The Best Moisturiser For Every Skin Type, According To Dermatologists

As the balmy(ish) days of summer draw to a close and autumn begins to bed in, it’s likely you’re considering a little skincare switch-up. Gone are the lighter lotions and luminous finishes of the warmer months, and in come those nourishing serums and comfort-blanket creams that’ll see you through the colder climes.

If you’re currently a little perplexed as to what the hell you should be putting on your face, it’s hardly surprising. Today’s skincare industry is a real behemoth, with buzzy launches coming in at a rapid rate and must-know ingredients promising to solve your every skincare woe. But place the newness to the side for a second, because the best line of attack is to go back to basics: and the first building-block in any effective skincare routine is a good moisturiser.

So before you get distracted by all the peptides, acids and diamond-dusted extracts from outer space, find your forever face cream. Here, the experts break down everything you really need to know, so you can navigate successfully towards something that’ll do really good things for your skin. It’s simpler than you may think…

Who needs to use a moisturiser?

First things first: do you actually need a moisturiser? Well, according to the professionals, the answer here is a resounding yes. ‘I do generally recommend that everyone uses a moisturiser,’ says dermatologist and founder of Joonbyrd, Dr. Alexis Granite. ‘Moisturiser keeps skin glowing and healthy. Using one helps ensure the skin stays hydrated and less prone to irritation and dermatitis, and also helps prevent the signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles, which can be exacerbated by dryness.’

Dr. Emma Craythorne, dermatologist and founder of Klira, agrees, adding that the challenge is really in ‘finding a consistency that works for your specific skin type.’ She explains that moisturiser also offers a layer of protection from the outside world: something we all need. ‘Things like humidity changes, environmental factors like wind and internal things like a weakened skin barrier from factors such as stress means that a moisturiser can provide that extra shield for your skin,’ she explains.And yes, this advice applies to even those amongst us with overly oily skin – despite what Tiktok may have told you. Dr. Shendy Engelina, consultant dermatologist and clinical lead at Dermatica, adds that ‘even oily skin requires moisturising to help regulate oil production and maintain the skin barrier function. Therefore, it's important to choose a moisturiser that suits your skin type and needs. The key is to provide the right balance of hydration without causing irritation or clogging pores.’

So, now that’s settled, let’s get onto the specifics…

What does moisturiser actually do?

In today’s constantly innovating skincare industry, the answer to this question is essentially: whatever you want it to do. But, let’s go back to basics for a second, shall we? The only real aim of a good moisturiser is to moisturise the outer layers of the skin’s matrix. ‘Moisturisers add water back into the skin and also form a thin barrier to help prevent transepidermal water loss from the skin’s surface,’ explains Dr. Granite.

Of course, you can invest in something that goes further than this basic requirement – perhaps a peptide moisturiser for plumping fine lines or something containing vitamin c for antioxidant benefits – but if your moisturiser can boost your skin’s water content, it’s doing its job right.





Do I need to use separate day and night moisturisers?

Night cream can be a contentious topic: brands will tell you a separate nighttime moisturiser is essential (for boosting their bottom-line, perhaps) but many skin experts disagree. The answer really lies in the specifics of your routine: if you’re using a retinol, you might want to wear a super-basic moisturiser on top at night, whereas if your day moisturiser contains SPF, you won’t want to be slathering that on before bed. But in short, if you’re hoping to curate a stripped-back routine, a simple face cream will work fine for both day and night (remember, its only key purpose is to moisturise).

As Dr. Craythorne explains, the base of a day and night cream is essentially the same. ‘Brands market certain creams as night creams either for the consistency being more rich, meaning you may not find it comfortable to wear during the day, or because it has specific ingredients such as a retinol which may degrade in the sunlight and is more suitable to use during the night.’

‘It really depends on the ingredients in your products, your skin goals, and your preferences,’ agrees Dr. Shendy. ‘For example, day creams are often lighter in texture, making them suitable for use under makeup, and typically contain SPF and Vitamin C to protect against sun damage. In contrast, night creams are usually designed for overnight repair and may include active ingredients that focus on regeneration. However, if you prefer a simplified routine, all-in-one products that are suitable for both day and night can be a good choice.’

How often should I moisturise?

If you have overly oily or breakout-prone skin, you might be wondering if you really need to be massaging in a moisturiser twice daily – and indeed, the frequency with which you need to apply your product does depend on your skin type.

‘The drier your skin is, the more frequently you will moisturise,’ confirms Dr. Craythorne. ‘Most people find it adequate to moisturise once or twice a day usually after washing their face or showering. However, those with drier skin types moisturise may several times a day. So, it really depends on your skin barrier and the levels of hydration in your skin.’

Now, the fine details. Below, see the best moisturiser for every single skin type, according to those who really know…

The Best Moisturiser For All Skin Types

If your skin is especially dry, Dr. Shendy recommends looking for rich hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides. Texture-wise, you’ll likely appreciate something dense and cosseting, like the deep-hydrating powerhouses below.

Best moisturisers for dehydrated skin

Contrary to popular opinion, dry skin and dehydrated skin are not necessarily the same thing: dry skin is a skin type that is characterised by low oil production, while dehydration is a fleeting condition that can occur in any skin type, characterised by low water levels. To rectify dehydration in the upper layers of skin, you want a heavy hit of humectants: ingredients that draw and lock moisture into those surface layers. Here, hyaluronic acid is a star, while squalane and ceramides are also beneficial, ensuring you keep that new moisture locked into the skin for longer.

And if you’re not sure whether your skin is dehydrated or not? Gently squeeze your cheeks: if you see fine, crinkled lines right on the surface, that’s dehydration.

‘For oily skin, it’s best to look for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturisers with ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, amino acids and lactic acid,” says Dr. Granite. She often recommends Avene Hydrance Aqua Gel and La Roche Posay Effaclar Mat: both of which are frill-free yet brilliantly effective.

Finding a good moisturiser for acne-prone skin is undeniably a trickier feat, but there are plenty of great options out there today that won’t let you down. ‘Those with acne-prone skin usually like a gel based moisturiser or a runnier lotion if their skin has a higher sebum content or is more oily,” says Dr. Craythorne. However, it pays to listen to your skin: acneic complexions can be dry too, and if your skin is feeling matte and stripped, that’s probably not a good sign. Forget the harsh, astringent products of the past, and turn instead to something that’ll nourish your ravaged skin barrier and calm inflammation.

If you’re using an active acne treatment beneath your moisturiser, keep it super-simple with something like Cerave’s Hydrating Moisturiser. And if you’re more of a one-and-done kind of person, double down with an advanced moisturiser with a spot-fighting active built in. We love Klira’s very clever custom-blended creams, which can contain prescription-only ingredients such as tretinoin and high-strength azelaic acid.

Best moisturisers for mature skin

As you get older, you’ll likely notice your skin becoming gradually drier, as oil glands begin to put their feet up and the skin barrier loses its ability to hold water. As Dr Shendy explains, increased dryness isn’t the only issue to come to the fore: ‘in addition, mature skin also experiences age-related changes such as fine lines, wrinkles, and reduced elasticity. Therefore, it’s important to use ingredients that increase skin moisture (such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid), boost collagen production (like retinoids, peptides, coenzyme Q10, and vitamin C). Finally, you’ll need a high-factor SPF with strong UVA protection to address these issues.’

Similarly, Dr Granite recommends the same ingredients for mature skin as she does dry skin, given the similarities between the two. She especially likes SkinCeuticals' Triple Lipid Restore and Tatcha's The Silk Cream.

If you prefer to keep your skincare line-up to a minimum, you may want to reach for a one-and-done moisturiser with SPF built in. There’s a caveat here though: many moisturisers contain a token dose of SPF that exists more for marketing reasons than for providing real skin protection. The experts all agree: you need a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a factor 30 or above, so if there’s a perplexing SPF15 slapped on the front of your jar, it’s likely not enough.

That said, there are some great moisturisers with SPF on the shelves now: here’s three of our favourites. Just remember to get yourself a different night cream, as you won’t want to be sleeping in these.

Best moisturisers for sensitive skin

Sensitive skin is another tricky one: if you’ve got a tantrum-prone complexion, you’ve likely been burned by a skincare misstep before. Your best bet here is to place your trust in a moisturiser made especially for sensitive skin, and stick with it: don’t be tempted to chop and change, no matter how alluring those hyped new launches may sound. Dr Craythorne’s top tip is to make sure your chosen product is fragrance free: and that means both natural and synthetic scents (essential oils are natural, yet many of them are allergens). ‘Try to focus on neutral ingredients that are hypoallergenic with minimal capacity to irritate skin,’ she advises.

Yes, having to skip all those exciting actives and sensorial products is pretty fun-free, but take our word for it: once your skin is calm and content, you’ll be happy nonetheless. (And treat yourself to a luxe body oil or hand cream to fill the pamper gap.)

The final skincare frontier: that elusive ‘glow’. What does it even mean? To us, glowing skin is less about looking like a dolphin, glazed doughnut or whatever fresh Tiktok trend is being thrust upon us, and more about having a complexion that simply looks luminous – as if you’ve been sleeping like a baby for the past few weeks.

The solution? Well, a moisturiser with vitamin C is good if you’re happy to play the long game: over time, this powerful antioxidant will unify patches of pigmentation, leading to a brighter face all-over. But for instant satisfaction? Cheat. Dr. Barbara Sturm and Victoria Beckham Beauty‘s moisturisers contain pearly pigments that light your skin up in one fell swoop.

