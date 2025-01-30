Nothing beats unwinding with a soothing cup of tea, but the peace of mind your warm drink brings may be a little less pronounced given new research that suggests certain tea bags could be steeping millions of microplastics straight into your drink.

"This study reveals that a significant number of tiny plastic particles, known as micro- and nanoplastic particles, can be released from commercially available tea bags," explains Li Li, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno who specializes in environmental chemistry, industrial ecology and exposure and health sciences. The researchers tested tea bags made from polypropylene, nylon and cellulose, discovering considerable plastic particle release across all three types of bags, with polypropylene bags shedding the most.

The health implications of ingesting these particles are still under investigation. As such, Li emphasizes the importance of interpreting these findings cautiously: "The study shows that micro- and nanoplastic particles could stick to or even enter the cells that make up the lining of the human intestine, but it does not show whether these particles could pass through the intestinal lining and eventually enter the bloodstream." This suggests that while particles can interact with certain cells, further research is required to understand their impact throughout the body.

Adding to this, Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist, food engineer, food industry consultant and author of 150 Food Science Questions Answered, reflects on the wider implications, saying, "The findings in this study certainly are cause for concern, and they help shed light on an issue that has been discussed more over the past few years. The study shows how the issue of microplastics is not irrelevant to our daily lives and that more attention must be paid to how people are commonly exposed to them."

Aidan Charron, associate director of Global Earth Day at Earthday.org and former director of the organization's End Plastics Initiatives, agrees, adding, "Like all news and reports about plastic, it should be a concern for everyone. Especially as tea is the world's second most popular drink after water." He explains that plastic can be made from over 16,000 chemicals combined with oil, creating countless potentially harmful variations. Many of these chemicals remain unnamed or undisclosed due to trade secret protections. "Plastics have gone largely unregulated and understudied for so long that we have forgotten to ask enough questions. But now the scientific community is paying much more attention," he notes. He explains that we're consuming microplastics and the additive chemicals that leach from them through our drinks and food — adding that most of the time, the plastics come from the packaging, like single-use plastic bottles or, in this case, the tea bag itself.

So, what does this mean for your daily brew? While it may be concerning — and it raises a multitude of questions about how plastics are affecting our everyday lives — the science is still new and evolving. If you're interested in reducing your exposure to microplastics in tea bags, there are all-natural and plastic-free options you can try. And as scientists continue to uncover the risks of microplastics, small changes in habits can go a long way toward reducing exposure.

What the study found (and didn't find)

Li explains, "The researchers soaked 300 tea bags in hot water at about 95°C while stirring at 750 revolutions per minute. They found between 8.18 million and 1.2 billion nanosized plastic particles per milliliter of this hot water." He adds that this isn't the first time tea bags have been linked to releasing micro- and nanoplastic particles. Earlier studies found even more significant amounts, on the scale of billions of particles, being released from plastic tea bags into hot water.

It's not just the presence of these particles that's concerning, but what happens after you consume them. The researchers in the most recent study found that these plastic particles may stick to or even enter the cells that make up the lining of the human intestine. Yet it's unknown what happens next. The study didn't find evidence of these particles crossing into the bloodstream, but this possibility requires further investigation.

How concerned about tea bags should consumers be?

It's important to consider the findings of this new study in context. Li highlights that the study focused solely on counting the number of microplastic particles released into hot water. However, toxicologists often rely on additional data, such as the total weight of these particles or their size distribution, to assess the potential for harm. These metrics help determine safe exposure levels by considering how the body interacts with different sizes and concentrations of particles. Without this crucial information, it's impossible to accurately gauge whether the microplastic levels released from tea bags pose a notable health risk.

Furthermore, while the study found that these tiny particles could stick to or even enter the cells lining the human intestine, it stopped short of showing whether they can pass through the intestinal barrier into the bloodstream. This distinction is critical because particles that enter the bloodstream can circulate throughout the body, impacting various organs or systems. While the findings suggest an interaction with intestinal cells, their broader implications for human health remain unknown and require further investigation to understand the long-term risks.

Mounting evidence that microplastic exposure can be harmful to health

The challenge faced by consumers is that the science looking into microplastic exposure is relatively new. What we know about microplastics as a whole isn't necessarily true of specific microplastic sources — so while total exposure could be associated with various health concerns, we can't say that microplastic exposure from tea bags is a leading cause. This means that you, the consumer, needs to decide what you're personally comfortable with when it comes to interacting with plastics.

That said, it's important to understand that microplastics as a whole are being linked to negative health outcomes. Le highlights that microplastics can interact with human cells, potentially altering gene expression through chemicals leached from the plastic, which can act as endocrine disruptors. "This altering of gene expression can cause a myriad of issues," he says, with possible links to cancers, digestive conditions and neurological disorders.

Building on this concern, Charron emphasizes the broader health risks associated with total microplastic exposure. "We don't know what the plastics from tea drinking are doing to us right now, as this is all such new research. But we do know there is a growing list of disorders and diseases that are associated with the ingestion of other types of microplastic and their chemicals: cancers, heart attacks, strokes, neurological issues including Alzheimer's and dementia, behavioral issues, decreased fertility, increased risks of miscarriage, to name just a few."

Charron points out, "Consuming less plastic should be everyone's priority, but it is not easy to avoid because it is so pervasive."

Practical tea bag alternatives

If you're looking to reduce microplastic exposure and you're ready to opt for all-natural or plastic-free tea brewing options, you're in luck. There are plenty of simple swaps that can help you enjoy your favorite brew with peace of mind. Here are some of our favorites.

Harney & Sons Harney & Sons Mug With Infuser The Harney & Sons Mug with Infuser is a thoughtfully designed, practical piece. This ceramic mug has a classic white finish and a generous 16-ounce capacity. It comes with a fine-gauge stainless steel infuser designed for optimal steeping, ensuring that even the finest tea leaves are adequately infused without escaping into the cup or your mouth! The included ceramic lid not only aids in heat retention during steeping but also serves as a convenient rest for the infuser post-brewing, minimizing mess. It's also dishwasher-safe and sturdy enough for everyday use. $30 at Harney & Sons

OXO OXO Brew Tea Infuser Basket 6 oz. If you prefer to brew your tea in your favorite drinking vessel, that's no problem with the OXO tea infuser. This cute little basket could become your mug's new BFF. You can use this infuser in the mug of your choice. The spacious stainless steel basket allows tea leaves to expand fully, ensuring optimal flavor extraction. Its etched hole pattern is fine enough to contain even tiny tea particles, resulting in a clean and enjoyable cup every time. The dual-function, silicone-lined lid keeps your tea hot while brewing and doubles as a handy drip tray when finished. The basket's size is ideal for most mugs, and its sturdy construction ensures you can use it for years to come. $15 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $15 at Macy's$15 at Sur La Table

Aksuaple Aksuaple Eco-Fil Disposable Tea Filter Bags for Loose Tea Want to sip your favorite loose-leaf tea without the hassle of cleaning a strainer? Enter Eco-Fil disposable tea bags. Simply fill the bag with your desired tea leaves, pull the drawstring to secure it and steep it in hot water just like a regular tea bag. Once you're done, dispose of it responsibly, knowing you've made an eco-friendly, plastic-free choice. These tea filter bags are made from unbleached wood pulp paper, making them biodegradable and compostable. The heat-sealing method used for the bags eliminates the need for glue, which can otherwise be a source of microplastics, notes Charron. Oh, and as a bonus, you could also use them for coffee, herbs or spice bags for cooking. $6 at Amazon

Plastic-free tea bags

If you favor the convenience of "just brew and go" tea bags, you'll be glad to know several brands now offer plastic-free options. These eco-friendly tea bags are typically made from biodegradable materials like plant-based fibers, cornstarch or unbleached paper — and they skip the polypropylene seal found in traditional bags. Here are some leading options.

Pukka Pukka Chamomile, Vanilla & Manuka Honey Herbal Tea Pukka offers a huge range of certified organic teas presented in pretty bags made from a blend of banana fiber, wood pulp and plant cellulose fibers. They're also stitched with 100% organic, non-GMO cotton. $22 at Amazon

Clipper Natural, Fair & Delicious Clipper Tea Green Tea & Lemon Teabags With Earl Grey, English Breakfast and a wide range of herbal, fruity options, Clipper has something for every palate. Their tea bags are unbleached, plastic-free and made from plant-based materials. Clipper also ensures that its teas are organic and Fairtrade certified, meaning it supports ethical farming practices and fair wages for workers. $15 at Amazon

PG Tips PG Tips Black Tea Bags Non-Pyramid, 80 Count One of the most popular tea brands in the UK, PG Tips now uses a fully biodegradable range of tea bags made from plant-based materials like cornstarch. The brand is also Rainforest Alliance certified and uses 100% renewable energy. $8 at Amazon

English Tea Shop English Tea Shop Lemongrass Ginger & Citrus Fruits Organic English Tea Shop features organic, Fairtrade-certified teas that use plastic-free tea bags made from unbleached paper. Plus, the materials are sustainably sourced to protect wildlife, plants and ecosystems. $12 at Amazon

