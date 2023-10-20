Makeup tips for older women: 7 mistakes to avoid on mature skin, best makeup must-haves

Don't make these makeup mistakes in your beauty routine. (Getty Images) (RealPeopleGroup via Getty Images)

When it comes to mature skin, TikTok is a gold mine for sharing trending tips, tricks and makeup must-haves to keep in mind for a more lifted, radiant appearance.

While there are some dos, don'ts, and things to avoid to ensure your skin looks healthy and glowing at every age, there's no right or wrong way to apply makeup. It's important to try to embrace it as pro-aging in terms of doing what's best for you and your skin.

In case you're looking to take your own makeup game to the next level this fall, one of our favourite TikTokers, @makeupbyasta, has all the tips and tricks you'll want to bookmark.

Asta, who is a makeup artist by trade, has spoken about some of the most common mistakes to avoid in order to ensure your skin looks and feels its best. Keep reading for all the makeup mistakes to avoid for mature skin, and what to do instead.

Mature skin makeup mistake no. 1: Not prepping your skin

Makeup can cling to fine lines, wrinkles and dry skin if you don't prep your skin with a proper moisturizer or primer beforehand. Be sure to start your makeup routine off with a hydrating moisturizer or primer that will allow your makeup to sit comfortably on your skin without looking caked-on.

According to Asta, the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator helps lock in moisture, ensuring skin feels plump, dewy, and ready for the next product in your routine. She also recommends prepping your eye area with Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye Zone, which is perfect for giving you a youthful, lifted and overall tightened appearance.

Mature skin makeup mistake no. 2: Using a too heavy foundation

Avoid using a foundation that feels too heavy once applied to the skin, since according to Asta, they can emphasize fine lines even further.

If you're looking for coverage, try using a light layer of the Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation SPF 19. This is a sheer makeup formula that offers buildable coverage and SPF for long-lasting everyday wear.

Asta also recommends using concealer to spot conceal or add additional coverage where/if needed.

Mature skin makeup mistake no. 3: Applying foundation and concealer underneath the eyes

Instead of adding multiple layers of foundation to your under-eye area, Asta suggests leaving your under-eyes free of any product before applying a light layer of concealer underneath. This will ensure the product doesn't look heavy or crease under the eyes.

Mature skin makeup mistake no. 4: Applying too much concealer

Concealer is a great way to spot conceal or brighten up the face, but there is such a thing as using too much. For best results, simply apply a small amount of concealer and let it sit for a short amount of time, gently blending it out once it's set.

The Too Faced Born This Way Ethereal Light Smoothing Concealer features a buttery, serum-light formula that offers all-day coverage. If you need to cover up any discolouration, Asta also suggests using a colour corrector instead of piling on concealer.

Mature skin makeup mistake no. 5: Overusing powder

Overusing powder can contribute to your skin looking and feeling dried out. It's important to only set areas that will get shiny or crease throughout the day to avoid having your face look flat.

To achieve this effect, the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder is lightweight, blends effortlessly and provides all-day shine control.

Mature skin makeup mistake mistake no. 6: Skipping blush

As mentioned by Asta, blush brings so much youthfulness and radiance to your face, so be sure not to skip this step! Try opting for a cream blush, because they're super forgiving and tend to give you a more natural-looking glow.

The Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush comes in multiple colourways and is designed to melt into the skin to add a flush of colour.

Mature skin makeup mistake no. 7: Applying bronzer and blush too low on the face

To give your face a more lifted effect, be sure to apply your blush and bronzer higher up on the face. Asta suggests applying your bronzer along the cheekbone and your blush slightly higher up for a more youthful, lifted look.

Cream bronzer is a must-have because it's easy to apply, and helps warm up the skin while giving you a more sculpted look. The NARS Laguna Bronzing Cream comes in several shades and is formulated to glide onto the skin, leaving you with long-lasting, second-skin warmth, as well as an overall natural-looking finish.

While Asta's go-to tips and tricks can be used as guiding tools to ensure your skin looks and feels its best, ultimately it's important to do what's best for you by trying and applying the products that work for you and your skin.

