicate the magic of Six - a wise move by creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss - it showcases their knack for zesty, witty, and engaging entertainment, proving they’re far from being one-hit wonders.Garrick Theatre, to February 13, 2025, buy tickets here

Passing Strange

The Tony-winning rock musical is making its European debut here and stars Hamilton alum Giles Terera in the story of a young musician setting out on a musical odyssey to find himself.

Young Vic, to July 6; buy tickets here

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

A new British musical that is a glorious ode to the rom-coms of the Eighties and Nineties (and Home Alone 2). This surprise critical hit left audiences swooning at the Kiln Theatre, and now there’s a chance for a new audience who missed it in Kilburn to get swept away by it.

Criterion Theatre, to July 14; buy tickets here

Standing at the Sky’s Edge

Just proving the musical form really can cover any topic and musical style, this marries the rock sensibility of Richard Hawley with the story about the changing times in an iconic Sheffield housing estate. It ran at the National Theatre before arriving in the West End and deserves the transfer... a wonderful musical.

Gillian Lynne Theatre, to August 3; buy tickets here

Hadestown

Grace Hodgett Young, Melanie La Barrie and Donal Finn in Hadestown (Marc Brenner)

The multi-Tony award-winning musical by Anaïs Mitchell, based on the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, finally arrives in the West End after running at the National Theatre a few years back.

Lyric Shaftesbury Avenue, to August 4; buy tickets here

Guys & Dolls

(Manuel Harlan)

One of the greatest musicals of all time is given the revival it deserves. Not only are the performances and singing great – with classic tunes such as Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat and Luck Be a Lady Tonight – but in this immersive production, audience members can choose standing tickets which allows them to mingle in among the conmen and showgirls, religious zealots and gamblers of Thirties Broadway. A wonder of a show that is likely to run and run.

Bridge Theatre, booking to August 31; buy tickets here

Sister Act

The hit musical adaptation returns to the West End, starring the wonderful Beverley Knight (with Alexandra Burke taking on the role from June 10), Ruth Jones, Clive Rowe and Lesley Joseph.

Dominion, to August 31; buy tickets here

MJ the Musical

This musical about Michael Jackson at the time of his Dangerous tour arrived in the West End in March. The allegations of child abuse that emerged after his death did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm for the show on Broadway – and as a spectacle it was well received here though a few of the critics found themselves conflicted.

Prince Edward Theatre, to September 14; buy tickets here

Coming this year

K iss Me, Kate

Cole Porter’s toe tapping take on Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew is back to spread more joy – this time at the Barbican Theatre. Line of Duty fans rejoice as Adrian Dunbar stars, opposite Tony winner Stephanie J Block as well as West End triple threat Charlie Stemp. This story of backstage chaos and romantic entanglement runs for 15 weeks.

Barbican, June 18 to September 14; buy tickets here

Clueless, The Musical

Clueless, The Musical hits the West End in February (Clueless 1995 film)

The musical adaptation of Clueless is set to make its West End debut at the Trafalgar Theatre on February 15, 2025. Running Monday to Saturday, with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays, the highly anticipated production has yet to announce its cast.

However, nostalgic fans are already buzzing with excitement, hoping the show will capture the essence of the 1995 coming-of-age classic.

The musical features a book by Amy Heckerling, the original writer of the film, with music by KT Tunstall, known for Suddenly I See, and lyrics by Glenn Slater, whose credits include Tangled, Sister Act, and School of Rock.

Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, who helmed The Great British Bake Off Musical, this adaptation reimagines the beloved story of Cher Horowitz, the fashionable and well-meaning matchmaker from Beverly Hills High. Much like the film, which was a modern retelling of Jane Austen's Emma, the musical is also set in contemporary Beverly Hills.

Trafalgar Theatre, February 15 to June 14, buy tickets here

Next to Normal

Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Jamie Parker, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Caissie Levy, Jack Ofrecio and Jack Wolfe in the Donmar Warehouse production of Next to Normal (Marc Brenner)

The Donmar production of the Broadway musical about a suburban wife and mother struggling with bipolar disorder transfers to the West End for 14 weeks. Stars Caissie Levy, who was the first Elsa in Frozen on Broadway.

Wyndham’s, June 26 to September 21; buy tickets here

Mean Girls the Musical

So fetch... The Broadway musical adapted from Tina Fey's hit film makes its way over this side of the Atlantic.

Savoy Theatre, June 26 to October 27; buy tickets here

Babies

Ashley Goh, Bradley Riches, Grace Towning, Jaina Brock-Patel, Lauren Conroy, Lucy Carter, Max Mulrenan and Morgan Phillips in Babies at The Other Palace, Victoria (Matt Crockett)

The new British coming-of-age musical about a class of Year 11 pupils given baby simulators for a week to see if they can keep them alive. Drama, heartbreak and hilarity ensue. A five-star show with a stellar ensemble cast including Bradley Riches, who starred in Heartstopper on Netflix.

The Other Palace, May 31 to July 14; buy tickets here

Starlight Express

All aboard as this Andrew Lloyd Webber classic steams back into town after a hiatus of two decades. It returns to a specially designed auditorium and promises to immerse audiences in a world of speed, song and storytelling.

Troubadour Wembley Park, June 30 to February 16; starlightexpress.com

Fangirls

The Lyric is staging this UK premiere of Australian pop musical Fangirls by Yve Blake and Paige Rattray. It's a thrilling and subversive musical comedy about the danger of underestimating teenage girls.

Lyric Hammersmith, July 13 to August 24; buy tickets here

Hello Dolly!

One of the musical events of the year. Imelda Staunton, Jenna Russell and Andy Nyman star in this show about socialite and matchmaker Dolly, who decides the next match she needs to make is for herself.

London Palladium, July 18 to September 14; buy tickets here

A Chorus Line

The musical masterpiece about the hopes and dreams of performers returns this summer. Starring Adam Cooper and Carly Mercedes Dyer, this is a show with sensational choreography and heartbreaking stories.

Sadler’s Wells, July 31 to August 25; buy tickets here

The Devil Wears Prada

The iconic film is coming to the West End stage as a musical, with music by Elton John, and lyrics by Shaina Taub.

Dominion Theatre, October 29 to May 31; buy tickets here